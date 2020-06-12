Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 8011 Logwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
8011 Logwood
Last updated February 4 2020 at 3:10 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8011 Logwood
8011 Logwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North Shoal Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
8011 Logwood Drive, Austin, TX 78757
North Shoal Creek
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cute 3 bed 2 bath house with 1 car garage in Allandale, close to Alamo Drafthouse, Northcross Mall, etc. tile in living and kitchen, carpet in bedrooms just replaced last year + fresh paint.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8011 Logwood have any available units?
8011 Logwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8011 Logwood have?
Some of 8011 Logwood's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8011 Logwood currently offering any rent specials?
8011 Logwood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8011 Logwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 8011 Logwood is pet friendly.
Does 8011 Logwood offer parking?
Yes, 8011 Logwood does offer parking.
Does 8011 Logwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8011 Logwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8011 Logwood have a pool?
No, 8011 Logwood does not have a pool.
Does 8011 Logwood have accessible units?
No, 8011 Logwood does not have accessible units.
Does 8011 Logwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8011 Logwood has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Nob Hill Rentals
2520 Longview St
Austin, TX 78705
Iron Rock Ranch
1215 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Bluff Springs Townhomes
7100 Bluff Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78744
7East
2025 E 7th St
Austin, TX 78702
Bridge At Sterling Springs Apartments
2809 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745
Century Travesia
4301 Grand Avenue Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
E6
2400 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
Edison
4711 East Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Similar Pages
Austin 1 Bedrooms
Austin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Milwood
East Oak Hill
Windsor Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin