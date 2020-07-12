/
north shoal creek
479 Apartments for rent in North Shoal Creek, Austin, TX
35 Units Available
Abbey Road
2601 Penny Ln, Austin, TX
Studio
$908
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$863
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1109 sqft
Air conditioning, dishwasher, garbage disposal, fridge and stove. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities, dog park, pool, bike storage and BBQ area.
1 Unit Available
The Arcadian
8515 Shoal Creek Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
900 sqft
Sleek homes with in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and hardwood-style flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, grill area and outdoor courtyard. Just 7 miles from downtown Austin.
12 Units Available
Bridge at Terracina Apartment Homes
8100 N Mo Pac Expy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,019
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes away from University of Texas at Austin, accessible via UT shuttle. Residents enjoy pools, BBQ areas and a dog park with dog wash. Apartments have plush carpeting, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets.
1 Unit Available
8303 Briarwood Ln.
8303 Briarwood Lane, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
8303 Briarwood Ln. Available 08/12/20 8303 Briarwood- Available for August! - Great location! Stainless fridge, range, and vent hood. Home has 2 living areas and 2 dining areas. Fenced back yard, pets okay. No aggressive breeds will be considered.
1 Unit Available
8524 BURNET RD.
8524 Burnet Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
403 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in the heart of North Central Austin, an ideal location for easy access to UT, downtown and major employers.
1 Unit Available
8001 Logwood Dr
8001 Logwood Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1228 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Story Home in North Central Austin - Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Story Home in North Central Austin ~ Recently Remodeled with Modern Lighting & Fixtures ~ Wood Floors in Living ~ Carpet in Bedrooms ~ Updated
1 Unit Available
2425 Ashdale Drive - 1, Unit 69
2425 Ashdale Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2425 Ashdale Drive - 1, Unit 69 in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
7920 Rockwood Ln #104
7920 Rockwood Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
677 sqft
7920 Rockwood Ln #104 Available 05/26/20 North Austin Condo Close to Shopping & Restaurants - Please visit this link to schedule an appointment: https://u10813.alwashow.
1 Unit Available
8008 Parkdale Drive
8008 Parkdale Drive, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1627 sqft
8008 Parkdale Drive Available 09/15/20 Large one story home with beautiful backyard. - Large one story home with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Beautiful fenced backyard.
Results within 1 mile of North Shoal Creek
27 Units Available
Northwest Hills
3600 Greystone Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1126 sqft
Located in Wood Creek. Close to MoPac Expressway, Highway 183, The Domain, The Arboretum, and UT Shuttle Stop. Views of Bull Creek Preserve and Texas Hill Country. Pet-friendly community with outdoor pool and central air. Short-term leases available.
24 Units Available
Le Montreaux Apartments
3605 Steck Ave, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1405 sqft
Community is tree-lined and secluded with pool, theater, grills and security gate. Conveniently located near Mopac 1 and Highway 183 for commuters. Units feature private patios and are pet-friendly.
10 Units Available
Stonelake at the Arboretum
9801 Stonelake Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,240
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1068 sqft
Comfortable, relaxed site featuring large swimming pool, wall-to-wall carpeting and pools within a gated community. Updated appliances with washer-dryer hookup. Balconies and patios. Pet-friendly property.
15 Units Available
The Berkley
1809 W Rundberg Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
425 sqft
Welcome to The Rundberg West Apartments! Our friendly community is conveniently located in Austin, Texas. With outstanding management and staff, our residents are proud to call The Rundberg West Apartments home.
30 Units Available
Windsor Burnet
10301 Burnet Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,240
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1188 sqft
Open the door to a premier lifestyle defined by spectacular amenities and incredible convenience. A life where you’re surrounded by luxury, with the buzz of the city mere steps away.
13 Units Available
The Ridge Apartments
6805 Wood Hollow Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$930
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
874 sqft
Recently renovated units with Nest thermostats, hardwood-like flooring, and private balcony or patio. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, business center, zen garden, dog park and swimming pool.
10 Units Available
Ironhorse Flats
1930 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
938 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to the MoPac Expressway and Highway 183. Minutes from trendy North Burnet and Anderson Lane restaurants and nightclubs. Features walk-in closets, quartz countertops, vaulted ceiling and wood-burning fireplace.
8 Units Available
Arbor at Tallwood
8810 Tallwood Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$842
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,677
1354 sqft
Located in Austin, TX, just steps from Capital of Texas Highway and Highway 183. Units offer residents black appliances, wood style plank flooring and brushed nickel lighting fixtures. Luxury community features clubhouse, BBQ and pool.
14 Units Available
Juniper Springs
3500 Greystone Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,017
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1343 sqft
Luxurious community has concierge services, personalized shopping services, and pool. Units have unique layouts and open floor plans. Located within minutes of Mopac 1 and Highway 183.
1 Unit Available
Meadows Edge
1630 Rutland Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, expansive closets and fully equipped kitchens are just some of the features of this recently remodeled community. Amenities include pools, sports courts and on-site laundry centers. Just off Research Boulevard in north Austin.
6 Units Available
Somerset Townhomes
6800 Austin Center Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,474
1018 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1280 sqft
Located in Northwest Hills. Close to the North MoPac Expressway, Highway 183, Shoal Creek, and shopping at The Domain and The Arboretum at Great Hills. Includes walk-in closets, pool with fountain and spa, built-in bookcases, 9' ceilings with crown molding, onsite recycling community, and fenced pet park.
9 Units Available
Feliz
1804 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$821
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
890 sqft
We love to show you our community! Currently we are not offering in-person tours. We are excited to offer virtual tours, call or email to see your new home!
2 Units Available
Bent Tree
8405 Bent Tree Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable Homes Bent Tree offers beautiful one and two bedroom apartment homes for rent in the North West Hills area.
Contact for Availability
Allandale Flats
6811 Great Northern Boulevard, Austin, TX
Studio
$950
Located in the heart of central Austin, and in the historic Allandale neighborhood, this vibrant community consists of efficiency units that have been newly remodeled.
1 Unit Available
1909 Morrow St A
1909 Morrow Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
800 sqft
Newly Updated Crestview Duplex! 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, upgraded kitchen fixtures and appliances, wood flooring, complimentary recessed and natural lighting throughout, and fenced yard.
