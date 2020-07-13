Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated carpet furnished garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible conference room coffee bar courtyard elevator gym game room parking pool pool table shuffle board bbq/grill garage media room dogs allowed cats allowed business center clubhouse green community bike storage internet access online portal pet friendly

AMLI Eastside is set on one of Austins premiere landmarks and carries on a tradition of luxury and charm in the Austin Metro. Our upscale Austin rental apartments are ideally located just east of Austins Central Business District adjacent to the historic Texas State Cemetery and French Legation Museum and minutes from theaters, restaurants, Lady Bird Lake and Sixth Street with countless opportunities for shopping, entertainment and cultural enrichment. Also nearby our downtown Austin apartment homes are several golf courses and recreational facilities, including Zilker Park. Our hillside location offers easy access to I-35, the State Capitol, the University of Texas, and countless major employers.AMLI's Austin, TX luxury apartments boast exceptional amenities that include a resort-style pool; state-of-the art fitness center; game room with billiards and shuffleboard; conference room; beautifully landscaped courtyards with grills; gourmet coffee bar; and garage parking.Our new renovated and classic 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom upscale Austin rental apartments feature gourmet kitchens with granite countertops; full-size washers and dryers; faux wood floors; ceramic tile entries; ceiling fans; and oversized garden tubs. Some of AMLIs select Austin, TX luxury apartments feature sweeping city views; built-in computer desks; walk-in showers; and oversized patios and balconies. Residents love coming home to our downtown Austin apartment homes.