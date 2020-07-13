All apartments in Austin
Find more places like
AMLI Eastside.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

AMLI Eastside

1000 San Marcos St · (512) 309-7433
Location

1000 San Marcos St, Austin, TX 78702
Central East Austin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 119 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,726

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit 218 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,741

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit 469 · Avail. now

$1,756

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 170 · Avail. Jul 28

$2,120

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Unit 174 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,120

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Unit 468 · Avail. Aug 22

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AMLI Eastside.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
furnished
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
conference room
coffee bar
courtyard
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
garage
media room
dogs allowed
cats allowed
business center
clubhouse
green community
bike storage
internet access
online portal
pet friendly
AMLI Eastside is set on one of Austins premiere landmarks and carries on a tradition of luxury and charm in the Austin Metro. Our upscale Austin rental apartments are ideally located just east of Austins Central Business District adjacent to the historic Texas State Cemetery and French Legation Museum and minutes from theaters, restaurants, Lady Bird Lake and Sixth Street with countless opportunities for shopping, entertainment and cultural enrichment. Also nearby our downtown Austin apartment homes are several golf courses and recreational facilities, including Zilker Park. Our hillside location offers easy access to I-35, the State Capitol, the University of Texas, and countless major employers.AMLI's Austin, TX luxury apartments boast exceptional amenities that include a resort-style pool; state-of-the art fitness center; game room with billiards and shuffleboard; conference room; beautifully landscaped courtyards with grills; gourmet coffee bar; and garage parking.Our new renovated and classic 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom upscale Austin rental apartments feature gourmet kitchens with granite countertops; full-size washers and dryers; faux wood floors; ceramic tile entries; ceiling fans; and oversized garden tubs. Some of AMLIs select Austin, TX luxury apartments feature sweeping city views; built-in computer desks; walk-in showers; and oversized patios and balconies. Residents love coming home to our downtown Austin apartment homes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: 1 bedroom: $300; 2 bedrooms: $500
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 100 lbs
Parking Details: Reserved parking space in garage: $35/month; Spot in bike room: $5/month; Open parking on surface lot: Free.
Storage Details: 5x5: $35/month; 8x5: $45/month; 5x10: $110/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does AMLI Eastside have any available units?
AMLI Eastside has 28 units available starting at $1,726 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does AMLI Eastside have?
Some of AMLI Eastside's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AMLI Eastside currently offering any rent specials?
AMLI Eastside is offering the following rent specials: Lease Today & Receive SIX WEEKS FREE! Ask for details.
Is AMLI Eastside pet-friendly?
Yes, AMLI Eastside is pet friendly.
Does AMLI Eastside offer parking?
Yes, AMLI Eastside offers parking.
Does AMLI Eastside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AMLI Eastside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AMLI Eastside have a pool?
Yes, AMLI Eastside has a pool.
Does AMLI Eastside have accessible units?
Yes, AMLI Eastside has accessible units.
Does AMLI Eastside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AMLI Eastside has units with dishwashers.

Austin 1 Bedrooms Austin 2 Bedrooms Austin Dog Friendly Apartments Austin Pet Friendly Places Austin Studio Apartments Williamson County Apartments Bexar County Apartments

San Antonio, TX Round Rock, TX Killeen, TX Pflugerville, TX New Braunfels, TX Cedar Park, TX Georgetown, TX San Marcos, TX Temple, TX Leander, TX Kyle, TX Universal City, TX

North Austin Riverside West Oak Hill Pleasant Valley Downtown Austin Milwood East Oak Hill Windsor Park

Huston-Tillotson University Saint Edward's University Austin Community College District Concordia University-Texas The University of Texas at Austin