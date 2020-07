Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel w/d hookup bathtub cable included extra storage oven range Property Amenities accessible business center concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub internet access online portal trash valet

5th Street Commons is centrally located near everything you need in the heart of Old West Austin. Just minutes from Downtown, Zilker park and Lady Bird Lake, experience all the conveniences of urban Austin with amenities to suit your lifestyle. Relax poolside or in one of the two courtyards. Inside discover the e-lounge and fitness center that offers towel service. Spacious one and two bedroom homes feature open floor plans, wood flooring, designer lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops with tiled backsplashes, and custom touches including built-in bookcases, computer nooks, under-cabinet lighting and art niches. In addition to monthly resident events, 5th Street Commons is also home to the famed Mean-Eyed Cat and near Old West Austin's favorite spots.Come discover why this is Austin's premier apartment destination.