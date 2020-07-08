All apartments in Austin
3411 S. Lamar Blvd

3411 S Lamar Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

3411 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
Ever since you moved in here, you’ve experienced some new burdens you’ve never had before. First, close friends started to come to you for advice. Then, strangers have begun introducing themselves to you, shaking your hand and telling you how much you mean to them. Eventually, you started getting phone calls from B list celebrities looking for help on how to revive their careers. Since moving in here, you’ve become a radiant beacon of coolness. But with great power comes great responsibility, and nobody can handle that burden quite like you.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Open-Concept Gourmet Kitchens

Granite Counters With Spacious Islands

Mosaic Subway Tile Backsplash

42” Shaker Style Solid Wood Maple Cabinets

Whirlpool Stainless-Steel Appliance Package

Side-by-Side Refrigerator With Ice Dispenser*

Energy Saving Ceiling Fans in Living Rooms and Bedrooms

Polished Concrete Flooring (1st Floor Homes)*

Artistek Wood Plank Flooring (Upper-Level Homes)

2” Blinds Throughout

Spacious Walk-in Closets

Washer/dryer Hookups or Units in Residence

Private Patio/balconies

Private Yards

Deep Soaking Garden Tubs With Ceramic Tile Surrounds

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Professionally Managed by Cws Apartment Homes

25-Yard Lap Pool

Courtyard With Palm Trees

Covered Cabanas and Fire-Pit

Splash Lounge

Catering Kitchen

Rooftop Terrace With a Stunning 360-View of Austin.

Club-Quality Fitness Space

Yoga Studio

Spin Bikes

Trx Suspension Training Equipment

Fitness Zone With Free Classes

Convenient Bike Storage

Gated Pet Park

Professional Business Center

Downtown Skyline Views

______________________

Swasdee krup! I’m Renee Damron

I am an apartment locating machine, born and raised here in Austin. I have lived in other places like Denver and Thailand (yes, I am Thai), but Austin is my true home. Speaking of home, you are looking for a new one! You are also probably tired of clicking through a bajillion listings by now. If only you had a super cool friend who knows Austin really well and can help you pick the best spot…...You guessed it. That’s me! I am your super cool new best apartment-locating-taco-enthused friend. I am also free to work with. Hit me up!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3411 S. Lamar Blvd have any available units?
3411 S. Lamar Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3411 S. Lamar Blvd have?
Some of 3411 S. Lamar Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3411 S. Lamar Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3411 S. Lamar Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3411 S. Lamar Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3411 S. Lamar Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 3411 S. Lamar Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3411 S. Lamar Blvd offers parking.
Does 3411 S. Lamar Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3411 S. Lamar Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3411 S. Lamar Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 3411 S. Lamar Blvd has a pool.
Does 3411 S. Lamar Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 3411 S. Lamar Blvd has accessible units.
Does 3411 S. Lamar Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3411 S. Lamar Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

