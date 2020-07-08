3411 S. Lamar Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center carport clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking pool bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly yoga

Ever since you moved in here, you’ve experienced some new burdens you’ve never had before. First, close friends started to come to you for advice. Then, strangers have begun introducing themselves to you, shaking your hand and telling you how much you mean to them. Eventually, you started getting phone calls from B list celebrities looking for help on how to revive their careers. Since moving in here, you’ve become a radiant beacon of coolness. But with great power comes great responsibility, and nobody can handle that burden quite like you.



Apartment Amenities



Open-Concept Gourmet Kitchens



Granite Counters With Spacious Islands



Mosaic Subway Tile Backsplash



42” Shaker Style Solid Wood Maple Cabinets



Whirlpool Stainless-Steel Appliance Package



Side-by-Side Refrigerator With Ice Dispenser*



Energy Saving Ceiling Fans in Living Rooms and Bedrooms



Polished Concrete Flooring (1st Floor Homes)*



Artistek Wood Plank Flooring (Upper-Level Homes)



2” Blinds Throughout



Spacious Walk-in Closets



Washer/dryer Hookups or Units in Residence



Private Patio/balconies



Private Yards



Deep Soaking Garden Tubs With Ceramic Tile Surrounds



Community Amenities



Professionally Managed by Cws Apartment Homes



25-Yard Lap Pool



Courtyard With Palm Trees



Covered Cabanas and Fire-Pit



Splash Lounge



Catering Kitchen



Rooftop Terrace With a Stunning 360-View of Austin.



Club-Quality Fitness Space



Yoga Studio



Spin Bikes



Trx Suspension Training Equipment



Fitness Zone With Free Classes



Convenient Bike Storage



Gated Pet Park



Professional Business Center



Downtown Skyline Views



Swasdee krup! I’m Renee Damron



I am an apartment locating machine, born and raised here in Austin. I have lived in other places like Denver and Thailand (yes, I am Thai), but Austin is my true home. Speaking of home, you are looking for a new one! You are also probably tired of clicking through a bajillion listings by now. If only you had a super cool friend who knows Austin really well and can help you pick the best spot…...You guessed it. That’s me! I am your super cool new best apartment-locating-taco-enthused friend. I am also free to work with. Hit me up!