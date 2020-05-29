All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

Argosy at Crestview

1003 Justin Ln · (512) 309-7339
Location

1003 Justin Ln, Austin, TX 78757
Brentwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 04-2034 · Avail. now

$962

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 512 sqft

Unit 07-2066 · Avail. now

$970

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 512 sqft

Unit 07-2055 · Avail. now

$970

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 512 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 05-2037 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,266

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 817 sqft

Unit 13-1114 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,451

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 817 sqft

Unit 09-3083 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,287

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 891 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Argosy at Crestview.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
parking
on-site laundry
cc payments
dog grooming area
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
Argosy at Crestview is a peaceful apartment home community nestled in the very popular mid-century ranch home neighborhood of Crestview/Brentwood. It is centrally located with easy access to downtown and UT via Metro Rail and bus. Within walking distance you will find grocery stores, drugstores, delis and a large park with several children’s playground, picnic areas, walking paths, and small athletic fields (tennis, sand volleyball, and basketball). Take a short drive and you will find yourself among some of Austin’s best known restaurants off N. Lamar Blvd and Burnet Rd, which also offer a variety of shopping that includes vintage clothing and antique furniture stores. We are a pet friendly community with a bark park and an outdoor pet washing station! Other amenities include fitness center, w/d connections in all units and relaxing pool deck with both sun and shade pools. Feel free to stop by and meet one our friendly team members and find out about pricing and availability. We would

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Storage Details: Patio storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Argosy at Crestview have any available units?
Argosy at Crestview has 25 units available starting at $962 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Argosy at Crestview have?
Some of Argosy at Crestview's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Argosy at Crestview currently offering any rent specials?
Argosy at Crestview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Argosy at Crestview pet-friendly?
Yes, Argosy at Crestview is pet friendly.
Does Argosy at Crestview offer parking?
Yes, Argosy at Crestview offers parking.
Does Argosy at Crestview have units with washers and dryers?
No, Argosy at Crestview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Argosy at Crestview have a pool?
Yes, Argosy at Crestview has a pool.
Does Argosy at Crestview have accessible units?
No, Argosy at Crestview does not have accessible units.
Does Argosy at Crestview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Argosy at Crestview has units with dishwashers.

