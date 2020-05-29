Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub extra storage oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool tennis court volleyball court parking on-site laundry cc payments dog grooming area e-payments hot tub internet access internet cafe online portal

Argosy at Crestview is a peaceful apartment home community nestled in the very popular mid-century ranch home neighborhood of Crestview/Brentwood. It is centrally located with easy access to downtown and UT via Metro Rail and bus. Within walking distance you will find grocery stores, drugstores, delis and a large park with several children’s playground, picnic areas, walking paths, and small athletic fields (tennis, sand volleyball, and basketball). Take a short drive and you will find yourself among some of Austin’s best known restaurants off N. Lamar Blvd and Burnet Rd, which also offer a variety of shopping that includes vintage clothing and antique furniture stores. We are a pet friendly community with a bark park and an outdoor pet washing station! Other amenities include fitness center, w/d connections in all units and relaxing pool deck with both sun and shade pools. Feel free to stop by and meet one our friendly team members and find out about pricing and availability. We would