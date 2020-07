Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan ice maker walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 elevator 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center carport clubhouse coffee bar e-payments green community guest parking lobby online portal package receiving piano room trash valet

Welcome HOME! Your new apartment is waiting for you! The Village at Collinwood is a community set apart from the standard one-size-fits-all lifestyle! Here we are focused on an environment that is resident centered. Being a part of this community, comes with an EXTRA element of unity and family. We value each and every one of our residents and our staff strives to personally connect with everyone who lives here. We offer spacious 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes. We have incredible amenities that will perfectly fit your active lifestyle, so you can live life to the fullest. We are close to a variety of shopping and dining experiences. Our Leasing Agents are standing by to offer you a Video or In-Person tour, so call us TODAY!







The intent of this community is to provide housing to persons age 55 and over. At least 80% of the units must be occupied by one person 55 years of age or older. All residents must be age 40 years or older unless Handicapped or Disabled which has a minimum age of 18 years of age.