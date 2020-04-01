All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 333 North Meadows Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
333 North Meadows Drive
Last updated May 18 2019 at 7:43 AM

333 North Meadows Drive

333 N Meadows Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

333 N Meadows Dr, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 North Meadows Drive have any available units?
333 North Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 333 North Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
333 North Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 North Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 333 North Meadows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 333 North Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 333 North Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 333 North Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 North Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 North Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 333 North Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 333 North Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 333 North Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 333 North Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 North Meadows Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 333 North Meadows Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 333 North Meadows Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Sublet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radius at The Domain
11900 Hobby Horse Ct
Austin, TX 78758
Avonmora
4501 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Tacara Steiner Ranch
4306 N Quinlan Park Rd
Austin, TX 78732
The Boulevard At Town Lake
2600 Lake Austin Blvd
Austin, TX 78703
IMT Residences at Riata
5705 Diehl Trl
Austin, TX 78727
Ravina
10301 Farm-to-Market Road 2222
Austin, TX 78662
Canyon Resort at Great Hills
8701 Bluffstone Cv
Austin, TX 78759
Mission Reilly Ridge Apartments
6503 Bluff Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78744

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin