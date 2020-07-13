Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities accessible concierge gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage dog grooming area hot tub package receiving

Welcome to Gallery at Domain in Austin, Texas. Located within the most exciting and convenient North Austin neighborhood, Gallery at Domain sits only a few minutes from downtown Austin. Our residents enjoy easy access to upscale retail boutiques, popular dining and entertainment areas, as well as nine acres of beautiful park space.Our brand new luxury apartments breathe style and comfort into each unique floorplan we offer. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood-style flooring are only a taste of all Gallery at Domain has to offer. Entertain friends and family out by our sparkling pool and expansive sun deck, or meet your new neighbors at one of our monthly resident events hosted by our very own social concierge team. Stay fit with Gallery at Domain's private personal trainer, or just enjoy a quick workout at our brand new fitness center.Don't forget about your four-legged friends! At Gallery, we love our pets and we show it with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Visit us today and let us show you around your new home!