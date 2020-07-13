All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Gallery at Domain

11119 Alterra Parkway · (512) 359-3982
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11119 Alterra Parkway, Austin, TX 78758
North Burnet

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 2465 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,146

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 497 sqft

Unit 2179 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,246

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 497 sqft

Unit 2162 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,276

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 497 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit M4431 · Avail. now

$1,243

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 507 sqft

Unit M4321 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,263

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 507 sqft

Unit M4221 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,266

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 507 sqft

See 43+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit M3204 · Avail. now

$1,755

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1051 sqft

Unit N1246 · Avail. now

$1,764

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1051 sqft

Unit M3504 · Avail. now

$1,829

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

See 18+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gallery at Domain.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
concierge
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
dog grooming area
hot tub
package receiving
Welcome to Gallery at Domain in Austin, Texas. Located within the most exciting and convenient North Austin neighborhood, Gallery at Domain sits only a few minutes from downtown Austin. Our residents enjoy easy access to upscale retail boutiques, popular dining and entertainment areas, as well as nine acres of beautiful park space.Our brand new luxury apartments breathe style and comfort into each unique floorplan we offer. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood-style flooring are only a taste of all Gallery at Domain has to offer. Entertain friends and family out by our sparkling pool and expansive sun deck, or meet your new neighbors at one of our monthly resident events hosted by our very own social concierge team. Stay fit with Gallery at Domain's private personal trainer, or just enjoy a quick workout at our brand new fitness center.Don't forget about your four-legged friends! At Gallery, we love our pets and we show it with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Visit us today and let us show you around your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $250 (1 bedroom), $350 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $15-$100/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Gallery at Domain have any available units?
Gallery at Domain has 70 units available starting at $1,146 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Gallery at Domain have?
Some of Gallery at Domain's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gallery at Domain currently offering any rent specials?
Gallery at Domain is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gallery at Domain pet-friendly?
Yes, Gallery at Domain is pet friendly.
Does Gallery at Domain offer parking?
Yes, Gallery at Domain offers parking.
Does Gallery at Domain have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Gallery at Domain offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Gallery at Domain have a pool?
Yes, Gallery at Domain has a pool.
Does Gallery at Domain have accessible units?
Yes, Gallery at Domain has accessible units.
Does Gallery at Domain have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gallery at Domain has units with dishwashers.

