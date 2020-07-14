Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible bocce court business center car charging car wash area clubhouse dog park gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access online portal package receiving trash valet yoga cats allowed

Ideally situated in Northwest Austin near the intersection of US-183 and SH-45, Bexley at Whitestone is a NEW luxury community featuring a wide array of amenities and conveniences designed to suit your active lifestyle. Each home features espresso cabinetry with granite counters and designer tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, 2” designer blinds, and much more! Relax at the resort-style pool with sun lounge and cabanas, get in a great workout at the 24-hour cardio/strength fitness center or exercise/yoga room, meet neighbors at the 24-hour Wi-Fi lounge, or enjoy our Bocce lawn. You'll be close to everything with great shopping, dining and entertainment, the Lakeline MetroRail Station, and major employers just moments away. Note: Prices shown are for 10-14 month lease terms. Your rental rate will depend on the apartment home, move-in date, and lease term chosen. Apartments are individually priced based on your needs and our availability. Rental rates subject to change.