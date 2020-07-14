All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 PM

Bexley at Whitestone

9826 North Lake Creek Pkwy · (240) 650-9226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9826 North Lake Creek Pkwy, Austin, TX 78717

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 11304 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,169

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 743 sqft

Unit 13307 · Avail. now

$1,089

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 799 sqft

Unit 12203 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,109

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 799 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15203 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,384

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1106 sqft

Unit 15307 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,434

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1106 sqft

Unit 10302 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,504

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bexley at Whitestone.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
bocce court
business center
car charging
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
yoga
cats allowed
Ideally situated in Northwest Austin near the intersection of US-183 and SH-45, Bexley at Whitestone is a NEW luxury community featuring a wide array of amenities and conveniences designed to suit your active lifestyle. Each home features espresso cabinetry with granite counters and designer tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, 2” designer blinds, and much more! Relax at the resort-style pool with sun lounge and cabanas, get in a great workout at the 24-hour cardio/strength fitness center or exercise/yoga room, meet neighbors at the 24-hour Wi-Fi lounge, or enjoy our Bocce lawn. You'll be close to everything with great shopping, dining and entertainment, the Lakeline MetroRail Station, and major employers just moments away. Note: Prices shown are for 10-14 month lease terms. Your rental rate will depend on the apartment home, move-in date, and lease term chosen. Apartments are individually priced based on your needs and our availability. Rental rates subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bexley at Whitestone have any available units?
Bexley at Whitestone has 18 units available starting at $1,089 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Bexley at Whitestone have?
Some of Bexley at Whitestone's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bexley at Whitestone currently offering any rent specials?
Bexley at Whitestone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bexley at Whitestone pet-friendly?
Yes, Bexley at Whitestone is pet friendly.
Does Bexley at Whitestone offer parking?
Yes, Bexley at Whitestone offers parking.
Does Bexley at Whitestone have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bexley at Whitestone offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bexley at Whitestone have a pool?
Yes, Bexley at Whitestone has a pool.
Does Bexley at Whitestone have accessible units?
Yes, Bexley at Whitestone has accessible units.
Does Bexley at Whitestone have units with dishwashers?
No, Bexley at Whitestone does not have units with dishwashers.
