Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry range air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed accessible parking on-site laundry carport cc payments coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments fire pit key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

Our office is OPEN (by appointment) and we are here for you! Contact us today for online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat. *** Elan Apartment Homes, located just northwest of Austin, Texas, has it all. Within minutes of Dell, VISA, Samsung, GM, Apple, Google, and the Austin Tech Ridge area, Elan Apartment Homes feature close proximity to an array of businesses so it is fairly easy to navigate the bustling southern metropolis of Austin. From the stunning architecture and style of our gorgeous apartment homes to the resort-like on-site amenities, there is so much to love. Residents of Elan Apartment Homes can enjoy a refreshing dip in the pool, energetic workouts in the 24-hour fitness center, and visiting friends in the 2,500 square foot clubhouse with business center. Our community's floor plans are designed to meet a wide range of lifestyles, and our on-site management team is ready to assist your every need. Come visit the finest apartments in Austin, ...