Austin, TX
Elan Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:32 AM

Elan Apartment Homes

13145 N Highway 183 · (512) 253-7618
Location

13145 N Highway 183, Austin, TX 78750

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0636 · Avail. Aug 25

$970

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

Unit 0936 · Avail. Jul 23

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 1034 · Avail. Aug 9

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0527 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Unit 0721 · Avail. Oct 6

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1141 sqft

Unit 0731 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1141 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elan Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Our office is OPEN (by appointment) and we are here for you! Contact us today for online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat. *** Elan Apartment Homes, located just northwest of Austin, Texas, has it all. Within minutes of Dell, VISA, Samsung, GM, Apple, Google, and the Austin Tech Ridge area, Elan Apartment Homes feature close proximity to an array of businesses so it is fairly easy to navigate the bustling southern metropolis of Austin. From the stunning architecture and style of our gorgeous apartment homes to the resort-like on-site amenities, there is so much to love. Residents of Elan Apartment Homes can enjoy a refreshing dip in the pool, energetic workouts in the 24-hour fitness center, and visiting friends in the 2,500 square foot clubhouse with business center. Our community's floor plans are designed to meet a wide range of lifestyles, and our on-site management team is ready to assist your every need. Come visit the finest apartments in Austin, ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant over the age of 18.
Deposit: $750 Refundable Deposit or $1000 Non-Refundable Sure Deposit Bond Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $75 per apartment admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $20.91/month; Pest Control: $3.00/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250 for 1 pet; $400 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $15/pet/month
restrictions: Breed & weight restrictions apply. See office for details.
Parking Details: Other. Open parking. Covered parking ($35) and detached garages ($100) available. Garage $100; Carport $35.
Storage Details: Optional garage rentals. See office for pricing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elan Apartment Homes have any available units?
Elan Apartment Homes has 15 units available starting at $970 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Elan Apartment Homes have?
Some of Elan Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elan Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Elan Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: Lease now and save up to $500!
Is Elan Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Elan Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Elan Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Elan Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Elan Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Elan Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Elan Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Elan Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Elan Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Elan Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Elan Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elan Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
