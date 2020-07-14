Bluff Springs Townhomes

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse guest parking hot tub yoga

Look no further for your new home youve found it at Bluff Springs! Our beautiful, pet-friendly two-story townhomes are located in Austin, Texas with convenient access to I-35. Were only minutes away from Downtown Austin as well as shopping, dining, and local parks. Theres something for everyone at Bluff Springs! Weve designed our floor plans around your needs. Enjoy standard features including all electric kitchens, carpeted floors, patios, walk-in closets and more. Some of our newly remodeled homes feature gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, crown molding, faux wood blinds and more. At Bluff Springs, youll find what youve always wanted in a home. The comfort doesnt end when you leave your front door. Our community features a cozy clubhouse, shimmering swimming pool, picnic area with barbecue and on-site maintenance service to ensure that our residents feel at ease and at home. Visit today and discover why Bluff Springs is the best place to call home.