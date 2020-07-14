All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM

Bluff Springs Townhomes

7100 Bluff Springs Rd · (512) 645-2545
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7100 Bluff Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78744

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0710 · Avail. now

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1003 sqft

Unit 1103 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1004 sqft

Unit 0706 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 994 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bluff Springs Townhomes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
guest parking
hot tub
yoga
Look no further for your new home youve found it at Bluff Springs! Our beautiful, pet-friendly two-story townhomes are located in Austin, Texas with convenient access to I-35. Were only minutes away from Downtown Austin as well as shopping, dining, and local parks. Theres something for everyone at Bluff Springs! Weve designed our floor plans around your needs. Enjoy standard features including all electric kitchens, carpeted floors, patios, walk-in closets and more. Some of our newly remodeled homes feature gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, crown molding, faux wood blinds and more. At Bluff Springs, youll find what youve always wanted in a home. The comfort doesnt end when you leave your front door. Our community features a cozy clubhouse, shimmering swimming pool, picnic area with barbecue and on-site maintenance service to ensure that our residents feel at ease and at home. Visit today and discover why Bluff Springs is the best place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bluff Springs Townhomes have any available units?
Bluff Springs Townhomes has 4 units available starting at $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Bluff Springs Townhomes have?
Some of Bluff Springs Townhomes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bluff Springs Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Bluff Springs Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bluff Springs Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Bluff Springs Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Bluff Springs Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Bluff Springs Townhomes offers parking.
Does Bluff Springs Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bluff Springs Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bluff Springs Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Bluff Springs Townhomes has a pool.
Does Bluff Springs Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Bluff Springs Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Bluff Springs Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bluff Springs Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
