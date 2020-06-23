Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 312 E Croslin ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
312 E Croslin ST
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:24 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
312 E Croslin ST
312 East Croslin Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
St. Johns
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
312 East Croslin Street, Austin, TX 78752
St. Johns
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath unit in a 4plex. Has a private yard space with patio. Easy access to major roads and amenities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 312 E Croslin ST have any available units?
312 E Croslin ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 312 E Croslin ST have?
Some of 312 E Croslin ST's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 312 E Croslin ST currently offering any rent specials?
312 E Croslin ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 E Croslin ST pet-friendly?
No, 312 E Croslin ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 312 E Croslin ST offer parking?
Yes, 312 E Croslin ST does offer parking.
Does 312 E Croslin ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 E Croslin ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 E Croslin ST have a pool?
No, 312 E Croslin ST does not have a pool.
Does 312 E Croslin ST have accessible units?
No, 312 E Croslin ST does not have accessible units.
Does 312 E Croslin ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 E Croslin ST has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Aubry Hills
8926 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Hardrock Canyon
10300 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Keystone
5230 Thunder Creek Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Nolina Flats
8021 FM 620
Austin, TX 78726
The Magnolia at Crestview
7400 North Lamar Boulevard
Austin, TX 78757
James on South First
8800 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78748
Waterloo Flats
1300 S Pleasant Valley Rd
Austin, TX 78741
Gallery At Domain Edge and Parkside
11121 Alterra Pkwy
Austin, TX 78758
Similar Pages
Austin 1 Bedrooms
Austin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Milwood
East Oak Hill
Windsor Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin