Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center car charging car wash area clubhouse coffee bar community garden dog park gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access online portal package receiving cats allowed

Bexley at Tech Ridge is located in one of the most desirable areas of Austin, offering quick access to work, shopping, and recreation. Our green-friendly community features a variety of studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom homes designed to meet your every need. Outstanding community amenities include an UPDATED 24-hour cardio and strength training fitness center, business center with Mac/PCs, pool with sun lounge, sundeck with poolside BBQ area, community garden, and car care area. Four-legged friends are sure to enjoy the dog park and outdoor dog wash. Each home includes a fully-appointed kitchen, wood plank style floors, and washer/dryer. Select homes also feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and crown molding. Note: Prices shown are for 10-14 month lease terms. Your rental rate will depend on the apartment home, move-in date, and lease term chosen. Apartments are individually priced based on your needs and our availability. Rental rates subject to change.