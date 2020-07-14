Amenities
Austin, TX Apartments
Bridge at South Point in Austin, Texas, offers studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent designed to cater to your need for style and convenience. We offer ample living space with our large living areas, bedrooms and walk in closets, yet we are only minutes from downtown Austin.
Comfortable Living
At Bridge at South Point, we believe your apartment home should be a haven where you can relax, unwind, and enjoy life. We’ve created a community where you can make the most of your free time.
Refreshing Pool with Cabanas
Walking and Biking Trails close by
Close to many restaurants and shopping areas
On-site Laundry facilities
Invite friends over to celebrate your new apartment home, and then take a stroll through our grounds and admire the Texas sunset. Work off the day’s stress by taking a refreshing swim. Whether you’re content to relax on your private balcony, or lounge by the pool, we’re happy to accommodate you at Bridge at South Point. Visit o