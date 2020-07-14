All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:56 PM

Bridge At South Point

6808 S Interstate 35 · (512) 862-9954
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6808 S Interstate 35, Austin, TX 78745

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 242 · Avail. now

$885

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 215 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bridge At South Point.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
sauna
Austin, TX Apartments

Bridge at South Point in Austin, Texas, offers studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent designed to cater to your need for style and convenience. We offer ample living space with our large living areas, bedrooms and walk in closets, yet we are only minutes from downtown Austin.

Comfortable Living

At Bridge at South Point, we believe your apartment home should be a haven where you can relax, unwind, and enjoy life. We’ve created a community where you can make the most of your free time.

Refreshing Pool with Cabanas
Walking and Biking Trails close by
Close to many restaurants and shopping areas
On-site Laundry facilities

Invite friends over to celebrate your new apartment home, and then take a stroll through our grounds and admire the Texas sunset. Work off the day’s stress by taking a refreshing swim. Whether you’re content to relax on your private balcony, or lounge by the pool, we’re happy to accommodate you at Bridge at South Point. Visit o

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Studio/1 Bed: $150, 2 Beds: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 50 lbs
Dogs
fee: $50 PooPrint Fee per Dog
Parking Details: Open Lot: Parking Permit Required.
Storage Details: Storage Units Available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bridge At South Point have any available units?
Bridge At South Point has 7 units available starting at $885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Bridge At South Point have?
Some of Bridge At South Point's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bridge At South Point currently offering any rent specials?
Bridge At South Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bridge At South Point pet-friendly?
Yes, Bridge At South Point is pet friendly.
Does Bridge At South Point offer parking?
Yes, Bridge At South Point offers parking.
Does Bridge At South Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bridge At South Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bridge At South Point have a pool?
Yes, Bridge At South Point has a pool.
Does Bridge At South Point have accessible units?
Yes, Bridge At South Point has accessible units.
Does Bridge At South Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bridge At South Point has units with dishwashers.
