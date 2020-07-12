/
st johns
529 Apartments for rent in St. Johns, Austin, TX
Wildwood Apartments
7610 Cameron Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
865 sqft
Perfectly situated between lush, tranquil nature and vibrant downtown Austin, these apartments are recently renovated and offer fireplaces, as well as relaxing bathtubs. Pet-friendly with refreshing pool and hot tub.
The Vue
7607 Blessing Ave, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1152 sqft
Stylish and updated units feature large closets and private balconies or patios. On-site swimming pool, controlled-access gates, full fitness center, clubhouse and business center. Near the freeway. Pet-friendly.
7206 Blessing Avenue
7206 Blessing Avenue, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2067 sqft
Available August 8. Gorgeous modern luxury home built in 2016. High windows and ceilings in open plan bring in loads of light.
Villas of La Costa
1016 Camino La Costa, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
650 sqft
1114 CAMINO LA COSTA
1114 Camino La Costa, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a stroll under the century old walnut trees or relax by the gorgeous pool as stress melts away.
935 La Posada Drive - 1, Unit 132
935 La Posada Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,395
517 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED! IDEAL LOCATION! COMPLETELY REMODELED AND CONTEMPORARY UNIT! OPEN FLOOR PLAN! LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT! GORGEOUS QUARTZ KITCHEN! BEAUTIFUL FLOORS! WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE! FRIDGE, WASHER, DRYER INCLUDED! BALCONY OVERLOOKING SERENE GREEN
1307 Radcliff Drive - A
1307 Radcliff Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2468 sqft
Beautiful large home with a ton of character! Nice wood like flooring, brick fireplace in living room, bright white kitchen, and wood beams on ceilngs. Perfectly located in central Austin, close to IH35/290/183, shops, and restaurants.
7309 Bennett Avenue
7309 Bennett Avenue, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7309 Bennett Avenue in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Midtown Commons at Crestview Station
810 W St Johns Ave, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,085
758 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1007 sqft
Located within walking distance from the Red Line and shopping hubs of Austin. Spacious homes have hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.
Mueller Flats
1071 Clayton Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
920 sqft
Premier apartments include large patios, quartz countertops and plank flooring. One mile from ACC Highland Campus. Close to downtown shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Easy access to I-35, I-290 and I-83.
Promontory Point
2250 Ridgepoint Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$901
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$957
972 sqft
Located near the intersection of Highway 183 and Manor Expressway. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers, central heat and air, volleyball courts, a fitness center, swimming pool, and spa.
West Koenig Flats
5608 Avenue F, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,305
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,289
1258 sqft
Stylish, modern apartments located in the North Loop neighborhood. Community amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, infinity swimming pool and resident coffee bar. Units feature upgraded finishes and air conditioning.
Chateau Avalon of Austin
833 Fairfield Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
Chateau-style apartments with modern interiors, just minutes from downtown Austin. Parking lot and swimming pool. Quick access to other Austin neighborhoods via nearby Interstate 35. Dog-friendly.
Crestview Commons
801 Sugaree Avenue, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,460
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,570
1334 sqft
Homes with kitchen islands, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Resident amenities include a fully equipped fitness center, a pool and a rooftop lounge. Twelve minutes from downtown Austin.
Marq at Mueller
5700 Cameron Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable designer touches are standard in all of our apartment homes.
Lamar Place
6309 Burns Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$979
357 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,109
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
804 sqft
Come home to your ideal apartment at Lamar Place where vintage meets modern and luxury meets value. Our unique community is centrally located just off North Lamar in Midtown, in the heart of Austin, close to everything you want or need.
Argosy at Crestview
1003 Justin Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$987
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
893 sqft
Stylish homes with stainless steel appliances, designer countertops, and premium lighting. Community highlights include a dog park, pool, and laundry center. Close to bus stops and Crestview light rail station. By Highland Neighborhood Park.
Forest Park Apartment Homes
1088 Park Plz, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1250 sqft
A premier location and stylish apartments make Forest Park Apartment Homes one of the most desirable communities in Austin, TX.
Menlo at Mueller
6855 E Highway 290, Austin, TX
Studio
$905
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1021 sqft
Garden-style apartments near Capital Plaza with hardwood floors and updated kitchens. Free Google Fiber internet packages available. Community has three swimming pools, a fitness center and lush landscaping.
FiveTwo at Highland
110 Jacob Fontaine Lane, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,185
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,424
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,951
1205 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Designed with Intention. Nestled in Action
The Magnolia at Crestview
7400 North Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,287
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,007
1141 sqft
The Magnolia at Crestview unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our brand new luxury apartment homes reflect your contemporary flair.
Short Hills North
8033 Gessner Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Short Hills North in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Timbers Apartments
1034 Clayton Lane, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Timbers Apartments in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Elan Parkside
609 Clayton Ln, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,329
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1243 sqft
Modern, high-energy community with open floor plans within a mixed-use neighborhood. Multi-level fitness studio, aquatic plaza and resort-like layout provided. Energy-efficient appliances, high ceilings and wood-style flooring in the kitchen provided. Downtown views, too.
