208 W 45th St
Last updated January 28 2020 at 2:32 PM

208 W 45th St

208 45th St · No Longer Available
Location

208 45th St, Austin, TX 78751
Hyde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Amazing remodel in Hyde Park! Original wood floors, recent paint, fixtures, SS appliances, 1 bedroom with full bath. Laundry room off the back with washer and dryer. Small Fenced in yard, pets are welcome.

(RLNE5494877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 W 45th St have any available units?
208 W 45th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 W 45th St have?
Some of 208 W 45th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 W 45th St currently offering any rent specials?
208 W 45th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 W 45th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 W 45th St is pet friendly.
Does 208 W 45th St offer parking?
Yes, 208 W 45th St does offer parking.
Does 208 W 45th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 208 W 45th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 W 45th St have a pool?
No, 208 W 45th St does not have a pool.
Does 208 W 45th St have accessible units?
No, 208 W 45th St does not have accessible units.
Does 208 W 45th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 W 45th St has units with dishwashers.
