Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park fire pit 24hr gym game room parking pool bike storage garage package receiving trash valet cats allowed conference room dog grooming area valet service

East Vue Ranch Apartments is the new relaxed and friendly premier Austin community, just Southeast of Downtown. Located within reach of the best of ATX, residents have an advantage of accessibility with close proximity to local hotspots and hill country recreation, and all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment venues in the Rainey District, 6th Street, and South Congress are a short commute. The one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and shared amenity spaces at East Vue Ranch were designed to complement a lifestyle of convenience, comfort, and community. Each apartment home features premium textures, finishes, and fixtures with brushed nickel and dark bronze hardware, wood plank floors, frosted quartz countertops, rich dark maple matte cabinetry with marble-style backsplash, ENERGY STAR rated stainless steel appliances, and more. The community amenities offer a well-rounded appeal; take a dip in the resort-inspired pool, explore the area on the private access hiking trail, treat