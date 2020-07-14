Lease Length: 1-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: Option of either the $500 refundable deposit or the $87.50 non-refundable Sure Deposit.
Move-in Fees: We have a $150 admin fee as well.
Additional: Monthly $30 valet trash fee and $5 pest control fee. We do also require renter's insurance, but they do not pay us for it, they pay a company of their own choosing and provide us a copy of their coverage. Minimum coverage needs to be $100,000.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: Must be under 75 lbs. Breed restrictions include, but are not limited to: Chow, Pit Bull, American Staffordshire, Terrier, Dalmation, Wolf breeds or any mixes included above. (The owner/management reserves the right to refuse other aggressive breeds.)
Parking Details: We offer free range parking. Handicap parking is also available.
Storage Details: Storage closets included with every apartment.