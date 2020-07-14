All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

Terrazzo

Open Now until 5:30pm
8585 Spicewood Springs Rd · (512) 357-7362
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8585 Spicewood Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78759

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0927 · Avail. now

$967

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 669 sqft

Unit 0921 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 669 sqft

Unit 1420 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 669 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1335 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,343

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1002 sqft

Unit 1333 · Avail. now

$1,358

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1002 sqft

Unit 1314 · Avail. now

$1,473

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1002 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1317 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,803

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1258 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Terrazzo.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
community garden
dog park
online portal
package receiving
playground
smoke-free community
trash valet
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available. That's right, you can safely and securely be granted to a model unit to envision in-person your new life at our property, on your own terms. Want to learn more about how to schedule a Self-Guided Tour or In-Person Tour? Call or email us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: Option of either the $500 refundable deposit or the $87.50 non-refundable Sure Deposit.
Move-in Fees: We have a $150 admin fee as well.
Additional: Monthly $30 valet trash fee and $5 pest control fee. We do also require renter's insurance, but they do not pay us for it, they pay a company of their own choosing and provide us a copy of their coverage. Minimum coverage needs to be $100,000.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: Must be under 75 lbs. Breed restrictions include, but are not limited to: Chow, Pit Bull, American Staffordshire, Terrier, Dalmation, Wolf breeds or any mixes included above. (The owner/management reserves the right to refuse other aggressive breeds.)
Parking Details: We offer free range parking. Handicap parking is also available.
Storage Details: Storage closets included with every apartment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Terrazzo have any available units?
Terrazzo has 17 units available starting at $967 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Terrazzo have?
Some of Terrazzo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Terrazzo currently offering any rent specials?
Terrazzo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Terrazzo pet-friendly?
Yes, Terrazzo is pet friendly.
Does Terrazzo offer parking?
Yes, Terrazzo offers parking.
Does Terrazzo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Terrazzo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Terrazzo have a pool?
Yes, Terrazzo has a pool.
Does Terrazzo have accessible units?
Yes, Terrazzo has accessible units.
Does Terrazzo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Terrazzo has units with dishwashers.
