Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities

Application Fee: $75

Deposit: Option of either the $500 refundable deposit or the $87.50 non-refundable Sure Deposit.

Move-in Fees: We have a $150 admin fee as well.