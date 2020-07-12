132 Apartments for rent in Hyde Park, Austin, TX

AL
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 12:20pm
2 Units Available
The Retreat
4400 Avenue A, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,000
405 sqft
Attractive apartment building with private courtyard. Apartments are fully furnished with upgraded interiors. Located north of Downtown Austin, close to the I-35. Local attractions include Waterloo Park and the Paramount Theater.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
34 Units Available
Su Casa
109 W 39th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,173
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,282
1150 sqft
Central Austin living located on the UT shuttle line and only minutes from Downtown. Pet-friendly apartments that offer hardwood floors and a cozy courtyard for residents to relax.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Duet on 39th
305 W 39th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,776
820 sqft
Apartment complex in the heart of Hyde Park historic district. Updated homes with washer/dryer, silestone countertops and updated cabinetry. Community features courtyards, walkways and proximity to Central Market Greenbelt.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm
14 Units Available
Oak Park
4505 Duval St, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,256
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
954 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pools and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio/ balcony. Close to University of Texas, Hyde Park shops, restaurants and public transit.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 12:06pm
3 Units Available
Spanish Trails
4520 Bennett Avenue, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
491 sqft
This incredible location offers gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and stained concrete flooring throughout. Spacious floor plans. Pet-friendly. Art deco look throughout. On the UT shuttle line.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
45 Flats
4548 Avenue a, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,000
362 sqft
Located in the heart of central Austin, next to The Triangle and in the Hyde Park neighborhood, 45 Flats is a vibrant community offering efficiency units with large bay windows, lots of natural light, and huge closets.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Hyde Park Place
4400 Avenue B, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,050
414 sqft
Located in the heart of central Austin, next to The Triangle and in the historic Hyde Park neighborhood, Hyde Park Place Apartments is a vibrant community with spacious landscaped courtyards and elaborately remodeled interiors.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Harmon Square
4719 Harmon Avenue, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,240
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
650 sqft
Residents of this pet-friendly community enjoy 24-hour laundry and on-site parking. Apartments are recently renovated and include stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. ColdTowne Theater and the Best Buy shopping center are nearby.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated October 10 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
43 Hyde
4310 Avenue B, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,050
406 sqft
Welcome to 43 Hyde in Austin, Texas! Located in the heart of central Austin, next to The Triangle and in the historic Hyde Park neighborhood, 43 Hyde Apartments is a vibrant community with stylish exterior renovations and elaborately remodeled

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
202 East 45th Unit 204
202 East 45th Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
662 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3993118)

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4804 Eilers Ave.
4804 Eilers Avenue, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1462 sqft
4804 Eilers Ave. Available 08/14/20 Charming 3/2 in Hyde Park! Carpet in bedrooms only. W/D Hookups & Dishwasher! - Located in a walk-able area in the Hyde Park Neighborhood. Short walk to bus-stop, coffee shops, parks, restaurants, and bars.

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1020 E. 45TH STREET
1020 East 45th Street, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come and live here, where you'll experience friendly, professional service. Live near the Hyde Park neighborhood, the University of Texas, within walking distance of grocery stores, eating establishments, a golf course and basketball courts.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4406 Avenue A
4406 Avenue a, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
4406 Avenue A Unit 4 Available 08/01/20 PRE-LEASE FALL 2020 - 4BD / 3BA UT AUSTIN - Apple Tree Condo - $550/Bedroom - PRE-LEASE CONDO FOR AUGUST. LIVE LARGE..LIVE CHEAP HUGE HYDE PARK 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH CONDO WITH 2 BEDROOMS UP AND 2 BEDROOMS DOWN.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4521 Ave C
4521 Avenue C, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
4521 Ave C Available 08/10/20 August Prelease- 4521 Ave C - 3/2 house in Hyde Park. Master on the main. Large back yard, pets okay. (RLNE3191382)

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
4525 GUADALUPE
4525 Guadalupe Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,605
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
When people arrive, they realize this is no ordinary place to live! The design of the complex is striking, built to look modern, luxurious and wonderfully comfortable for a place to live.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4306 Avenue A Unit 115
4306 Avenue a, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
800 sqft
4306 Avenue A Unit 115 Available 08/07/20 UT PRE LEASE: 2 bd/ 1 ba North campus/Hyde Park Condo, Recently Updated - Great location in central Austin. Updated 2 bed 1 bath unit. Excellent 2 bed 1 bath layout for the space. 1 reserved parking.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4401 Speedway #305
4401 Speedway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
4401 Speedway #305 Available 08/16/20 4401 Speedway- Free Cable and Internet-Available for August! - 1/1 condo at 45th and Speedway! Vinyl planking throughout, laundry facility on site, one reserved parking space, rent includes water, cable and

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4400 Avenue D
4400 Avenue D, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,275
1276 sqft
4400 Avenue D Available 07/15/20 Adorable Hyde Park Property on Corner Lot - This corner lot in Hyde Park features hardwood floors, covered porch and a spacious office/study! Fenced backyard, plenty of windows, plenty of closet space in the bedroom

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
4539 GUADALUPE STREET
4539 Guadalupe Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
600 sqft
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
922 Gene Johnson ST
922 Gene Johnson Street, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
1718 sqft
Gorgeous brand new home! Home features an Open Concept w/ 4 Bedrooms + 3 Full Baths, Stained Concrete Floors Downstairs w/ Hardwood upstairs & TRIPLE sliding glass doors leading to Covered Back Patio! Amazing Kitchen w/ Quartz countertops, Center
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
16 Units Available
West Koenig Flats
5608 Avenue F, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,305
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,289
1258 sqft
Stylish, modern apartments located in the North Loop neighborhood. Community amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, infinity swimming pool and resident coffee bar. Units feature upgraded finishes and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
28 Units Available
Camden Lamar Heights
5400 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,279
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1314 sqft
Residences have in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and carpet. 24-hour fitness center. Outdoor swimming pool. Business center, game room and clubhouse. Pet-friendly community with on-site dog park.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 12:18pm
$
29 Units Available
AMLI on Aldrich
2401 Aldrich St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,622
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,278
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartments in the master-planned community of Mueller Aldrich St. Amenities include a maker workshop area, a tech lounge, courtyards with fireplaces and grills, a resort pool with cabanas and a pet spa.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 12:02pm
3 Units Available
OASIS AT THE SPEEDWAY
3501 Speedway, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,085
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy living in The Oasis at The Speedway, in Austin, Texas. Easy access to the MoPac Expressway and Highway 35, close to food markets and the University of Texas at Austin.
Hyde Park
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

Austin is a big city, but you’d never know it based on the friendly village feeling you get in Hyde Park. This is where neighbors hang out on porches, make art to beautify the streets, and walk to cafes. Whether you’re a professional who wants to relax after work or you’re a little bit quirky and want an accepting place, Hyde Park is the place to be.

Transportation

  • CapMetro (public transit)
  • Walkable
  • Biking
  • Driving

Demographics

  • University of Texas graduate students and faculty
  • Young professionals
  • Families of all ages

Close To:

  • I-35
  • University of Texas
  • Downtown

Contains:

  • Shipe Park
  • Hancock Golf Course

Hyde Park in 3 words: established, casual, independent

Living in Hyde Park

If you’d rather spend your money on artisan cheese and yoga classes than designer clothes, you’ll be right at home in Hyde Park. This neighborhood has a decidedly non-suburban feel, even though it was designed in 1898 as Austin’s first suburb. Today that sense of being set apart from the city still remains, and you’ll see it in the character of the unique homes and independent shops.

Dining in Hyde Park

Avenue H and Duval Street are the main drags in town for shopping. You’ll find hip cafes like Dolce Vita Gelato and Espresso Bar, where you can get some work done or take a date for drinks and dessert. Antonelli’s Cheese Shop next door provides some of the finest and most unique artisan cheeses and charcuterie—but be prepared, because this goodness doesn’t come cheap.

Hyde Park also caters to vegans and vegetarians at restaurants like The Vegan Nom and Mother’s Café & Garden, with dishes so inventive you won’t miss the meat. You can even get tasty vegan frozen desserts at Sweet Ritual. You can buy your own healthy food to make at home from neighborhood staple Fresh Plus Grocery for times when you want to get in and out more quickly than at the HEB.

Things to do in Hyde Park

With so much delicious food in the neighborhood, it’s not surprising that people want to get some exercise. But even the exercise is laid-back here, and you’ll find a lot of people getting fit at Shipe Park. The park offers something for everyone, with 1.75 acres that include swimming pools, basketball courts, and lushly wooded picnic areas.

You’ll also see a lot of people jogging around the streets of Hyde Park. As a historic district, Hyde Park doesn’t have a lot of sidewalks, but that doesn’t stop those truly dedicated to the activity. The occasionally rocky terrain of Hyde Park is just a better workout for your legs! Many jogging routes will take you past the Hancock Golf Course, the oldest golf course in Texas.

Getting around Hyde Park

Unfortunately, such a historic neighborhood doesn’t have much in the way of parking. You can drive a car here, but it can be very challenging to find parking. If you rent an apartment in Hyde Park, make sure you carefully check your lease to determine whether the apartment comes with designated parking.

Architecture in Hyde Park

There’s a lot of history in the buildings in Hyde Park. Although it’s a pretty densely packed neighborhood, the buildings still pay homage to their historic origins. Unlike many Texas neighborhoods where strip malls and new construction rule the day, Hyde Park works hard to preserve the past. The Elisabet Ney Museum is a beautiful castle-like estate that honors the works of one of Texas’ most famous sculptors.

Renting in Hyde Park

You won’t find cookie-cutter homes or gleaming skyscrapers here. There’s a great mix of large, well-maintained old Victorian houses, charming bungalows and duplexes, and a few apartment complexes scattered throughout the neighborhood. The Hyde Park Neighborhood Association works hard to keep the area’s character intact, by restricting the development of new buildings. Hyde Park is also very renter-friendly, with a much lower than average percentage of homeowners. But a lot of the renters have been here for a long time and care about maintaining the neighborhood’s welcoming spirit.

Hyde Park has an excellent location, within just a couple miles of both the University of Texas and downtown Austin. But a neighborhood with this much convenience and character is also in high demand, so be prepared that it may take a while to find an apartment for rent. Be prepared to put in an application right away because there’s so much competition for available units. While landlords are unlikely to offer any discounts, you should be able to find pet-friendly apartments that allow your furry friends—though additional deposits and rent may be required.

Even though downtown Austin is just a couple miles away, Hyde Park feels like a quaint village from the past. The people milling about the streets and bringing their dogs to café patios seems almost like you’re in a different country. Make yourself at home in Hyde Park!

