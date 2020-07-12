132 Apartments for rent in Hyde Park, Austin, TX

You won’t find cookie-cutter homes or gleaming skyscrapers here. There’s a great mix of large, well-maintained old Victorian houses, charming bungalows and duplexes, and a few apartment complexes scattered throughout the neighborhood. The Hyde Park Neighborhood Association works hard to keep the area’s character intact, by restricting the development of new buildings. Hyde Park is also very renter-friendly, with a much lower than average percentage of homeowners. But a lot of the renters have been here for a long time and care about maintaining the neighborhood’s welcoming spirit.

Hyde Park has an excellent location, within just a couple miles of both the University of Texas and downtown Austin. But a neighborhood with this much convenience and character is also in high demand, so be prepared that it may take a while to find an apartment for rent. Be prepared to put in an application right away because there’s so much competition for available units. While landlords are unlikely to offer any discounts, you should be able to find pet-friendly apartments that allow your furry friends—though additional deposits and rent may be required.

Even though downtown Austin is just a couple miles away, Hyde Park feels like a quaint village from the past. The people milling about the streets and bringing their dogs to café patios seems almost like you’re in a different country. Make yourself at home in Hyde Park!