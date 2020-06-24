Cozy and clean 2 bed/1 bath home in the heart of Brentwood neighborhood. Wood floors in living area, no carpet. Huge backyard with two storage sheds. Available for move in early April. Stackable hookups in laundry room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1714 Piedmont have any available units?
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
What amenities does 1714 Piedmont have?
Some of 1714 Piedmont's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 Piedmont currently offering any rent specials?
1714 Piedmont is not currently offering any rent specials.