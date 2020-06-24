All apartments in Austin
1714 Piedmont
Last updated March 19 2019 at 4:44 AM

1714 Piedmont

1714 Piedmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1714 Piedmont Avenue, Austin, TX 78757
Crestview

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
carport
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Cozy and clean 2 bed/1 bath home in the heart of Brentwood neighborhood. Wood floors in living area, no carpet. Huge backyard with two storage sheds. Available for move in early April. Stackable hookups in laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 Piedmont have any available units?
1714 Piedmont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1714 Piedmont have?
Some of 1714 Piedmont's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 Piedmont currently offering any rent specials?
1714 Piedmont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 Piedmont pet-friendly?
No, 1714 Piedmont is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1714 Piedmont offer parking?
Yes, 1714 Piedmont offers parking.
Does 1714 Piedmont have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1714 Piedmont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 Piedmont have a pool?
No, 1714 Piedmont does not have a pool.
Does 1714 Piedmont have accessible units?
No, 1714 Piedmont does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 Piedmont have units with dishwashers?
No, 1714 Piedmont does not have units with dishwashers.
