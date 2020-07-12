/
crestview
515 Apartments for rent in Crestview, Austin, TX
Midtown Commons at Crestview Station
810 W St Johns Ave, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,085
758 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1007 sqft
Located within walking distance from the Red Line and shopping hubs of Austin. Spacious homes have hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.
Crestview Commons
801 Sugaree Avenue, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,460
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,570
1334 sqft
Homes with kitchen islands, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Resident amenities include a fully equipped fitness center, a pool and a rooftop lounge. Twelve minutes from downtown Austin.
The Magnolia at Crestview
7400 North Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,287
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,007
1141 sqft
The Magnolia at Crestview unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our brand new luxury apartment homes reflect your contemporary flair.
1909 Morrow St A
1909 Morrow Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
800 sqft
Newly Updated Crestview Duplex! 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, upgraded kitchen fixtures and appliances, wood flooring, complimentary recessed and natural lighting throughout, and fenced yard.
7507 Wildcat Pass
7507 Wildcat Pass, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1739 sqft
Crestview Station Community! Move In Ready! - Enjoy this open and easy floor plan home in the Crestview Station community.
7308 Easy Wind Dr
7308 Easy Wind Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1408 sqft
3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhouse with 2 car tandem garage and a private rear yard. House includes stainless steel appliances, wood flooring downstairs w/carpet upstairs. Property is pet friendly! Call/Text tenant for showing, minimum of 2 hour notice.
7908 Wildcat Pass
7908 Wildcat Pass, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1408 sqft
7908 Wildcat Pass Available 04/22/20 BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE IN CRESTVIEW - Beautiful townhome in Crestview! Just minutes to downtown and employers. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome has lots of light.
7614 Easy Wind Dr
7614 Easy Wind Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1452 sqft
7614 Easy Wind Dr Available 08/21/20 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home in Crestview Station - 3 Bedroom, 3.
Chateau Avalon of Austin
833 Fairfield Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
Chateau-style apartments with modern interiors, just minutes from downtown Austin. Parking lot and swimming pool. Quick access to other Austin neighborhoods via nearby Interstate 35. Dog-friendly.
Abbey Road
2601 Penny Ln, Austin, TX
Studio
$908
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$863
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1109 sqft
Air conditioning, dishwasher, garbage disposal, fridge and stove. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities, dog park, pool, bike storage and BBQ area.
Lamar Place
6309 Burns Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$979
357 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,109
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
804 sqft
Come home to your ideal apartment at Lamar Place where vintage meets modern and luxury meets value. Our unique community is centrally located just off North Lamar in Midtown, in the heart of Austin, close to everything you want or need.
Argosy at Crestview
1003 Justin Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$987
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
893 sqft
Stylish homes with stainless steel appliances, designer countertops, and premium lighting. Community highlights include a dog park, pool, and laundry center. Close to bus stops and Crestview light rail station. By Highland Neighborhood Park.
FiveTwo at Highland
110 Jacob Fontaine Lane, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,185
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,424
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,951
1205 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Designed with Intention. Nestled in Action
Somerset Townhomes
6800 Austin Center Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,474
1018 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1280 sqft
Located in Northwest Hills. Close to the North MoPac Expressway, Highway 183, Shoal Creek, and shopping at The Domain and The Arboretum at Great Hills. Includes walk-in closets, pool with fountain and spa, built-in bookcases, 9' ceilings with crown molding, onsite recycling community, and fenced pet park.
Short Hills North
8033 Gessner Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Short Hills North in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Allandale Flats
6811 Great Northern Boulevard, Austin, TX
Studio
$950
Located in the heart of central Austin, and in the historic Allandale neighborhood, this vibrant community consists of efficiency units that have been newly remodeled.
Short Hills South
8001 Gessner Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$799
400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Short Hills South in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
501 Wilmes
501 Wilmes Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1007 sqft
501 Wilmes Available 08/14/20 3/1 in Central Austin Highland Neighborhood. Fenced Backyard. W/D Connections - 3/1 located in Central Austin's Highland Neighborhood.
6102 Bull Creek Rd
6102 Bull Creek Road, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1452 sqft
Enjoy the convenience and luxury upgrades in this sought after Allandale location. Master suite has been remodeled to include an enormous closet and plush en suite. Executive Living close in.
7103 Guadalupe Street
7103 Guadalupe Street, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1832 sqft
Very Spacious 4/2 Single-Story House in Excellent Central Location! - NO CARPET, original hardwood floors throughout, large updated kitchen with plenty of storage & countertop space, Stainless steel appliances! Fridge, Washer/Dryer! All bedrooms
7417 N Lamar Blvd
7417 North Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,121
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse. (RLNE5812779)
3100 Stoneway Dr. Unit A
3100 Stoneway Drive, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 sqft
Allandale Home in Walking Distance to Shoal Creek and Austin's Favorite Restaurants! - AWESOME Location between Allandale & Far West neighborhoods! This unattached duplex is perfect for those looking for a spacious home in a quiet neighborhood at a
7518 Eastcrest Drive
7518 Eastcrest Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1072 sqft
Walking distance to Crestview station. Get downtown in minutes without driving a car! Beautiful interior, all appliances included, 3 Bed, 2 bath property. Home has great curb appeal and neighborhood is very well kept.
1908 Hearthstone Drive
1908 Hearthstone Drive, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
Two bedroom conveniently located by Burnet, 183 and MoPac. Close access to breweries, restaurants, and shopping, like Oscar Blues, Hopdoddy's, and the Domain. Unit has its own private, fenced-in patio! Bedrooms up, living and kitchen down.
