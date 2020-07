Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr concierge gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging fire pit hot tub internet access

What happens when a chic boutique apartment community teams up with a renowned boutique hotel in the heart of Downtown Austin? Everything. Gables Republic Square has partnered with Hotel ZaZa to help you live your best life, in style. With the pulse of the Warehouse District, you will have full access to the “Old Waterloo”, whether it's walking your furry sidekick through the farmers market in Republic Square, being engulfed in the energy of sxsw, or just soaking up the sounds of the city during your stress-free commute to work.