Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

AMLI on 2nd

421 W 3rd St · (512) 309-7286
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Lease Today & Receive SIX WEEKS FREE! Ask for details. --- Now Offering Virtual and Self-Guided Tours by Appointment!
Rent Special
Lease Today & Receive SIX WEEKS FREE! Ask for details.
Rent Special
Lease Today & Receive TWO MONTHS FREE! First Responders also receive WAIVED DEPOSIT & APPLICATION FEE! Ask for details.
Location

421 W 3rd St, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 709 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 626 sqft

Unit 506 · Avail. Oct 14

$2,344

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 746 sqft

Unit 1405 · Avail. now

$2,470

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 626 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 508 · Avail. now

$3,214

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1187 sqft

Unit 708 · Avail. Aug 13

$3,339

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1187 sqft

Unit 1708 · Avail. Aug 18

$3,644

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1187 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AMLI on 2nd.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
furnished
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
bike storage
car charging
coffee bar
community garden
game room
green community
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
Surrounded by Austin's best specialty boutiques, dining destinations, entertainment venues and the Lady Bird Lake hike and bike trail, AMLI on 2ND's Austin apartments are in the heart of it all. Our downtown Austin luxury apartments are near major employers as well as many universities. Our location offers convenient access to I-35, Highways 290 & 71 and MoPac Expressway.AMLI's 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom Austin apartments in City Center offer outstanding amenities that include a resort-style pool; State-of-the-art fitness and cycling center with classes on demand; business center and communication hub; and sky deck with stainless steel grills and views of the 2ND Street District. And our resident lounge and activity zone is the perfect place for residents of our apartments near Lady Bird Lake to relax.AMLI's downtown Austin luxury apartments offer two interior design finishes and spectacular views of Lady Bird Lake and the Capitol. Our 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom Austin apartments feature 10-foot ceilings; fully equipped chefs' kitchens with black Whirlpool appliances, stainless steel refrigerators, and granite countertops; breakfast bars with pendant lighting; full-size washers and dryers; polished concrete floors; floor to ceiling windows with solar shades; spa style soaking tubs; and oversized patios. There's a lot to love about our apartments near Lady Bird Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $300 (admin fee)
Additional: renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet.
fee: $400 flat fee.
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $20/month per pet.
restrictions: no poisonous pets allowed; no exotic pets allowed. maximum weight limit: 100 lbs.
Dogs
restrictions: Breed restriction: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, German Shepherd, Siberian Husky, Malamute, Bull Terrier, wolf-dog hybrid, Chow-Chow, Great Dane, and any dog mixed with those breeds.
Parking Details: reserved parking deck: $250/month; open parking deck: $125/month.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month (7x6), $75/month (10x6), $100/month (10x10), $150/month (16x8)
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does AMLI on 2nd have any available units?
AMLI on 2nd has 22 units available starting at $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does AMLI on 2nd have?
Some of AMLI on 2nd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AMLI on 2nd currently offering any rent specials?
AMLI on 2nd is offering the following rent specials: Lease Today & Receive SIX WEEKS FREE! Ask for details. --- Now Offering Virtual and Self-Guided Tours by Appointment!
Is AMLI on 2nd pet-friendly?
Yes, AMLI on 2nd is pet friendly.
Does AMLI on 2nd offer parking?
Yes, AMLI on 2nd offers parking.
Does AMLI on 2nd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AMLI on 2nd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AMLI on 2nd have a pool?
Yes, AMLI on 2nd has a pool.
Does AMLI on 2nd have accessible units?
Yes, AMLI on 2nd has accessible units.
Does AMLI on 2nd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AMLI on 2nd has units with dishwashers.

