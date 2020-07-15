Amenities

Surrounded by Austin's best specialty boutiques, dining destinations, entertainment venues and the Lady Bird Lake hike and bike trail, AMLI on 2ND's Austin apartments are in the heart of it all. Our downtown Austin luxury apartments are near major employers as well as many universities. Our location offers convenient access to I-35, Highways 290 & 71 and MoPac Expressway.AMLI's 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom Austin apartments in City Center offer outstanding amenities that include a resort-style pool; State-of-the-art fitness and cycling center with classes on demand; business center and communication hub; and sky deck with stainless steel grills and views of the 2ND Street District. And our resident lounge and activity zone is the perfect place for residents of our apartments near Lady Bird Lake to relax.AMLI's downtown Austin luxury apartments offer two interior design finishes and spectacular views of Lady Bird Lake and the Capitol. Our 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom Austin apartments feature 10-foot ceilings; fully equipped chefs' kitchens with black Whirlpool appliances, stainless steel refrigerators, and granite countertops; breakfast bars with pendant lighting; full-size washers and dryers; polished concrete floors; floor to ceiling windows with solar shades; spa style soaking tubs; and oversized patios. There's a lot to love about our apartments near Lady Bird Lake.