AMLI on 2nd.

Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $300 (admin fee)
Additional: renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet.
fee: $400 flat fee.
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $20/month per pet.
restrictions: no poisonous pets allowed; no exotic pets allowed. maximum weight limit: 100 lbs.
Dogs
restrictions: Breed restriction: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, German Shepherd, Siberian Husky, Malamute, Bull Terrier, wolf-dog hybrid, Chow-Chow, Great Dane, and any dog mixed with those breeds.
Parking Details: reserved parking deck: $250/month; open parking deck: $125/month.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month (7x6), $75/month (10x6), $100/month (10x10), $150/month (16x8)
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.