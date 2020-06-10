All apartments in Austin
Find more places like Arboretum Oaks.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
Arboretum Oaks
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Arboretum Oaks

9617 Great Hills Trl · (512) 309-7212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9617 Great Hills Trl, Austin, TX 78759

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1224 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,051

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 1233 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,061

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 1723 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,061

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1228 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 0328 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 0327 · Avail. now

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arboretum Oaks.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
Experience the difference at Arboretum Oaks in Austin, Texas. This luxury apartment community was designed with you in mind. Arboretum Oaks offers generous living spaces, private patios, and gourmet kitchens. Our residents also enjoy a refreshing pool, 24-hour athletic center, and resident activities. Located in the heart of the Arboretum, across from Starbuck’s and just minutes from The University of Texas, Arboretum Oaks is convenient, leisurely living at its best. We invite you to lease today and start enjoying life to the fullest!

Tours by appointment only. Monday-Friday 10:30 am- 4:30 pm Saturday 10:30-4:00, Sunday Closed. No more than two people touring, not including leasing professional. You MUST wear a mask. Walk ins will not be accepted at this time.

Call us for Move-In Specials!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: Patio storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arboretum Oaks have any available units?
Arboretum Oaks has 31 units available starting at $1,051 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Arboretum Oaks have?
Some of Arboretum Oaks's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arboretum Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Arboretum Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arboretum Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Arboretum Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Arboretum Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Arboretum Oaks offers parking.
Does Arboretum Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, Arboretum Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Arboretum Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Arboretum Oaks has a pool.
Does Arboretum Oaks have accessible units?
Yes, Arboretum Oaks has accessible units.
Does Arboretum Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arboretum Oaks has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Arboretum Oaks?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fox Hill
8800 US-290 W
Austin, TX 78736
Northhills Flats
3600 N Hills Dr
Austin, TX 78731
Midtown Commons at Crestview Station
810 W St Johns Ave
Austin, TX 78752
Grove at Northwest Hills
3517 N Hills Dr
Austin, TX 78731
Keystone
5230 Thunder Creek Rd
Austin, TX 78759
South Lamar Village
3505 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Bowie
311 Bowie St
Austin, TX 78703
Palo Verde
7880 US 290 Hwy West
Austin, TX 78736

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity