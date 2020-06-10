Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill package receiving 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access

Experience the difference at Arboretum Oaks in Austin, Texas. This luxury apartment community was designed with you in mind. Arboretum Oaks offers generous living spaces, private patios, and gourmet kitchens. Our residents also enjoy a refreshing pool, 24-hour athletic center, and resident activities. Located in the heart of the Arboretum, across from Starbuck’s and just minutes from The University of Texas, Arboretum Oaks is convenient, leisurely living at its best. We invite you to lease today and start enjoying life to the fullest!



Tours by appointment only. Monday-Friday 10:30 am- 4:30 pm Saturday 10:30-4:00, Sunday Closed. No more than two people touring, not including leasing professional. You MUST wear a mask. Walk ins will not be accepted at this time.



