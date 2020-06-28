Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1713 Bauerle Ave
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM
1 of 38
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1713 Bauerle Ave
1713 Bauerle Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1713 Bauerle Avenue, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Highly desirable location in the 78704! - Spacious home featuring large windows. Highly desirable location in the 78704! Fresh paint and new flooring throughout!
(RLNE4956090)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1713 Bauerle Ave have any available units?
1713 Bauerle Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 1713 Bauerle Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1713 Bauerle Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 Bauerle Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1713 Bauerle Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1713 Bauerle Ave offer parking?
No, 1713 Bauerle Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1713 Bauerle Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1713 Bauerle Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 Bauerle Ave have a pool?
No, 1713 Bauerle Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1713 Bauerle Ave have accessible units?
No, 1713 Bauerle Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 Bauerle Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1713 Bauerle Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1713 Bauerle Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1713 Bauerle Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
