Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:58 PM
114 Apartments for rent in Zilker, Austin, TX
$
43 Units Available
Lamar Union
1100 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,413
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1101 sqft
Located just steps from West Bouldin Creek. Units include amenities like laundry, granite counters, hardwood floors and Nest technology. Community includes 24-hour gym, conference room, courtyard and pool.
77 Units Available
Post South Lamar
1500 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,440
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1064 sqft
Close to West Bouldin Creek, Becker Elementary School, and Ricky Guerrero Park. Pet-friendly apartments with car charging, resort-style pool, grilling areas, courtyard gardens, elevators, restaurants & retail, and 24-hour fitness center with complimentary classes twice a week (yoga, boot camp, etc.)
$
30 Units Available
Windsor South Lamar
809 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,470
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1184 sqft
Close to the Colorado River, Barton Creek, West Bouldin Creek, and Butler Park. Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar nearby. Pet-friendly apartments with dedicated parking, expansive dog park, Men's Warehouse Valet dry-cleaning, oversized garden tubs, and energy-efficient washers and dryers.
12 Units Available
COLE
300 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,695
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,955
1840 sqft
Close to the Colorado River, Lamar Boulevard Bridge, and Preston Field. Fitness zone with pool views, rooftop sun deck, onsite specialty retail plaza, card-access parking garage on each level, deep soaking tubs, modern solar screens, and valet trash service.
9 Units Available
Townhollow Apartments
1200 Treadwell Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
510 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Townhollow Apartments in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
19 Units Available
Gibson Flats
1219 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,435
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,373
1106 sqft
Great location close to Zilker Park, Barton Springs and Lady Bird Lake. Units include washer/dryer hookup, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community offers access to gym, pool, hot tub and parking.
20 Units Available
Coldwater
1717 Toomey Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,856
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1202 sqft
Apartment homes in a beautiful park like setting. Located adjacent to Lady Bird Lake, the beautiful Colorado River and Barton Creek. Hardwood floors, granite counters and more. Smoke-free available.
7 Units Available
Bouldin Creek
1329 W Mary St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
820 sqft
Located right off S Lamar Blvd and W Mary Street. Luxury apartments with a modern kitchen, granite worktops and garbage disposal. Community includes a courtyard, a barbecue and ample parking for cars and bicycles.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1209 Kinney Ave Apt D
1209 Kinney Avenue, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
2068 sqft
Location Location Location! Walk to Lamar Union, Zilker and Barton Springs.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1115 Kinney Ave Apt 23
1115 Kinney Avenue, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1612 sqft
Gorgeous condo in an incredible location! Walk to Zilker, Barton Springs and South Lamar shopping and entertainment! 2 bedroom with flex room, perfect for home office, guest or family room.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2105 Rabb Road RD
2105 Rabb Road, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2161 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated 2 story Barton Hills home on nearly half acre, blocks from Zilker Park, Barton Springs and Barton Creek Greenbelt. 4/2.5 home, with small fenced backyard and patio. Great outdoor living. A+ location.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1717 TOOMEY ROAD
1717 Toomey Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,867
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live only steps from Barton Creek in a quiet park side location near Lady Bird Lake. Take a run around the lake, head to the dazzling, 8000 square foot rooftop deck or work out in the top-tier fitness studio.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
900 S Lamar Unit 305
900 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,595
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
900 S Lamar Unit 305 Available 07/30/20 Great apartment in Austin Heights - Gorgeous 1 Bedroom, 1 bath in highly desired Austin Heights! Location does not get much better than this, the places you can walk to are ENDLESS! Just a short 5 minute drive
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
2121 DICKSON DR.
2121 Dickson Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
599 sqft
Welcome to a park-like setting nestled in the heart of South Central Austin. Explore the nearby city conveniences then unwind in a serene setting.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
809 S. LAMAR
809 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,800
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in the heart of one of the city's most unique and thriving locations. You'll be in the Zilker neighborhood, perched atop a hill overlooking Austin.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
2012 Arpdale Street
2012 Arpdale Street, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2012 Arpdale Street in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1900 Barton Springs Rd
1900 Barton Springs Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,150
887 sqft
Charming, updated 1 BR, 1 Bath with Zilker Park next door, walk to bars/restaurant, and scooter to downtown. The building has several amenities like relaxing by the pool, burn calories at the gym, and one reserved garage parking.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
2200 Dickson Dr.
2200 Dickson Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,800
760 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom , Sleeps 2 Light and bright spacious apartment (760 square feet). Close to everything (downtown, south Congress/south 1st, events), EASY walking distance to Zilker, Right on a bus line.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1501 Barton Springs RD
1501 Barton Springs Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1384 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1501 Barton Springs RD in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2002 Ann Arbor AVE
2002 Ann Arbor Avenue, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1509 sqft
Charming 1930's Zilker bungalow. Amazing location across from Zilker Elem.& Little Zilker Park. Walk or wheel to S Lamar shops and Barton Springs pool.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1600 Barton Springs Road
1600 Barton Springs Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
936 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1600 Barton Springs Road in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2106 Allwood DR
2106 Allwood Drive, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2827 sqft
Live in the heart of Zilker! Step into your breathtaking entryway and gorgeous open-concept floor plan that is both functional and ideal for entertaining.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1802 Hether ST
1802 Hether Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
818 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1802 Hether ST in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
27 Units Available
Groves South Lamar Apartments
3607 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,370
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,601
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1086 sqft
The Groves at South Lamar offer edgy, modern living that is so Austin. Loft-like spaces with all the latest design elements combine with a great, social courtyard where you can meet up with friends.
