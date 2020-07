Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bike storage garage accessible 24hr maintenance car charging cc payments e-payments guest parking key fob access nest technology online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Experience a blissful lifestyle when you live at The Saint Mary. Our clean and contemporary design provides an unparalleled living experience for all residents. From polished concrete floors to white quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, our apartment homes provide a sense of peace and relaxation. The Saint Mary's community amenities set the standard for luxury apartment living. Accomplish your fitness goals in our state-of-the-art fitness center or take a swim in our resort-style infinity-edge pool. Life at The Saint Mary's is sure to feel like a vacation every day!