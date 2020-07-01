Rent Calculator
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11601 Three Oaks
11601 Three Oaks Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
11601 Three Oaks Trail, Austin, TX 78759
Laurel Oaks
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11601 Three Oaks have any available units?
11601 Three Oaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11601 Three Oaks have?
Some of 11601 Three Oaks's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11601 Three Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
11601 Three Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11601 Three Oaks pet-friendly?
No, 11601 Three Oaks is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 11601 Three Oaks offer parking?
Yes, 11601 Three Oaks offers parking.
Does 11601 Three Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11601 Three Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11601 Three Oaks have a pool?
No, 11601 Three Oaks does not have a pool.
Does 11601 Three Oaks have accessible units?
No, 11601 Three Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does 11601 Three Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11601 Three Oaks has units with dishwashers.
