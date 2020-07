Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage cats allowed accessible elevator cc payments courtyard e-payments internet access lobby online portal package receiving trash valet

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! In the quiet North Loop and Skyview neighborhoods of Austin, TX, West Koenig Flats is redefining luxury apartment living. Surrounded by pubs, bistros, hybrid coffee shop-cocktail spots, vintage boutiques & record shops, the North Loop & Skyview neighborhoods are growing into the kinds of areas that Austin is known for. Our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in this thriving area feature stylish features, sophisticated design & unbeatable amenities. Work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center, or bask in the sun at our resort-style infinity-edge pool. Bring your friends over to your new Central Austin, TX apartment to grill at our poolside grilling stations, or hang out at the entertainment patio. You'll never have to worry about finding a parking space thanks to direct-level garage parking at West Koenig Flats. Located just north of the UT Intramural ...