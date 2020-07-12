/
laurel oaks
343 Apartments for rent in Laurel Oaks, Austin, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
21 Units Available
Shadow Oaks
12148 Jollyville Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
990 sqft
Open concept kitchen and floor to ceiling windows. All appliances, washer/dryer hook-up and a real fireplace. Pet friendly, large pool, dog park, clubhouse and gym.
Last updated June 23 at 10:07am
1 Unit Available
Ranchstone Gardens
11600 Argonne Forest Trl, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
11616B Argonne Forest Trail Available 07/10/20 Two Bedroom/ Two Bath Townhome with Attached Garage - Beautiful two bedroom home at Ranchstone Garden Homes and includes all of the upgrades including wood flooring, brushed nickel fixtures, wood
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6607 Danwood
6607 Danwood Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1440 sqft
*NICE ONE STORY HOME THAT BACK TO A CREEK AND GREENBELT - *NICE ONE STORY HOME THAT BACKS TO A CREEK AND GREENBELT*VAULTED CEILINGS*FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM*INDOOR UTILITY*WOOD PRIVACY FENCE AND COVERED PATIO*SPRINKLER SYSTEM*GREAT SCHOOLS AND
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
11610 Queens WAY
11610 Queens Way, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1891 sqft
4bdrm/2bath home with open floor-plan located in the heart of Spicewood Springs. High ceilings with double living areas, master bdrm down, large deck and yard that is perfect for entertaining.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
11901 Argonne Forest TRL
11901 Argonne Forest Trail, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Great Two Bedroom in Great RRISD Schools! Private yard, High Ceilings, Attached garage parking, large driveway, laminate wood floors, tree covered yard.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
11902 Broad Oaks
11902 Broad Oaks Drive, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
2407 sqft
Spacious well maintained and updated 2 bedroom 2 bath w/1 car garage duplex.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
7101 Shumard CIR
7101 Shumard Circle, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1888 sqft
For the safety of tenants, please wear new gloves & a mask when showing. Please read/execute attached COVID-19 Disc./Showing instr. before showing. Contact agent if unable to comply. Contemporary style home located in Oak Forest.
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
6710 Township Trail
6710 Township Trail, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6710 Township Trail in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated October 3 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
11906 Broad Oaks DR
11906 Broad Oaks Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1530 sqft
Completely remodeled with new floors, windows, appliances, paint, light fixtures, updated bathrooms. Adorable place in a fabulous, central location. Great schools (Westwood High). Close to the Arboretum and the Domain. Blocks from the Metro station.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
11401 Oak Knoll DR
11401 Oak Knoll Drive, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2906 sqft
Rare find in Oak Forest with highly desired schools! Don't miss this great opportunity to occupy a large, completely updated, easy living floor plan. Home features 4 spacious beds, 3.5 updated baths with on-trend finishes and fixtures.
Results within 1 mile of Laurel Oaks
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
97 Units Available
Riata
12300 Riata Trace Pkwy, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,062
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1160 sqft
Comfortable, southern living with the luxury of modern convenience. Tranquil lakeside homes are recently renovated and feature hardwood floors, granite counters and luxury finishes. Endless amenities: yoga room, hot tub, pool, 24-hour gym and more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
46 Units Available
Madison at Stone Creek
6800 McNeil Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1352 sqft
Prime Austin location just minutes from Arboretum Hills Golf Course, and Lakes Austin and Travis. Quarry tile entries, nine-foot ceilings and oversize garden tubs. Landscaped grounds with clubhouse, fitness center and sauna.
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
12 Units Available
Canyon Creek Apartment Homes
11316 Jollyville Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
932 sqft
Located in the heart of Austin close to local schools, dining, entertainment and more. Spacious floor plans with nine-foot ceilings, fireplaces, A/C and all-electric kitchens. Resort-style swimming pool, b-ball courts and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
Museo
11266 Taylor Draper Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1001 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to US-183, Research Boulevard and University of Texas. One- to two-bedroom units include unique features like built-in bookcases and desks. Residents enjoy full use of on-site cyber cafe and swimming pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
13 Units Available
Great Hills
10610 Morado Cir, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
914 sqft
Nestled into a 20-acre greenbelt of trees, this community has a refreshing pool, 24-hour fitness center and more. Located near Highway 183, Mopac Expressway and Loop 360. Spectacular views!
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
19 Units Available
Northland at the Arboretum
11500 Jollyville Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1176 sqft
Luxurious units with washer dryer hookup, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and ceiling fans. Community offers residents gym, BBQ/grill, basketball court, and pool. Great location in the heart of Austin, TX.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
15 Units Available
Elan Apartment Homes
13145 N Highway 183, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1040 sqft
Stunning homes just northwest of Austin. Beautifully designed units offer spacious floor plans, and grounds include a sparkling swimming pool as well as pet-comfort stations to keep Fido cool and comfortable.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
10 Units Available
Laurel Woods
8312 Fathom Cir, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,184
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
901 sqft
Close to Highway 183, Balcones Village, Lakeline Mall, The Domain, and public transportation. On-site basketball courts, copy & fax services, gated pet park, guest parking, package receiving, picnic area with barbecue, recyling, swimming pools, and fitness center. Flexible lease terms.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
20 Units Available
Polo Club
8519 Cahill Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$854
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
860 sqft
Spacious, well-laid-out community with lush green areas, fantastic views, and a multi-level pool. Updated apartments feature ceramic tile, large living spaces, wood-burning fireplaces and French doors.
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
8 Units Available
Channings Mark Apartments
11282 Taylor Draper Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1040 sqft
Beautiful setting overlooking Great Hills Country Club in the Arboretum District. Units have private balcony or patio, all-electric kitchen and high ceilings. Luxury community with fitness center, hiking trail and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
24 Units Available
Alister Balcones
12215 Hunters Chase Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1409 sqft
Near some of Northwest Austin's finest shops and restaurants. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and ceiling fans in every room. Amenities include a movie theater, indoor sports court and two swimming pools.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Terrazzo
8585 Spicewood Springs Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,012
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1258 sqft
Stunning outdoor landscaping with beautiful pool, sundeck and patios. Near Highway 183 and Mopac for easy commutes. Fireplaces, hardwood floors and balconies in each suite. On-site parking, large playground and business center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Keystone
5230 Thunder Creek Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$888
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Make a home at Keystone Apartments. We have a stunning array of one and two-bedroom Austin, Texas apartments for rent. Every unit comes with a private patio or a balcony, access to dozens of amenities, and a great location. Apply today!
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Summer Grove
7905 San Felipe Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
858 sqft
Recently renovated units feature a stainless steel refrigerator, garbage disposal and stove. In-unit laundry facilities available. Ceiling fan, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Clubhouse, coffee bar and courtyard. Pets are allowed.
