Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed alarm system bike storage concierge

Welcome to your new luxury apartment home right in the heart of the South Congress neighborhood in Austin, TX. The District at SoCo offers a variety of conveniences to help you relax and unwind. Stay social and soak up some Texas sun at the resort-style pool. Take advantage of sweet community perks like our 24-hour fitness center, social lounge or game room. Positioned close to the bustling South Congress entertainment scene, you're never far from excitement. Our SoCo apartments offer an eclectic flair and modern aesthetics to suit your lifestyle.



LIMITED TIME: NOW OFFERING 6 WEEKS or 2 Months FREE ON SELECTED VACANT UNITS MOVE IN BY 6/20. Studios at a great rate of $1,200 on vacant units. CONTACT THE OFFICE FOR DETAILS 512-326-2111