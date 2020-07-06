All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 16 2020 at 3:04 AM

625 Raphael Place

625 Raphael Pl · No Longer Available
Location

625 Raphael Pl, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath condo in The Renaissance! This condo boasts open floor plan living/kitchen/dining on the main floor and both bedrooms with their own private bathrooms upstairs. Enjoy the terrace off of the master bedroom for coffee in the morning! Master bedroom has dual closets and dual sinks in the bathroom. It's like a brand new unit for the next lucky tenant, and just steps away from all that NODA has to offer - breweries, restaurants, light rail and more! Condo comes with 1 car garage and 1 parking pass and community pool access. Washer and dryer will stay in the unit and pets are conditional with a $250 nonrefundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Raphael Place have any available units?
625 Raphael Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 Raphael Place have?
Some of 625 Raphael Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 Raphael Place currently offering any rent specials?
625 Raphael Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Raphael Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 Raphael Place is pet friendly.
Does 625 Raphael Place offer parking?
Yes, 625 Raphael Place offers parking.
Does 625 Raphael Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 Raphael Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Raphael Place have a pool?
Yes, 625 Raphael Place has a pool.
Does 625 Raphael Place have accessible units?
No, 625 Raphael Place does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Raphael Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 Raphael Place has units with dishwashers.

