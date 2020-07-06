625 Raphael Place

Amenities

Fantastic 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath condo in The Renaissance! This condo boasts open floor plan living/kitchen/dining on the main floor and both bedrooms with their own private bathrooms upstairs. Enjoy the terrace off of the master bedroom for coffee in the morning! Master bedroom has dual closets and dual sinks in the bathroom. It's like a brand new unit for the next lucky tenant, and just steps away from all that NODA has to offer - breweries, restaurants, light rail and more! Condo comes with 1 car garage and 1 parking pass and community pool access. Washer and dryer will stay in the unit and pets are conditional with a $250 nonrefundable pet fee.