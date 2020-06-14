Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:39 AM

261 Apartments for rent in Charlotte, NC with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Charlotte renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:20am
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
5 Units Available
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1381 sqft
Convenient access to I-485 and I-80. Plenty of parks nearby, including Rock City Campground. Brightly lit apartments offer in-unit laundry, 9-ft ceilings, crown moldings, and extra storage. Elevator, bike storage, yoga room.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:17am
Olde Whitehall
16 Units Available
Hideaway Lakes
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$970
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1470 sqft
These lakefront apartments are recently renovated and feature washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Amenities include putting green, pool, gym, game room and more. There's also plenty to enjoy along nearby Shopton Road.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
Sherwood Forest
8 Units Available
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1567 sqft
Randolph Park offers six meticulously-designed one, two and three bedroom town homes and garden-style apartments. All our homes are provided with unique features such as private patios, balconies, or screened porches and generous closet space.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
The South End
32 Units Available
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,254
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,384
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,029
1142 sqft
Exquisite apartments feature gorgeous skyline views, high ceilings and large rooms. There is in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and granite counters. Apartment amenities include valet service, a saltwater pool, gym and a bocce court.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
Sterling
11 Units Available
River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1416 sqft
River Birch is the perfect place to enjoy all the many pleasures of an apartment home community in Charlotte, NC.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
Dilworth
27 Units Available
Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,155
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1065 sqft
Homes with programmable thermostats, 10-foot ceilings and kitchen islands in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a fitness center, among other amenities. Less than 10 minutes from uptown Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Wendover - Sedgewood
25 Units Available
Eastover Ridge
3600 Eastover Ridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,129
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1374 sqft
Eastover Ridge is a community perfectly placed in the center of Eastover nearby Charlotte's premium neighborhoods such as Cotswold and South Park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
$
Starmount Forest
26 Units Available
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$909
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
680 sqft
Aurea Station by Cortland is close to Light Rail and commuting distance to downtown. Interiors have been updated with black appliances, brushed nickel accents and walnut cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wedgewood
19 Units Available
Residences at Brookline
8816 Aspinwall Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,041
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1241 sqft
Gated community within minutes of I-77 and I-85. Detailed kitchens with granite counters and Energy-Star chef-inspired kitchens. Ample closet space and in-unit washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
The South End
81 Units Available
Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,365
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1141 sqft
Introducing Broadstone Queen City: Where SouthEnd and Uptown collide Imagine the intersection of classic style and modern appeal. Where you are surrounded by energy, passion, and beauty. It is where you thrive. It is where you live.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Ashley Park
47 Units Available
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,165
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,228
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1264 sqft
Located in Charlotte’s most exciting renewed neighborhood, The Bryant is a home base for urban adventurers, an advanced outpost for cultural explorers, and a launchpad for daily discoveries. Experience everything, miss nothing.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Elizabeth
58 Units Available
Museum Tower
525 S Church St, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,565
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
1426 sqft
Luxury apartments feature modern cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and subway tile backsplash. Community has 24-hour concierge service, outdoor fireplace and grill, and business hub. Prime uptown location.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Montclaire South
20 Units Available
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,006
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1257 sqft
Walk-in closets, security alarms and a variety of floor plans are offered with these apartment units. Additional amenities include a clubhouse, business center and 24-hour laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Starmount Forest
37 Units Available
Anson at the Lakes
8000 Waterford Lakes Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$959
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1208 sqft
Situated near the light rail station, I-85, I-77 and I-485, these units offer Nest Learning thermostats, gooseneck faucets and stainless steel appliances. On-site fitness classes, bocce ball court and a Starbucks coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$937
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the University area of Charlotte, with shopping, dining and entertainment nearby. Residents enjoy luxurious units with patio/balcony, laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes yoga, pool table and gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Harris - Houston
14 Units Available
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1236 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Whether you want to kick back after a hard day at the office or kick your heels up and play, Pavilion Village in Charlotte, NC, provides amenities that make your home more than just a place to eat and sleep.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Touchstone Village
24 Units Available
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom apartments with access to 24-hour gym, outdoor pool, tennis courts, dog park and cyber cafe. Located close I-485, I-77, Carolina Place Mall, South Park Mall and Arboretum Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
East Forest
13 Units Available
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$754
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$971
896 sqft
Cozy homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Socialize in the clubhouse with coffee bar. Work out at the fitness center. By McAlpine Creek Park and Crown Point Plaza.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Prosperity Church Road
15 Units Available
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$978
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,357
1450 sqft
Community amenities include a tennis court, fire pit, playground and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and fireplaces, and have been recently renovated. Route 24 provides access to the best shopping and dining around.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Foxcroft
12 Units Available
Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$946
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1400 sqft
Dine-in kitchen and impressive unique interior floor plans. Enjoy in-suite laundry, carpeting, dishwasher, extra storage, fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Providence Country Club
71 Units Available
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1345 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1775 sqft
These larger apartments and townhomes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood style flooring. Two pools, an entertainment suite, and a sports lounge on-site. Near area parks and highways.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Madison Park
15 Units Available
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,160
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1551 sqft
Hudson Montford offers gorgeous Newly Renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
University City North
19 Units Available
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$957
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,514
1282 sqft
Thornberry offers many features and amenities to fit all walks of life in Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Eastland - Wilora Lake
14 Units Available
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$908
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans, complete kitchen and appliance package, and private patio/balcony. Conveniently located near Wilora Lake Healthcare Center and uptown Charlotte. Gym and pool on premises.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Charlotte, NC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Charlotte renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

