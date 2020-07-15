/
Queens
Last updated July 15 2020
136 Apartments For Rent Near Queens
Verified
Last updated July 15
56 Units Available
Second Ward
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,348
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,536
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,032
1203 sqft
The Uptown Charlotte skyline is once again redefined by Uptown 550 on Stonewall, an unmatched lifestyle destination designed to create the ultimate living experience.
Verified
Last updated July 15
90 Units Available
Sedgefield
Bradham
145 New Bern Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,250
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,353
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,172
1209 sqft
Bradham, located in Southend, offers an ideal location with brand new apartments that feature upscale finishes and unmatched amenities. Enjoy the fitness studio with flex yoga space or the expansive pool courtyard with outdoor grill stations.
Verified
Last updated July 15
37 Units Available
Plaza Midwood
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,077
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,193
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1116 sqft
Plaza Midwood neighborhood near Hwy 74. Plenty of cafes nearby. Apartments offer granite counters, walk-in closets and a private patio/balcony. Abundant community features, including fire pit, parking garage and 24-hour gym.
Verified
Last updated July 15
24 Units Available
Brookhill
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,199
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1137 sqft
Enjoy a smoke-free and pet-friendly community with these stylish apartments. Expect luxury features such as stainless steel finishing, in-unit laundry, and your own private patio and balcony. Amenities include valet service and dog grooming area.
Verified
Last updated July 15
147 Units Available
Brookhill
Hub South End
2250 Hawkins Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,395
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1381 sqft
At Hub South End, we’ve made it easy for you to love where you live with unparalleled details and amenities that reflect your unique lifestyle. Come home to a gourmet-style kitchen with clean finishes, open-concept living and generous closets.
Verified
Last updated July 15
201 Units Available
Barclay Downs
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,500
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,055
1918 sqft
There is just no comparison when it comes to other apartments in SouthPark. The Hazel offers an unsurpassed level of living indulgences.
Verified
Last updated July 15
69 Units Available
Second Ward
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,250
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,207
1312 sqft
Located close to the Uptown area, this development offers a variety of high-rise units and floorplans. Amenities include 10' ceilings, subway tile backsplashes and base cabinets.
Verified
Last updated July 15
34 Units Available
Brookhill
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,435
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1052 sqft
TOUR FROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOME! We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us to schedule yours today! Uncover the uncommon.
Verified
Last updated July 15
24 Units Available
Barclay Downs
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,260
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,655
1742 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets. Plenty of on-site amenities, including a sauna, guest suite, media room and conference room. Close to SouthPark Mall. Within a short drive of I-77.
Verified
Last updated July 15
36 Units Available
The South End
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,090
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,380
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1206 sqft
Prime South End location with easy access to highways and Lynx public transportation. Ten-foot ceilings, granite counters, stainless appliances and in-unit laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and dog park.
Verified
Last updated July 15
147 Units Available
Madison Park
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,220
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,318
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1160 sqft
It's a lifestyle that's about enjoying the moment. The Montford Park community embraces the best of Charlotte's local dining, entertainment and shopping, preserving the distinctive personality and allure of our area.
Verified
Last updated July 15
25 Units Available
The South End
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,019
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,249
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1134 sqft
Interstate 277 offers easy access to attractions like the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Mint Museum. Recently renovated units include granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Residents enjoy an on-site gym, clubhouse and game room.
Verified
Last updated July 15
32 Units Available
The South End
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,211
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,432
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1142 sqft
Exquisite apartments feature gorgeous skyline views, high ceilings and large rooms. There is in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and granite counters. Apartment amenities include valet service, a saltwater pool, gym and a bocce court.
Verified
Last updated July 15
28 Units Available
Sedgefield
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,114
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1105 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and gourmet kitchens. Resort-style grounds feature a Lynx cafe, pool, VR fitness studio, pet spa and rooftop terrace. Adjacent to New Bern Station of the Lynx Rail.
Verified
Last updated July 15
137 Units Available
Madison Park
Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1168 sqft
Link Apartments(R) Montford is designed as an extremely modern apartment community. Offering efficient & sustainable junior one bedroom, one bedroom, & two bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
Last updated July 15
13 Units Available
Myers Park
511 Queens
511 Queens Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,070
1482 sqft
511 Queens Apartments combines the appeal of city living with the quiet suburban setting of Myers Park.
Verified
Last updated July 9
Contact for Availability
First Ward
The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,199
722 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1162 sqft
Prime uptown Charlotte location inside the Loop with access to all of the shopping and dining in the First Ward. Apartments feature hardwood floors, 10-foot ceilings and open layouts.
Verified
Last updated July 15
63 Units Available
Second Ward
Savoy
650 East Stonewall Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,330
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,641
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1145 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
Last updated July 15
61 Units Available
The South End
Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,365
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1141 sqft
Introducing Broadstone Queen City: Where SouthEnd and Uptown collide Imagine the intersection of classic style and modern appeal. Where you are surrounded by energy, passion, and beauty. It is where you thrive. It is where you live.
Verified
Last updated July 15
36 Units Available
Elizabeth
Venue
2512 Weddington Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,163
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1234 sqft
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartments near major employers, dining, shopping, public transit and US-74. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, business center.
Verified
Last updated July 15
30 Units Available
Sedgefield
Maddox South End
2630 South Boulevard, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,195
728 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1279 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointmes only. Our Virtual tours are also available.
Verified
Last updated July 15
45 Units Available
Myers Park
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,165
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1257 sqft
Located just minutes from SouthPark shopping mall and Regal Cinemas Phillips Place, this community offers residents a swimming pool, yoga studio and clubhouse. Apartments have spacious patios, walk-in closets and keyless door entry systems.
Verified
Last updated July 15
28 Units Available
Myers Park
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,157
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,289
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,882
1038 sqft
Near Southpark Shopping Center, with easy access to public transportation on Colony Road. One- and two-bedroom apartments in quiet, wooded setting with granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwashers and patio/balconies. Amenities include a pool and gym.
Verified
Last updated July 15
80 Units Available
Dilworth
Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,085
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1065 sqft
Homes with programmable thermostats, 10-foot ceilings and kitchen islands in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a fitness center, among other amenities. Less than 10 minutes from uptown Charlotte.