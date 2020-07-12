Apartment List
/
NC
/
charlotte
/
mallard creek withrow downs
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:40 PM

143 Apartments for rent in Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs, Charlotte, NC

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
100 Units Available
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$995
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,173
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1210 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
17 Units Available
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$920
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1381 sqft
Convenient access to I-485 and I-80. Plenty of parks nearby, including Rock City Campground. Brightly lit apartments offer in-unit laundry, 9-ft ceilings, crown moldings, and extra storage. Elevator, bike storage, yoga room.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1430 sqft
Located just off I-485 connector near shopping at Concord Mills Mall. On-site amenities include a grilling pavilion, fitness center, car wash, and high-tech business center. Spacious interiors. Pet-park and saltwater pool on-site.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10805 Claude Freeman Drive
10805 Claude Freeman Drive, Charlotte, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
2256 sqft
10805 Claude Freeman Drive Available 08/05/20 Great Location! 5 Bed 2.5 Bath off Mallard Creek Road in Charlotte, NC - Home for rent in Charlotte, NC. Great Location! Walk to shops and Restaurants. This beautiful home has 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

1 of 8

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
10540 Adlin Avenue
10540 Adlin Avenue, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2325 sqft
Stunning 4bd/2.5 bath home located in highly desired Arbor Hills. Spacious layout with abundance of natural light falling in.You will love the amenities this picture perfect home has to offer.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
2315 West Arbors Drive, Suite 200, Room 11
2315 West Arbors Drive, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$550
136 sqft
Room is ideal for people who want to have an office space for their small business where they want to focus on building the business and the rest is taken care with a simple and one rent payment. Ideal for one or two persons.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
1420 Ladora Drive
1420 Ladora Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,649
2732 sqft
Huge 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story home. This house features a hardwood floor entry way, fireplace, and a large open kitchen. All kitchen appliances and washer-dryer included.
Results within 1 mile of Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
35 Units Available
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,069
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1399 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in University Research Park. Pet-friendly, modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bocce court and bike storage. Easy access I-85, I-485 and UNC at Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
3 Units Available
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1353 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Charlotte, North Carolina, because you've found it at Mallard Glen and Adams Place. Our apartment homes are just minutes away from Highway 85 making your commute throughout Charlotte a breeze.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
23 Units Available
Cortland University North
100 Heritage Pointe Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$988
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1039 sqft
Hunt Club at Cortland in Charlotte, NC has had a facelift. The exterior is modern and trendy with interior upgrades to match. A gorgeous pool awaits your Saturday afternoon swims.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,098
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to I-85, US Highway 29 and North Tryon Street. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community is pet-friendly and has pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
23 Units Available
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$957
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,362
1282 sqft
Thornberry offers many features and amenities to fit all walks of life in Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$920
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1319 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Mineral Springs neighborhood, near UNC at Charlotte. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, w/d hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, bbq/grill, gym, garage parking. Near Jeff Gordon Expressway.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
31 Units Available
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,023
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1454 sqft
Recently renovated homes with 9-foot ceilings and French doors. Tennis court, basketball court and gym on site. Easy access to I-85. Near University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Concord Mills Mall.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
35 Units Available
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,220
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,851
1402 sqft
Novel Research Park is your everyday retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life. Here, you are both connected to city and set apart - close enough to get anywhere easily but far enough to unwind in piece.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
9 Units Available
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,055
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Whether you want to kick back after a hard day at the office or kick your heels up and play, Pavilion Village in Charlotte, NC, provides amenities that make your home more than just a place to eat and sleep.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,054
1014 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,707
1403 sqft
Near great shopping and dining. Easy access to interstates and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Amenities include swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Units have modern kitchen appliances and spacious walk-in closets.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2900 Silkstream Lane
2900 Silkstream Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1408 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,408 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
10025 Dominion Village Drive
10025 Dominion Village Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1873 sqft
Beutiful rental opportunity in Highland Creek. Community offers pools, tennis court, and walking trails. Two car garage with storage space available. Brand new washer and dryer included. Hardwood flooring throughout. Tile in bathrooms.

1 of 41

Last updated March 5 at 01:51pm
1 Unit Available
912 Tiger Ln
912 Tiger Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1950 sqft
3 story town-home in the Mallard Glen community available for immediate move-in. House boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and 2 half bathrooms. Additional features include large walk-in closets, and a spacious kitchen perfect for entertaining.

1 of 1

Last updated July 20 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
11608 Ruth Polk Court
11608 Ruth Polk Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1386 sqft
11608 Ruth Polk Ct.;2 story in Hatties Meadow neighborhood - Excellent location off Mallard Creek Rd. and convenient to the University Area, Concord Mills and I-85! Luxurious master bedroom with spacious walk-in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
Verified

1 of 94

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
184 Units Available
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,140
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1551 sqft
Built with a soul of a farmhouse, Alta Croft Apartments offers top-of-the-line suburban living in North Charlotte. We are excited to announce the opening of this brand-new luxury community beginning February 2020.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
19 Units Available
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1540 sqft
Located close to I-85 and I-77. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Community features car wash area, courtyard, pool and BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1025 sqft
Located near the University of North Carolina off I-485. One- and two-bedroom apartments in two-story buildings, all with washer/dryer hook-up, patio or balcony and granite counters. Amenities in this "green" community include a pool.
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
Neighborhood Guide
Moving to Mallard Creek-Withrow Downs

Mallard Creek-Withrow Downs is one of the most beautiful areas of Charlotte that you'll ever come across. Seriously, stop being lazy and look it up on Google Maps. It's as if those who named the neighborhood purposefully picked out the nicest areas in a specific quadrant of Charlotte to label Mallard Creek-Withrow Downs. There are a variety of attractions located in and around this neighborhood, so getting a place here would be perfect. You better come prepared, though; these landlords can be as picky as they want.

When to start looking

When to start looking all depends on just what type of places for rent in Mallard Creek-Withrow Downs a person is looking for. There are several apartment complexes, for instance, that a person could move into after finishing up the necessary paperwork. Of course, if you want to live in rental apartments away from the complexes, you might want to check around the area a month or so in advance. This will give you plenty of time to settle on a specific area and get everything figured out with the landlord.

When to make the move

Moving to Mallard Creek-Withrow Downs is moving to Charlotte, so all of the same considerations should be taken. It's smart not to move during certain days, but these days require a bit of research on your part. Come on, we can't do it all for you. As mentioned below, there are huge festivals in Charlotte from time to time, and it's smart to avoid moving during these specific days in order to miss out on all of that amazing traffic. It's also a good idea, though, to avoid moving between December and February. Average lows during these months often drop below freezing.

What to bring along

Landlords around here won't be in a tight spot if they don't rent out their apartments quickly, so you need to make sure you bring enough to make them want you to move in immediately. This includes proof of income and references from former landlords. Additionally, you can garner a few brownie points if you bring a credit and background check, and since they're liable to perform these anyway, it will save them time. Come on, you've got to do every little thing you can to snag a home in these parts.

Areas in and Around Mallard Creek-Withrow Downs

There are several distinct areas, actually split up by interstates and highways, within the Mallard Creek-Withrow Downs area. But don't fret; each area is just as good, if not better, than the others in various ways. It all comes down to what you're looking for in a house or apartment and personal taste.

Mallard Creek Road: This southeastern area can really be broken down into about 6-7 housing communities and apartment complexes. You're also adjacent to Highway 29 and Regal Starlight Stadium 14, so don't complain too much.

Odell School Road: This is the northern area of Mallard Creek-Withrow Downs, and while there is an apartment complex and a housing community to choose from, the majority of this area is woods and a few baseball diamonds. Of course, you're right next to Concord Mills and the AMC Concord movie theater, so even if you don't enjoy America's pastime, you'll find something to do.

Mallard Creek Road: This is the most densely populated area of Mallard Creek-Withrow Downs, but it's also one of the nicest. You'll be happy that University Pediatric Dentistry is here, because your teeth might just rot from how _sweet _this area is! Also, there are stores ranging from Trader Joe's to Petco, so there's not much you can't find here.

Living in Mallard Creek-Withrow Downs

Though it's hard to imagine just how much there could possibly be to do in a single neighborhood, much less one that's not in a massive city like San Francisco or New York City, Mallard Creek-Withrow Downs breaks the mold in this respect. Sure, there are a bunch of nice areas and subdivisions in this area, but if you can pull yourself from all of those beautiful apartment homes, you'll find that this neighborhood has much to offer.

More Shopping Than You Can Handle

Concord Mills is a shopping center that tops out around 1.4 million square feet, and you should have zero excuse to not be able to find everything you need here. From Bass Pro Shops for the manly man to Bed Bath and Beyond for those with a more decorative flair, this mall has surely got you covered.

Act Like a Kid at Any Age

An rental apartment in Mallard Creek-Withrow Downs has at least one thing going for it that people of all ages can appreciate: fun places to eat. No, we're not talking about lame toys in a fast food kid's meal. We're talking about Chuck E. Cheese's and Dave & Buster's. That's right: there's basically awesome arcade and game-oriented restaurants for everyone in the neighborhood.

Racetracks Aren't Always for Racing

The Mallard Creek-Withrow Downs neighborhood is only minutes from Charlotte Motor Speedway, so racing fans will definitely have something to look forward to. Don't get into NASCAR much? Well, you're in the south now; you better get used to it. Okay, fine. The speedway isn't just for racing. In fact, the two day rock concert known as Carolina Rebellion is now held here yearly. So whenever you're done with your search for apartments, it won't matter whether you're a little bit country or a little bit rock and roll, the speedway has you covered.

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCHarrisburg, NCKannapolis, NCMount Holly, NCStallings, NCLocust, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC
Pineville, NCBelmont, NCMonroe, NCDenver, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCTega Cay, SCWaxhaw, NCLincolnton, NCClover, SCNewton, NCCherryville, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadUniversity City NorthWedgewood
Hidden ValleyHarris HoustonWest Sugar Creek
Highland CreekPlaza Midwood

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College