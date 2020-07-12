143 Apartments for rent in Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs, Charlotte, NC

Mallard Creek-Withrow Downs is one of the most beautiful areas of Charlotte that you'll ever come across. Seriously, stop being lazy and look it up on Google Maps. It's as if those who named the neighborhood purposefully picked out the nicest areas in a specific quadrant of Charlotte to label Mallard Creek-Withrow Downs. There are a variety of attractions located in and around this neighborhood, so getting a place here would be perfect. You better come prepared, though; these landlords can be as picky as they want.

When to start looking

When to start looking all depends on just what type of places for rent in Mallard Creek-Withrow Downs a person is looking for. There are several apartment complexes, for instance, that a person could move into after finishing up the necessary paperwork. Of course, if you want to live in rental apartments away from the complexes, you might want to check around the area a month or so in advance. This will give you plenty of time to settle on a specific area and get everything figured out with the landlord.

When to make the move

Moving to Mallard Creek-Withrow Downs is moving to Charlotte, so all of the same considerations should be taken. It's smart not to move during certain days, but these days require a bit of research on your part. Come on, we can't do it all for you. As mentioned below, there are huge festivals in Charlotte from time to time, and it's smart to avoid moving during these specific days in order to miss out on all of that amazing traffic. It's also a good idea, though, to avoid moving between December and February. Average lows during these months often drop below freezing.

What to bring along

Landlords around here won't be in a tight spot if they don't rent out their apartments quickly, so you need to make sure you bring enough to make them want you to move in immediately. This includes proof of income and references from former landlords. Additionally, you can garner a few brownie points if you bring a credit and background check, and since they're liable to perform these anyway, it will save them time. Come on, you've got to do every little thing you can to snag a home in these parts.