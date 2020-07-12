143 Apartments for rent in Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs, Charlotte, NC
Mallard Creek-Withrow Downs is one of the most beautiful areas of Charlotte that you'll ever come across. Seriously, stop being lazy and look it up on Google Maps. It's as if those who named the neighborhood purposefully picked out the nicest areas in a specific quadrant of Charlotte to label Mallard Creek-Withrow Downs. There are a variety of attractions located in and around this neighborhood, so getting a place here would be perfect. You better come prepared, though; these landlords can be as picky as they want.
When to start looking
When to start looking all depends on just what type of places for rent in Mallard Creek-Withrow Downs a person is looking for. There are several apartment complexes, for instance, that a person could move into after finishing up the necessary paperwork. Of course, if you want to live in rental apartments away from the complexes, you might want to check around the area a month or so in advance. This will give you plenty of time to settle on a specific area and get everything figured out with the landlord.
When to make the move
Moving to Mallard Creek-Withrow Downs is moving to Charlotte, so all of the same considerations should be taken. It's smart not to move during certain days, but these days require a bit of research on your part. Come on, we can't do it all for you. As mentioned below, there are huge festivals in Charlotte from time to time, and it's smart to avoid moving during these specific days in order to miss out on all of that amazing traffic. It's also a good idea, though, to avoid moving between December and February. Average lows during these months often drop below freezing.
What to bring along
Landlords around here won't be in a tight spot if they don't rent out their apartments quickly, so you need to make sure you bring enough to make them want you to move in immediately. This includes proof of income and references from former landlords. Additionally, you can garner a few brownie points if you bring a credit and background check, and since they're liable to perform these anyway, it will save them time. Come on, you've got to do every little thing you can to snag a home in these parts.
There are several distinct areas, actually split up by interstates and highways, within the Mallard Creek-Withrow Downs area. But don't fret; each area is just as good, if not better, than the others in various ways. It all comes down to what you're looking for in a house or apartment and personal taste.
Mallard Creek Road: This southeastern area can really be broken down into about 6-7 housing communities and apartment complexes. You're also adjacent to Highway 29 and Regal Starlight Stadium 14, so don't complain too much.
Odell School Road: This is the northern area of Mallard Creek-Withrow Downs, and while there is an apartment complex and a housing community to choose from, the majority of this area is woods and a few baseball diamonds. Of course, you're right next to Concord Mills and the AMC Concord movie theater, so even if you don't enjoy America's pastime, you'll find something to do.
Mallard Creek Road: This is the most densely populated area of Mallard Creek-Withrow Downs, but it's also one of the nicest. You'll be happy that University Pediatric Dentistry is here, because your teeth might just rot from how _sweet _this area is! Also, there are stores ranging from Trader Joe's to Petco, so there's not much you can't find here.
Though it's hard to imagine just how much there could possibly be to do in a single neighborhood, much less one that's not in a massive city like San Francisco or New York City, Mallard Creek-Withrow Downs breaks the mold in this respect. Sure, there are a bunch of nice areas and subdivisions in this area, but if you can pull yourself from all of those beautiful apartment homes, you'll find that this neighborhood has much to offer.
More Shopping Than You Can Handle
Concord Mills is a shopping center that tops out around 1.4 million square feet, and you should have zero excuse to not be able to find everything you need here. From Bass Pro Shops for the manly man to Bed Bath and Beyond for those with a more decorative flair, this mall has surely got you covered.
Act Like a Kid at Any Age
An rental apartment in Mallard Creek-Withrow Downs has at least one thing going for it that people of all ages can appreciate: fun places to eat. No, we're not talking about lame toys in a fast food kid's meal. We're talking about Chuck E. Cheese's and Dave & Buster's. That's right: there's basically awesome arcade and game-oriented restaurants for everyone in the neighborhood.
Racetracks Aren't Always for Racing
The Mallard Creek-Withrow Downs neighborhood is only minutes from Charlotte Motor Speedway, so racing fans will definitely have something to look forward to. Don't get into NASCAR much? Well, you're in the south now; you better get used to it. Okay, fine. The speedway isn't just for racing. In fact, the two day rock concert known as Carolina Rebellion is now held here yearly. So whenever you're done with your search for apartments, it won't matter whether you're a little bit country or a little bit rock and roll, the speedway has you covered.