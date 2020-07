Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning bathtub microwave range Property Amenities 24hr concierge elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub key fob access package receiving valet service yoga cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly bike storage car charging clubhouse coffee bar guest suite pool table

There is just no comparison when it comes to other apartments in SouthPark. The Hazel offers an unsurpassed level of living indulgences. Clean modern design, expansive floorplan options, and a curated mix of community amenities push the margins of an upscale-hassle free urban living experience. Nestled on the edge of SouthPark mall surrounded by picturesque landscaping, the Hazel offers an intimate community catered to a lively lifestyle. Come see why not all apartments are the same, discover why at the Hazel SouthPark.