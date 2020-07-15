/
UNCC
Last updated July 15 2020
37 Apartments For Rent Near UNC Charlotte
58 Units Available
Newell
Blu at Northline
2508 April Liu Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,010
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1174 sqft
Minutes from UNCC, Noda, and Uptown. Full fitness center, plenty of connectivity, and lots of storage space. Large, resort-like pool. Modern interiors with granite countertops and luxury flooring.
174 Units Available
Hidden Valley
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,391
845 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,110
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1202 sqft
How do you do Charlotte? Whatever your answer, you will likely have a whole new perspective after experiencing life at V&Three. Select from our one, two or three bedroom apartment homes and understand why Charlotte living will never be the same.
148 Units Available
Mineral Springs
Verde at McCullough Station
8320 University Executive Park Drive, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$998
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1109 sqft
Verde at McCullough station presents residents with a life of convenience in the premier destination of University City.
15 Units Available
University City North
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,230
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1273 sqft
Welcoming community with resort-style swimming pool and sundeck, fitness center and sports court. Located close to Blue Line light rail/LYNX and UNC campus. Units are recently renovated with fireplace and private patio/balcony.
18 Units Available
Harris - Houston
Halton Park
17701 Halton Park Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,387
1444 sqft
Easy access to I-485 and University City Blvd. Spacious, furnished units include all appliances, cable TV, ice maker and washer/dryer hook-ups. Business center, media room, volleyball court, pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
26 Units Available
University City North
Cortland University North
100 Heritage Pointe Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1039 sqft
Hunt Club at Cortland in Charlotte, NC has had a facelift. The exterior is modern and trendy with interior upgrades to match. A gorgeous pool awaits your Saturday afternoon swims.
9 Units Available
University City North
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1403 sqft
Near great shopping and dining. Easy access to interstates and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Amenities include swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Units have modern kitchen appliances and spacious walk-in closets.
13 Units Available
Newell
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1479 sqft
Luxury apartments located near UNC Charlotte and Harris Boulevard. Variety of spacious floor plans, high ceilings and tons of sunlight. Community features laundry, gorgeous fitness center, playground and pool.
6 Units Available
University City North
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,098
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to I-85, US Highway 29 and North Tryon Street. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community is pet-friendly and has pool and parking.
7 Units Available
College Downs
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,085
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have granite countertops and designer cabinets. Swimming pool, yoga room and clubhouse for tenants to use. Pets are allowed; community has coffee bar and trash valet.
2 Units Available
University City North
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1353 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Charlotte, North Carolina, because you've found it at Mallard Glen and Adams Place. Our apartment homes are just minutes away from Highway 85 making your commute throughout Charlotte a breeze.
2 Units Available
College Downs
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
949 sqft
Experience style and beauty at Heather Ridge! Located in Charlotte, North Carolina, we are conveniently located just a few miles from UNCC campus.
15 Units Available
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$920
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1381 sqft
Convenient access to I-485 and I-80. Plenty of parks nearby, including Rock City Campground. Brightly lit apartments offer in-unit laundry, 9-ft ceilings, crown moldings, and extra storage. Elevator, bike storage, yoga room.
7 Units Available
University City South
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1025 sqft
Located near the University of North Carolina off I-485. One- and two-bedroom apartments in two-story buildings, all with washer/dryer hook-up, patio or balcony and granite counters. Amenities in this "green" community include a pool.
21 Units Available
University City North
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$957
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,362
1282 sqft
Thornberry offers many features and amenities to fit all walks of life in Charlotte.
10 Units Available
University City North
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$923
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1319 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Mineral Springs neighborhood, near UNC at Charlotte. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, w/d hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, bbq/grill, gym, garage parking. Near Jeff Gordon Expressway.
26 Units Available
University City North
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$993
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,531
1454 sqft
Recently renovated homes with 9-foot ceilings and French doors. Tennis court, basketball court and gym on site. Easy access to I-85. Near University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Concord Mills Mall.
21 Units Available
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$912
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the University area of Charlotte, with shopping, dining and entertainment nearby. Residents enjoy luxurious units with patio/balcony, laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes yoga, pool table and gym.
3 Units Available
Harris - Houston
Pavilion at UC
10425 Wheatside Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$823
468 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,179
1100 sqft
Located between Highway 49 and I-485. Kitchen has range, refrigerator and a dishwasher. Carpet and hardwood flooring throughout. Residents have use of a pool, a playground and a gym.
Contact for Availability
Washington Heights
The Union
1201 Campus Pointe Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$935
526 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$630
1262 sqft
Fresh new management! The Union, formerly known as The Flats at Campus Pointe, is an off-campus student housing community located in Charlotte, NC with a free private shuttle to UNCC.
Contact for Availability
Harris - Houston
The Mill
11015 Education Way, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$615
1249 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$595
1504 sqft
The Mill feature great off-campus two, three and four-bedroom apartments with an abundance of excellent on-site amenities. The Mill is just a short commute to UNCC and just around the corner from lots of shopping and dining options.
1 Unit Available
Newell
1947 Forest Side Lane
1947 Forest, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1579 sqft
1947 Forest Side Lane Available 08/01/20 1947 Forest Side Lane, Charlotte NC 28213 - AVAILABLE 8-1-20 University Heights 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom ranch-style house with great access to I-485, UNCC, restaurants, shopping, etc.
1 Unit Available
Newell
1781 Forest Side Lane
1781 Forest, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1361 sqft
Beautiful End-Unit in University Heights, Updated, Very Clean and Nice, Move-In Ready Today! Open Floor Plan with Hardwood Floors Downstairs, Carpet Upstairs, Fresh Paint Throughout, Updated Fixtures with Stainless Steel Appliances, 2-Story Great
1 Unit Available
Newell
10921 Chelsea Garden Court
10921 Chelsea Garden Court, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2054 sqft
Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home in the University Area. Home has formal living room, formal dining room, great room with fireplace, kitchen with breakfast nook. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer are all included.