173 Apartments for rent in Prosperity Church Road, Charlotte, NC
19 Units Available
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1540 sqft
Located close to I-85 and I-77. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Community features car wash area, courtyard, pool and BBQ grills.
14 Units Available
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,026
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1561 sqft
Community amenities include a tennis court, fire pit, playground and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and fireplaces, and have been recently renovated. Route 24 provides access to the best shopping and dining around.
3 Units Available
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly community conveniently near the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Northlake Mall. Recently renovated units have walk-in closets and well-equipped kitchens featuring the latest appliances. Tenants enjoy a swimming pool and tennis court.
22 Units Available
Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$970
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1399 sqft
Pet-friendly 1- to 3-bedroom apartment homes located in University Area. Within easy reach of I-77, I-84 and I-495. Each residence features wood-burning fireplaces, garden-style bathtubs and spacious balconies or patios. Garage car parking available.
16 Units Available
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1258 sqft
Welcome to The Lodge at Mallard Creek, a luxury apartments community ensuring an ambiance of refinement and relaxation.The finest interior amenities await you in our selection of 7 spacious floor plans.
17 Units Available
Century Highland Creek
5410 Prosperity Ridge Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$954
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1100 sqft
Gorgeous apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, designer appliances, custom kitchen and balconies. Garden tubs available in select units. Amenities include saltwater pool, pet wash station, covered car care and walking trail. Close to restaurants and shops.
11 Units Available
Radbourne Lake Apartments
3209 Westbury Lake Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,001
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1391 sqft
Beautiful brick and vinyl exteriors with quaint and charming landscape. Well-lit interior spaces with fireplace, spacious seating areas, fully-equipped kitchen and dining area. Built-in bookshelves and large closets.
8 Units Available
Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$872
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
950 sqft
Garden-style apartments with gourmet kitchens, ceramic tile floors, fireplaces, walk-in closets with extra storage, patio/balcony and washer-dryer hookups. Enjoy pool, fitness center, clubhouse. Easy access to I-85 and I-77.
1 Unit Available
9708 Kent Village Drive
9708 Kent Village Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1513 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,513 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
3111 Brockhampton Court
3111 Brockhampton Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1360 sqft
Beautiful move-in ready end unit! Well-maintained w/open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
4728 Lone Tree Court
4728 Lone Tree Court, Charlotte, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,985
3036 sqft
Master bedroom and Ensuite downstairs. Laundry/mud room downstairs off garage and half bath. Formals. Upstairs 3 bedrooms with 5th bedroom/Bonus Room over garage! Contact us to schedule a showing.
1 Unit Available
10020 Katelyn Drive
10020 Katelyn Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2500 sqft
Move-in Special save up to $300 off total rent. Stylish, updated and spacious. This large, comfortable home located in the University area offers new granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors and much more.
1 Unit Available
4922 Kotlik Drive
4922 Kotlik Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1248 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom townhouse with 2-1/2 baths. Living room with fireplace. Kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinets, appliances and seperate dining area. Window blinds, ceiling fan, neutral carpet and paint throughout. Rear patio.
1 Unit Available
12028 Mallard Ridge Drive
12028 Mallard Ridge Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,634
2019 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 Unit Available
6316 W Sugar Creek Road
6316 West Sugar Creek Road, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$3,000
1413 sqft
Commercial Space for lease along Prime Harris Blvd and Old Sugar Creek Intersection
1 Unit Available
5120 Stone Park Drive
5120 Stone Park Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2645 sqft
A great home in a quality neighborhood. Great room with a gas log fireplace. Dining room is large and can be used as a den. Kitchen/breakfast nook is huge. Master bedroom is almost 400 Sq.Ft.. The master closet is very spacious.
1 Unit Available
4319 Wynborough Ln
4319 Wynborough Lane, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2004 sqft
Beautiful Ranch Style Home located in the Brynmoor Subdivision! - This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in a cul-de-sac and features an open kitchen with lots of counter space and breakfast bar, vaulted ceilings in the living area, spacious
1 Unit Available
8517 Galena View Drive
8517 Galena View Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1495 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,495 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
4326 Hazlitt Court
4326 Hazlitt Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1628 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,628 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
11608 Ruth Polk Court
11608 Ruth Polk Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1386 sqft
11608 Ruth Polk Ct.;2 story in Hatties Meadow neighborhood - Excellent location off Mallard Creek Rd. and convenient to the University Area, Concord Mills and I-85! Luxurious master bedroom with spacious walk-in closet.
1 Unit Available
10025 Katelyn Drive
10025 Katelyn Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2500 sqft
Move-in Special save up to $300 off total rent. Please note, home is in process of being updated. The attached photos were taken before updates. Stylish, updated and spacious.
184 Units Available
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,140
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1551 sqft
Built with a soul of a farmhouse, Alta Croft Apartments offers top-of-the-line suburban living in North Charlotte. We are excited to announce the opening of this brand-new luxury community beginning February 2020.
9 Units Available
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$884
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1092 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in Northwest University area of Charlotte. Easy access to Interstates 77, 85 and 485. Modern kitchens, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, w/d hookups. Amenities include pool, racquetball court, bbq/grill area and clubhouse.
22 Units Available
Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,065
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1082 sqft
The Oaks Apartments in Charlotte, NC are just off of Highway 24 for a fast commute. Granite countertops, balconies, new flooring and updated bathrooms make these apartments a great choice for modern living.
