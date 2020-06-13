/
indian trail
103 Apartments for rent in Indian Trail, NC📍
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
9 Units Available
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,112
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,463
1179 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
14 Units Available
Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,192
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments in Indian Trail community, near I-74, Sun Valley theater, shopping and dining. Modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill, walking trails. Only 15 minutes from Charlotte.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2726 Faircroft Way
2726 Faircroft Way, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1188 sqft
2726 Faircroft Way Available 08/01/20 Adorable Ranch in Sun Valley Area - Adorable, all brick ranch home in the Sun Valley Area.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1016 Sentinel Drive
1016 Sentinel Drive, Indian Trail, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2000 sqft
1016 Sentinel Drive Available 07/01/20 Great Floorplan in Colton Ridge - Tons of space in this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Colton Ridge. All living spaces and 3 bedrooms on the main level with the 4th bedroom/bonus upstairs.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2424 Damascus Drive
2424 Damascus Drive, Indian Trail, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,599
1920 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1021 Skillbeck Road
1021 Skillbeck Road, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2000 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2511 Bonterra Blvd
2511 Bonterra Blvd, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1734 sqft
BEAUTIFUL NEW 3 Bedroom Town home Bonterra Village - New home located in the amenity-filled community of Bonterra Village.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Crismark
1 Unit Available
3000 Chimney Wood Trl
3000 Chimney Wood Trail, Indian Trail, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2550 sqft
Beautiful Indian Trail home completely renovated with wood floors, granite counter with tiled backsplash, new designer paint colors and luxurious carpeting.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1031 Counselors Dr
1031 Counselors Drive, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1225 sqft
Very cute and well maintained ranch home located in Cornerstone Subdivision with Approx 1225 sq ft, two car garage, great room with gas fireplace, TV niche and surround sound.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
5901 Autumn Trace Lane
5901 Autumn Trace Lane, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1127 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
2608 Faircroft Way
2608 Faircroft Way, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1282 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
2213 Shumard Circle
2213 Shumard Circle, Indian Trail, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2391 sqft
Come see this nicely updated home in the desirable Holly Park Neighborhood . Granite counter tops, stainless appliances, hardwood floors, private back yard with a fenced in back yard. Sun Valley School District! Great property and location.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
3805 Monticello Street
3805 Monticello Street, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1499 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
4105 Edgeview Drive
4105 Edgeview Drive, Indian Trail, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2404 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
Brandon Oaks
1 Unit Available
1139 Briarmore Drive
1139 Briarmore Drive, Indian Trail, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,050
3230 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1139 Briarmore Drive in Indian Trail. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5005 Morning Dew Lane
5005 Morning Dew Lane, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1534 sqft
Tenant occupied, no showings before 7/8, applications encouraged. Additional photos upon tenant vacancy unless already rented. Nicely situated 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home, centrally located to conveniences and downtown Monroe.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2005 Kansas City Drive
2005 Washburn Court, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1100 sqft
2005 Kansas City Drive Available 06/26/20 Great Neighborhood with Community Pool-Sun Valley - Well kept ranch home with garage. Brand new beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout the home (not pictured).
Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
Brandon Oaks
1 Unit Available
1010 Farmingham Lane
1010 Farmingham Lane, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1592 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in Brandon Oaks. Hardwood plank throughout and tile in kitchen and baths. Master bath has soaking tub, separate stand up shower and double vanity. Two car garage, fenced in back yard. Washer and dryer included.
Last updated March 12 at 11:14pm
1 Unit Available
9003 Ladys Secret Drive
9003 Ladys Secret Drive, Indian Trail, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2174 sqft
Gorgeous townhome in Bonterra!! New bypass just opened provides excellent access to Charlotte. Beautiful hardwoods, stainless appliances, solid surface countertops, new carpet in 2018 and paint. Master downstairs and 2nd master upstairs.
Last updated February 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
5049 Poplar Glen Drive
5049 Poplar Glen Drive, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1236 sqft
Welcome home! Enjoy the convenience of single level living with an attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Indian Trail
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
319 Dexter Place
319 Dexter Place, Union County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1151 sqft
Immaculate 3bed, 2bath ranch with garage & fenced yard! Appliances Included! - Clean! Immaculate! One-story 3bed, 2bath home with fireplace & open floor plan! Kitchen Appliances included. Faux window blinds and ceiling fans throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6906 Dandelion Court
6906 Dandelion Court, Hemby Bridge, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1134 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4608 Winterberry Lane
4608 Winterberry Lane, Monroe, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1226 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,226 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Callonwood
1 Unit Available
1040 Tabard Lane
1040 Tabard Lane, Stallings, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1454 sqft
Fabulous end unit Townhome in Matthews! - Gorgeous and full of light. You do not want to miss this one. Upon entering you are greeted with stunning hardwoods, open kitchen and large living area.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Indian Trail, the median rent is $851 for a studio, $942 for a 1-bedroom, $1,099 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,481 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Indian Trail, check out our monthly Indian Trail Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Indian Trail area include York Technical College, Catawba College, Central Piedmont Community College, Davidson College, and Johnson C Smith University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Indian Trail from include Charlotte, Concord, Rock Hill, Huntersville, and Gastonia.
