cornelius
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:31 PM
109 Apartments for rent in Cornelius, NC📍
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
17 Units Available
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,065
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1431 sqft
A resident lounge, business center and clubhouse are a few of the amenities this property offers. Apartments have open chef kitchens, wood-inspired flooring and garden soaking tubs. Magnolia Plaza and Birkdale Village are easily accessible.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
11 Units Available
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just minutes from town with easy access to public transit and I-77. Enjoy the pool, tennis court, volleyball court and private fire pit. Recently renovated apartments have laundry in-unit and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
11 Units Available
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1143 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, close to I-77, NC Route 73 and I-485. Community offers residents access to parking, pool, tennis court and putting green. Residents live in units with granite counters, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Antiquity
30 Units Available
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,134
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,696
1428 sqft
This community offers luxurious features like recycling center, trash valet, outdoor grilling area and complimentary coffee bar. Units feature modern amenities with a variety of floor plans. Located in the heart of historic Cornelius, NC.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
15 Units Available
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$934
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1179 sqft
NEW & IMPROVED CLUBHOUSE AND AMENITIES: Redesigned 24/7 Clubhouse featuring NEW Cardio/Strength Fitness Center with LifeFitness Interactive Cardio Equipment: virtual trainer, smartphone connectivity, and more; NEW Media/Wi-Fi Lounge & Business
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
14 Units Available
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, patio or balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Great location in walking distance from the shops Kenton Place and Birkdale Village.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
20 Units Available
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$921
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1320 sqft
Spacious apartments feature stainless steel appliances, mahogany cabinets, pendant lighting and granite countertops. Pool, fire pit, fitness center and valet trash are among the amenities included. Located near Lake Norman.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18418 TORRENCE CHAPEL ESTATES CIR
18418 Torrence Chapel Estates Circle, Cornelius, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2200 sqft
18418 TORRENCE CHAPEL ESTATES CIR Available 07/18/20 CORNELIUS RANCH 4 BEDROOM/FENCEDYARD - Ranch with 4 bedrooms (one bedroom upstairs) on a nearly 1/2 acre fenced lot, in a terrific neighborhood. Open floor plan, large great room with fireplace.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
The Peninsula
1 Unit Available
17819 Peninsula Club D
17819 Peninsula Club Drive, Cornelius, NC
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3 sqft
You found one of the ONLY LAKE NORMAN WATERFRONT homes for rent in the desirable Peninsula neighborhood.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
9000 Mapledale Court
9000 Mapledale Court, Cornelius, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
2466 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
19830 North Ferry Street
19830 North Ferry Street, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1400 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
21140 Cornelius Street
21140 Cornelius Street, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1275 sqft
HURRY.. Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in by July 1st and get September for Free. . Great curb appeal - Fully renovated 3 bedroom home on corner lot with separate 2-car garage plus lots of extra parking.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Birkdale Village
1 Unit Available
8126 Evanston Falls Road
8126 Evanston Falls Road, Cornelius, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2177 sqft
Location, location, location! This charming home w/ front rocking chair porch is conveniently located in the heart of Birkdale Village...just a short walk to shops, restaurants and movies! Great open floor plan has hardwoods thru/ out the main level.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
18010 Coulter Parkway
18010 Coulter Parkway, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1947 sqft
Rare rental in Baileys Glen! Enjoy maintenance-free living and amazing amenities: pickleball and tennis courts, putting green, croquet, bocci ball, horseshoes, and huge clubhouse featuring a gym, craft, game and ballroom, library and kitchen, Jr.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
20212 Amy Lee Drive
20212 Amy Lee Drive, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1848 sqft
Hansen Property management requires an extensive background & credit check for all potential candidates. Total income per household should exceed 3 times the rental amount. Please call for additional info 704-877-6978.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Antiquity
1 Unit Available
19847 Lamp Lighters Way
19847 Lamp Lighters Way, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1222 sqft
Brick END UNIT 2-story townhome in the desirable Antiquity community in Cornelius For Lease! Enjoy all the community has to offer with pool, playground, walking trails, dog park and you can walk or bike to Harris Teeter, retail shopping and
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
20101 Henderson Road
20101 Henderson Road, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1026 sqft
FURNISHED and WATERFRONT first floor Lake Norman condo For Rent! Newer flooring in main areas and newer fixtures. Great Room has fireplace and is open to Dining Room.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
19773 Deer Valley Drive
19773 Deer Valley Drive, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
Beautiful 3rd floor condo offers high vaulted ceilings. Secure entry. Spacious split floorpan wood burning fireplace, breakfast bar and a nice covered deck that overlooks the common area.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9151 Mcdowell Creek Court
9151 McDowell Creek Ct, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1458 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tons of community features - pond, pool, fitness center and access to Greenway Trail and Bikeway system. Split floor plan with office that could be used as 3rd bedroom. Granite counter tops in kitchen with black appliances.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
21334 Fiesta Place
21334 Fiesta Place, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1926 sqft
WATERFRONT HOME - VACATION EVERY DAY. Boat slip included with Lease! Gorgeous views from the back deck.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
18731 Vineyard Point Lane
18731 Vineyard Point Ln, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1006 sqft
WATERFRONT! Updated 2 bedroom condo in The Arbors of Vineyard Point. Amazing views of Lake Norman and community pool from this top level unit. Large living room with a vaulted ceiling and beautiful stone fireplace.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:42pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
17811 Delmas Dr
17811 Delmas Drive, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1447 sqft
Brick-front townhome located in desirable Oakhurst.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
20555 Harbor View Drive
20555 Harbor View Drive, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2294 sqft
Great Cornelius location, a hop, skip, and a jump from beautiful Jetton Park and several dining and shopping amenities.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
17104 Cabernet Court
17104 Cabernet Court, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1589 sqft
Bordeaux waterfront community within walking distance to parks and Birkdale village shops and restaurants. Enjoy a walk on the community boardwalk by the lake. Master suite on main floor.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Cornelius, the median rent is $858 for a studio, $950 for a 1-bedroom, $1,108 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,494 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Cornelius, check out our monthly Cornelius Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Cornelius area include York Technical College, Catawba College, Catawba Valley Community College, Central Piedmont Community College, and Davidson College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cornelius from include Charlotte, Winston-Salem, Concord, Rock Hill, and Huntersville.
