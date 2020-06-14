275 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Charlotte, NC

AL
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
North Charlotte
62 Units Available
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,337
780 sqft
Stylish homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy the on-site game room, business center and yoga studio. Direct access to the light rail. Near entertainment venues like Neighborhood Theatre and The Evening Muse.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
North Charlotte
20 Units Available
Yards at NoDa
703 Rollerton Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,188
812 sqft
Yards at NoDa in the fashionable North Davidson Art District in Charlotte is a conveniently placed, newly refurbished apartment complex offering residents built-in fireplaces, hardwood floors, and granite tabletops. Enjoy onsite game room and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Ballantyne West
21 Units Available
Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,022
806 sqft
Units include amenities like bathtub, fireplace, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Community features racquetball, tennis, trash valet, pool and volleyball. Great location in Charlotte, close to restaurants and entertainment.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Ballantyne West
19 Units Available
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,076
862 sqft
Modern conveniences abound in this Nest-technology driven apartment complex. Stylish features like hardwood floors and granite countertops rub shoulders with the latest technology in the community media room and business center. On-site parking and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
College Downs
8 Units Available
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
866 sqft
Units have granite countertops and designer cabinets. Swimming pool, yoga room and clubhouse for tenants to use. Pets are allowed; community has coffee bar and trash valet.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Brookhill
25 Units Available
Junction 1504
1504 Mainline Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,332
783 sqft
Contemporary-style units feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to pool, 24-hour gym, yoga, courtyard, and clubhouse. Enjoy quiet time around the fire pit or socialize in the coffee bar.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
Olde Whitehall
27 Units Available
Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
772 sqft
Units come with granite counters, hardwood floors, and a cable and internet package. Dogs and cats welcome. Proximity to I-485 convenient for commuters. Charlotte Premium Outlets and Renaissance Park Golf Course both a short drive away.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Elizabeth
17 Units Available
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,132
822 sqft
Brand new, smoke-free, eco-friendly apartments. Luxury-style, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, in-home laundry. Enjoy 24-hour gym, game room, media room, business center, and pool. Pet-friendly, near Uptown Charlotte and NASCAR Hall of Fame.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
Starmount Forest
6 Units Available
Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$884
770 sqft
Located in the Starmount Forest community, close to I-485 and just 11 miles from downtown Charlotte. Apartments feature deluxe amenities like 9-foot ceilings, garden tubs and fireplaces. Luxury features like valet services and dog park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
$
Optimist Park
30 Units Available
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
771 sqft
Newly renovated studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments mix historic architecture with contemporary lifestyle. Modern, open kitchen, 8-foot windows, patio with city view. Walk to Uptown restaurants, shopping, entertainment. Easy access to Brookshire Freeway East.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Second Ward
56 Units Available
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,712
784 sqft
Located close to the Uptown area, this development offers a variety of high-rise units and floorplans. Amenities include 10' ceilings, subway tile backsplashes and base cabinets.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
Commonwealth
123 Units Available
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,348
811 sqft
One community with three styles: historic walk-ups, modern rowhouses and urban flats. Spacious layouts with modern amenities just minutes from Uptown Charlotte and the 19-acre Veteran's Park.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Third Ward
35 Units Available
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,196
816 sqft
High-end living in desirable Uptown Charlotte means apartments with patio/balcony, smoke-free units, ice-maker and walk-in closets. The community here is pet-friendly, boasting a host of amenities including 24-hr maintenance, valet service, and gym.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Brookhill
19 Units Available
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,269
771 sqft
Enjoy a smoke-free and pet-friendly community with these stylish apartments. Expect luxury features such as stainless steel finishing, in-unit laundry, and your own private patio and balcony. Amenities include valet service and dog grooming area.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
The South End
21 Units Available
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,299
815 sqft
Interstate 277 offers easy access to attractions like the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Mint Museum. Recently renovated units include granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Residents enjoy an on-site gym, clubhouse and game room.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
Myers Park
43 Units Available
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,477
900 sqft
Located just minutes from SouthPark shopping mall and Regal Cinemas Phillips Place, this community offers residents a swimming pool, yoga studio and clubhouse. Apartments have spacious patios, walk-in closets and keyless door entry systems.
Last updated June 14 at 12:07pm
West Sugar Creek
18 Units Available
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$937
741 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bryce in Charlotte. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
Third Ward
56 Units Available
Gateway West
902 W 4th St, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
805 sqft
Gorgeous skyline views, heated saltwater pool and 24-hour fitness center. Pet-friendly community has a pet park and pet bathing station. Units equipped with granite countertops, washers and dryers, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Hembstead
26 Units Available
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
767 sqft
The Arboretum Shopping Center is just a three-minute drive from this community, but residents also enjoy themselves at home thanks to the fitness studio, clubhouse and outdoor pool. Units feature plush carpeting and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
Ballantyne East
22 Units Available
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
853 sqft
A pool with sundeck, a gym with virtual training and a yoga zone, and garage parking make living at these one- to three-bedroom Ballantyne apartments a dream. Moments from Uptown Charlotte, South Park and I-485.
Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
Ballantyne West
22 Units Available
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
758 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand-new apartments featuring upscale interiors, spacious floor plans, a fire pit and brick pizza oven, and an indoor basketball court. In tony Ballantyne, near restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
Olde Providence South
16 Units Available
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$940
806 sqft
Newly updated apartments with bay windows and fireplaces. Residents get access to a 24-hour fitness center, fire pit and playground. Close to Carmel Country Club. Easy access to I-485.
Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
North Sharon Amity
12 Units Available
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
716 sqft
Located near E Independence Boulevard and within proximity to I-485, I-277, and Cedarwood Park. Apartment units include washer and dryer hookups, dishwasher, and air conditioner. On-site amenities feature convenient laundry facilities and playground.
Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
$
Madison Park
14 Units Available
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
708 sqft
Modern property minutes from Downtown Charlotte. Updated amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include yoga, media rooms, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly.
Charlotte City Guide

Your beautiful Charlotte, NC, one-bedroom apartment home is waiting for you. Our selection of one-bedroom apartments offers a wide variety of amenities to suit singles, couples and small families.

The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Charlotte is $1,110. One-bedroom apartments in the many neighborhoods of Charlotte vary greatly in terms of size, layout and on-site amenities.

With one-bedroom apartments available in every neighborhood from centrally located downtown Uptown right to the outskirts of Charlotte, you are sure to find the one-bedroom apartment that suits your budget and your unique lifestyle perfectly.

Also known as the Queen City and the Hornet's Nest, Charlotte is city that is ideal for students, professionals, retirees and families.

Employment and Industry in Charlotte, NC

Charlotte is home to the corporate headquarters of Bank of America and the East Coast operations of Wells Fargo, which, along with the other financial institutions that call the Queen City home, makes it the second-largest banking center in the United States.

Charlotte has become a major U.S. financial center and the second-largest banking center in the United States, junior only to New York City. The nation's second-largest financial institution by assets, Bank of America, is also located in Charlotte.

Charlotte has nine Fortune 500 companies in its metropolitan area:

  • Bank of America
  • Lowe's in suburban Mooresville
  • Nucor (steel producer)
  • Duke Energy
  • Sealed Air Corp
  • Sonic Automotive
  • Family Dollar
  • SPX Corporation (industrial technology)
  • Domtar

The Charlotte area includes a diverse range of businesses, including foodstuffs such as Chiquita Brands International, Harris Teeter, Snyder's-Lance, Carolina Foods Inc, Bojangles', Food Lion, Compass Group USA and Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated Charlotte is America's second-largest Coca-Cola bottler.

The top ten employers in Charlotte include:

  • Carolinas Healthcare System
  • Wells Fargo
  • Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools
  • Walmart
  • Bank of America
  • Lowe's
  • Novant Health
  • American Airlines
  • Harris Teeter
  • Duke Energy

Charlotte is a city with great employment potential and a strong and thriving commercial landscape.

Recreation and Entertainment in Charlotte, NC

Being one of the largest cities in the country allows Charlotte to showcase a vast array of recreation and entertainment opportunities. Uptown is the downtown area of Charlotte, and you can find just about anything in Uptown from jazz bars to restaurants, farmers markets, theater, sports bars, eclectic cuisine and shopping to suit all tastes and budgets.

Among Charlotte's many notable attractions, some of the most popular include the Carolina Panthers of the National Football League (NFL), the Charlotte Hornets of the National Basketball Association (NBA), the Charlotte Independence of the United Soccer League (USL), two NASCAR Sprint Cup races and the NASCAR All-Star Race, the Wells Fargo Championship, the NASCAR Hall of Fame, the Charlotte Ballet, Carowinds amusement park and the U.S. National Whitewater Center.

If you're looking to live in a place where you can play hard, Charlotte is the place for you.

Charlotte Is Proud to be Home to NASCAR

Charlotte is proud to be the major center in the U.S. motorsports industry. Charlotte is home to several NASCAR executive offices, the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord. Approximately 75p of the NASCAR industry's race teams, employees and drivers are based nearby. The large presence of the racing technology industry and the newly built NHRA dragstrip, zMAX Dragway at Concord, are influencing other top professional drag racers to move their shops to Charlotte as well.

Rent Report
Charlotte

June 2020 Charlotte Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Charlotte Rent Report. Charlotte rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Charlotte rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Charlotte rents decline sharply over the past month

Charlotte rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Charlotte stand at $981 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,144 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Charlotte's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Charlotte, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Charlotte rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Charlotte, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Charlotte is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Charlotte's median two-bedroom rent of $1,144 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Charlotte.
    • While Charlotte's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Charlotte than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Charlotte.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Charlotte
    $980
    $1,140
    -0.7%
    0.6%
    Concord
    $820
    $950
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Gastonia
    $700
    $820
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Rock Hill
    $880
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Huntersville
    $1,190
    $1,380
    -0.7%
    4.3%
    Matthews
    $1,210
    $1,410
    -1.2%
    0.6%
    Cornelius
    $950
    $1,110
    -0.2%
    4.1%
    Fort Mill
    $1,010
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

