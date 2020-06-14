275 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Charlotte, NC

Your beautiful Charlotte, NC, one-bedroom apartment home is waiting for you. Our selection of one-bedroom apartments offers a wide variety of amenities to suit singles, couples and small families.

Also known as the Queen City and the Hornet's Nest, Charlotte is city that is ideal for students, professionals, retirees and families.

Employment and Industry in Charlotte, NC

Charlotte is home to the corporate headquarters of Bank of America and the East Coast operations of Wells Fargo, which, along with the other financial institutions that call the Queen City home, makes it the second-largest banking center in the United States.

Charlotte has nine Fortune 500 companies in its metropolitan area:

Bank of America

Lowe's in suburban Mooresville

Nucor (steel producer)

Duke Energy

Sealed Air Corp

Sonic Automotive

Family Dollar

SPX Corporation (industrial technology)

Domtar

The Charlotte area includes a diverse range of businesses, including foodstuffs such as Chiquita Brands International, Harris Teeter, Snyder's-Lance, Carolina Foods Inc, Bojangles', Food Lion, Compass Group USA and Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated Charlotte is America's second-largest Coca-Cola bottler.

The top ten employers in Charlotte include:

Carolinas Healthcare System

Wells Fargo

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools

Walmart

Bank of America

Lowe's

Novant Health

American Airlines

Harris Teeter

Duke Energy

Charlotte is a city with great employment potential and a strong and thriving commercial landscape.

Recreation and Entertainment in Charlotte, NC

Being one of the largest cities in the country allows Charlotte to showcase a vast array of recreation and entertainment opportunities. Uptown is the downtown area of Charlotte, and you can find just about anything in Uptown from jazz bars to restaurants, farmers markets, theater, sports bars, eclectic cuisine and shopping to suit all tastes and budgets.

Among Charlotte's many notable attractions, some of the most popular include the Carolina Panthers of the National Football League (NFL), the Charlotte Hornets of the National Basketball Association (NBA), the Charlotte Independence of the United Soccer League (USL), two NASCAR Sprint Cup races and the NASCAR All-Star Race, the Wells Fargo Championship, the NASCAR Hall of Fame, the Charlotte Ballet, Carowinds amusement park and the U.S. National Whitewater Center.

Charlotte Is Proud to be Home to NASCAR

Charlotte is proud to be the major center in the U.S. motorsports industry. Charlotte is home to several NASCAR executive offices, the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord. Approximately 75p of the NASCAR industry's race teams, employees and drivers are based nearby. The large presence of the racing technology industry and the newly built NHRA dragstrip, zMAX Dragway at Concord, are influencing other top professional drag racers to move their shops to Charlotte as well.