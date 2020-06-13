Apartment List
101 Accessible Apartments for rent in Charlotte, NC

Ballantyne East
45 Units Available
Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$969
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1406 sqft
Along beautiful Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Camden Ballantyne apartments boasts a swimming pool, garage, dog park, tennis courts, playgrounds and volleyball court. Aged walnut flooring, plus full-size washer and dryer.
Third Ward
57 Units Available
Gateway West
902 W 4th St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,123
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1196 sqft
Gorgeous skyline views, heated saltwater pool and 24-hour fitness center. Pet-friendly community has a pet park and pet bathing station. Units equipped with granite countertops, washers and dryers, and stainless steel appliances.
Hidden Valley
199 Units Available
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,366
845 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1202 sqft
How do you do Charlotte? Whatever your answer, you will likely have a whole new perspective after experiencing life at V&Three. Select from our one, two or three bedroom apartment homes and understand why Charlotte living will never be the same.
$
Dixie - Berryhill
15 Units Available
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,151
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Summer Splash in Solis Keltonwood! Receive up to 1 month Free + Waived Administrative Fee! Contact us Today to schedule your Self-Guided Tour!
$
Harris - Houston
12 Units Available
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1236 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Whether you want to kick back after a hard day at the office or kick your heels up and play, Pavilion Village in Charlotte, NC, provides amenities that make your home more than just a place to eat and sleep.
$
Optimist Park
42 Units Available
The Parkwood at Optimist Park
1700 North Brevard Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,170
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1164 sqft
At The Parkwood, you’re steps from Parkwood Station, which means you’re always a quick train ride from popular Charlotte restaurants, nightlife, arts, and culture.
$
91 Units Available
The Newton
15934 White St., Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,155
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1382 sqft
Units now available! Located in the Palisades of Southwest Charlotte, The Newton Apartments are well-positioned to reap the benefits of being within a mile of Lake Wylie, adjacent to a 1,000 acre nature preserve, access to neighborhood trail systems
$
East Forest
12 Units Available
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$752
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$976
896 sqft
Cozy homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Socialize in the clubhouse with coffee bar. Work out at the fitness center. By McAlpine Creek Park and Crown Point Plaza.
Provincetowne
18 Units Available
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1423 sqft
This community won Northwood Ravin's 2013 Property of the Year Award. Amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets and smoke-free units are available. Just minutes from Ballantyne Village.
North Sharon Amity
12 Units Available
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
977 sqft
Cozy kitchen with all appliances. Air conditioning, carpet flooring, patio/balcony, fireplace and extra storage space. Business center, high-class fitness center, parking, BBQ area, on-site laundry facilities and swimming pool.
Mountainbrook
13 Units Available
Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$911
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,342
1233 sqft
Modern homes with 10-foot ceilings, energy-efficient appliances, and extra storage. Community includes a coffee bar, hammock garden, and dog park. Near Quail Hollow Club. Close to I-485.
Plaza Midwood
34 Units Available
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,260
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,084
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
1116 sqft
Plaza Midwood neighborhood near Hwy 74. Plenty of cafes nearby. Apartments offer granite counters, walk-in closets and a private patio/balcony. Abundant community features, including fire pit, parking garage and 24-hour gym.
Sedgefield
29 Units Available
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,295
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1105 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and gourmet kitchens. Resort-style grounds feature a Lynx cafe, pool, VR fitness studio, pet spa and rooftop terrace. Adjacent to New Bern Station of the Lynx Rail.
Olde Whitehall
11 Units Available
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,070
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1087 sqft
Luxury community offers residents community grills, fire pits and a saltwater pool. Units feature washer/dryer, spacious closets and ceramic-top stoves. Great neighborhood, just steps from bowling alley, boxing gym and more than 14 restaurants.
$
The South End
22 Units Available
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,240
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1206 sqft
Prime South End location with easy access to highways and Lynx public transportation. Ten-foot ceilings, granite counters, stainless appliances and in-unit laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and dog park.
Wessex Square
18 Units Available
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,004
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the corner of Providence Road and Highway 51 across from the Arboretum Shopping Center, Bexley at Springs Farm sets the standard for convenient and elegant living in South Charlotte.
$
Yorkshire
44 Units Available
Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1193 sqft
A modern community within a short walk to area amenities. On-site pet park, bike rack, salt water pool, and fitness center. Apartments offer nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and open floor plans.
$
Whiteoak
24 Units Available
Beverley
11936 North Community House Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,355
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1104 sqft
At Beverley, home is a retreat. With a rooftop deck, spacious, upscale clubhouse, high-end fitness center, outdoor putting greens, and resort-style saltwater pool, residents can live luxuriously.
$
The South End
25 Units Available
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,213
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1354 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community features pet grooming station and bike storage for convenience. Situated off I-277 and close to the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Units have large closets for extra storage.
Wedgewood
24 Units Available
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At The District Premier Apartment Homes, you'll enjoy unparalleled luxury living.
$
Fourth Ward
27 Units Available
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,018
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,331
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1213 sqft
Brand new apartments in Uptown Charlotte's Entertainment District. Subway tile backsplash in kitchen, wood plank floors, fitness center, yoga studio and cyber cafe. Steps from CMCU Amphitheater, the Laugh Factory and many restaurants and bars.
Foxcroft
43 Units Available
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,372
753 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,223
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1275 sqft
Great SouthPark location close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Brand-new luxury community with a large swimming pool and two-story fitness center. One, two and three bedroom homes with spacious floor plans.
Dilworth
20 Units Available
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,119
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1009 sqft
Situated in the coveted Dilworth neighborhood. Each apartment comes with high-speed internet and cable TV. Property offers a rooftop terrace with Wi-Fi, 24-hour fitness studio and English garden courtyards. Reserved car parking available.
$
Whiteoak
22 Units Available
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,270
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,191
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1144 sqft
New construction community in Ballantyne, a highly desirable community and within biking distance of area parks. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large kitchen islands.

June 2020 Charlotte Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Charlotte Rent Report. Charlotte rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Charlotte rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Charlotte rents decline sharply over the past month

Charlotte rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Charlotte stand at $981 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,144 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Charlotte's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Charlotte, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Charlotte rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Charlotte, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Charlotte is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Charlotte's median two-bedroom rent of $1,144 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Charlotte.
    • While Charlotte's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Charlotte than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Charlotte.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Charlotte
    $980
    $1,140
    -0.7%
    0.6%
    Concord
    $820
    $950
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Gastonia
    $700
    $820
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Rock Hill
    $880
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Huntersville
    $1,190
    $1,380
    -0.7%
    4.3%
    Matthews
    $1,210
    $1,410
    -1.2%
    0.6%
    Cornelius
    $950
    $1,110
    -0.2%
    4.1%
    Fort Mill
    $1,010
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

