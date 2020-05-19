Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar elevator gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub smoke-free community

Wesley Heights is a celebrated neighborhood where historic buildings mix with new-wave coffee shops and bistros sprinkled in between. In this Charlotte, NC neighborhood, you'll find Asbury Flats, a brand-new community of luxury apartments. This mid-rise community has striking architectural features such as black metal balconies that overlook nearby Bryant Park and beautiful stone masonry. Inside, you will uncover the magnificent interiors that represent the pinnacle of modern design. Each of these studio, one and two bedroom apartments come complete with oversized windows that draw in ample sunshine and illuminate the smooth finish of the plank flooring. Your kitchen comes equipped with marbleized granite countertops and high-gloss, European-style appliances. Lounge on your private balcony while you enjoy your morning coffee or take a stroll around the pet-friendly community with your furry friends. We are excited to offer a variety of Signature Services to each and every resident ...