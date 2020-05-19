All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like Asbury Flats.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
Asbury Flats
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

Asbury Flats

910 Walnut Ave · (704) 312-7679
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move in by July 15th and receive July's rent free!
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Wesley Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

910 Walnut Ave, Charlotte, NC 28208
Wesley Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 215 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 317 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,322

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 411 · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Asbury Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
smoke-free community
Wesley Heights is a celebrated neighborhood where historic buildings mix with new-wave coffee shops and bistros sprinkled in between. In this Charlotte, NC neighborhood, you'll find Asbury Flats, a brand-new community of luxury apartments. This mid-rise community has striking architectural features such as black metal balconies that overlook nearby Bryant Park and beautiful stone masonry. Inside, you will uncover the magnificent interiors that represent the pinnacle of modern design. Each of these studio, one and two bedroom apartments come complete with oversized windows that draw in ample sunshine and illuminate the smooth finish of the plank flooring. Your kitchen comes equipped with marbleized granite countertops and high-gloss, European-style appliances. Lounge on your private balcony while you enjoy your morning coffee or take a stroll around the pet-friendly community with your furry friends. We are excited to offer a variety of Signature Services to each and every resident ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $0 up to half month's rent (OAC)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds Weight: 150 lbs max
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Asbury Flats have any available units?
Asbury Flats has 5 units available starting at $1,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Asbury Flats have?
Some of Asbury Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Asbury Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Asbury Flats is offering the following rent specials: Move in by July 15th and receive July's rent free!
Is Asbury Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Asbury Flats is pet friendly.
Does Asbury Flats offer parking?
Yes, Asbury Flats offers parking.
Does Asbury Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Asbury Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Asbury Flats have a pool?
Yes, Asbury Flats has a pool.
Does Asbury Flats have accessible units?
No, Asbury Flats does not have accessible units.
Does Asbury Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Asbury Flats has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Asbury Flats?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir
Charlotte, NC 28105
Rock Creek at Ballantyne Commons
7810 Spindletop Pl
Charlotte, NC 28277
Bainbridge NoDa
2509 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive
Charlotte, NC 28217
Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity