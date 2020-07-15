/
lake park
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:21 PM
133 Apartments for rent in Lake Park, NC📍
Last updated July 15 at 10:44 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Park
6619 Courtland Street
6619 Courtland Street, Lake Park, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2171 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Lake Park
6627 Courtland Street
6627 Courtland Street, Lake Park, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1568 sqft
Great 3-bedroom home in Lake Park. Kitchen has newer Stainless Steel appliances and granite countertops New Granite countertops in Kitchen. Gas fireplace in family room. House is located on a quiet cul de sac lot with private backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Park
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,151
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1179 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3412 Creek Trail Road
3412 Creek Trail Road, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2109 sqft
Beautiful and well kept home in Indian Trail. Main level host lovely 2 story entry foyer with New Vinyl Plank flooring on the first level. Dining room with vaulted ceilings and wood wainscot.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2609 Bonterra Blvd
2609 Bonterra Blvd, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1734 sqft
2609 Bonterra Blvd Available 07/17/20 BEAUTIFUL NEW 3 Bedroom Town home Bonterra Village - New home located in the amenity-filled community of Bonterra Village.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Park
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
25 Units Available
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue, Matthews, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,361
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1071 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness center, fire pit and bbq/grill. LEED certified community 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Near I-485, US-74, NC-51.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
77 Units Available
Briley
10731 Surrey Green Lane, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,274
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new home at Briley. Our brand new community is an unprecedented top-tier apartment community in the delightful town of Matthews.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
17 Units Available
Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,192
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1544 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments in Indian Trail community, near I-74, Sun Valley theater, shopping and dining. Modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill, walking trails. Only 15 minutes from Charlotte.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
Matthews Pointe
1700 Chambers Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
900 sqft
Conveniently located near major employment centers like the Harris Teeter Corporate Offices and Carolinas Medical Center, you'll enjoy these recently renovated apartments featuring hardwood floors, extra storage and granite counters. Pet-friendly with onsite clubhouse.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairhaven
1033 Yellow Daisy Drive
1033 Yellow Daisy Drive, Stallings, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
2784 sqft
1033 Yellow Daisy Drive Available 07/31/20 Fairhaven - Fantastic 2 story home with 2 formals areas and a den. Kit. features corian counters SS appls, 5th BR or bonus, upstairs has master, hall and jack and jill baths. (RLNE5912693)
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
5711 Turkey Oak Drive
5711 Turkey Oak Lane, Mint Hill, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3520 sqft
Fairington Oaks - Gorgeous home on wooded lot. Granite countertops, stainless appls. Fresh paint. Beautiful hardwood floors on main. Master has large sitting area. Bathrooms are lrg w tiled floors, decor upgrades.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
319 Dexter Place
319 Dexter Place, Union County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1151 sqft
Immaculate 3bed, 2bath ranch with garage & fenced yard! Appliances Included! - Pet-Friendly! Freshly-Painted and new flooring throughout! Clean! Immaculate! One-story 3bed, 2bath home with fireplace & open floor plan! Kitchen Appliances included.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
246 Amir Circle
246 Amir Circle, Matthews, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1460 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1021 Skillbeck Road
1021 Skillbeck Road, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
2000 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,000 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
2312 Ridge Road
2312 Ridge Road, Unionville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1730 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Brick Ranch Home With A Peaceful Country View. Fresh Paint & New Carpeting Throughout. Spacious Open Floor Plan with a Large Kitchen Perfect for Family Gatherings. Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave Included.
Last updated July 15 at 10:44 PM
1 Unit Available
2138 Vecchio Drive
2138 Vecchio Dr, Monroe, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1923 sqft
All that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. Recently built, this home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
5014 Hemby Commons Parkway
5014 Hemby Commons Parkway, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2342 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4216 David Dr
4216 David Drive, Mint Hill, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1895 sqft
4216 David Dr Available 08/06/20 - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bath ranch in Mint Hill. Open concept with 4 nice size bedrooms. Updated kitchen. Lovely home on nice quite street. Call Jane 704 281-6096 to view or for more information.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1016 Sentinel Drive
1016 Sentinel Drive, Indian Trail, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2000 sqft
1016 Sentinel Drive Available 07/27/20 Great Floorplan in Colton Ridge - Tons of space in this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Colton Ridge. All living spaces and 3 bedrooms on the main level with the 4th bedroom/bonus upstairs.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
217 Grover Moore
217 Grover Moore Place, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1190 sqft
Beautiful redone brick home quiet neighborhood - Property Id: 49194 Totally redone brick home hardwood floor‘s fresh paint inside and out .
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
6017 Zinnia Dr
6017 Zinnia Drive, Stallings, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,175
2950 sqft
Spacious 5 Bedroom Home - Spacious 5 bedroom home on private cul-de-sac lot that backs up to woods. Wide open floor plan w/large eat in kitchen,42" cabinets. Dramatic dining room & living room. Gas fireplace in family room.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
205 Azteca
205 Azteca Drive, Stallings, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1375 sqft
Beautiful condo beautiful area & Pond - Property Id: 306026 NO PETS.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2424 Damascus Drive
2424 Damascus Drive, Indian Trail, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1920 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
7800 Greylock Ridge Road
7800 Greylock Ridge Road, Matthews, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
3265 sqft
Coming Soon - Avail for showing 7/15. A stunning and classic 2 story brick home in Matthews featuring 5 roomy bedrooms, large family room with gas fireplace and a good sized living room that opens to the dining area.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Lake Park area include York Technical College, Catawba College, Central Piedmont Community College, Davidson College, and Johnson C Smith University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lake Park from include Charlotte, Concord, Rock Hill, Huntersville, and Gastonia.
