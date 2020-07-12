360 Apartments for rent in Montclaire South, Charlotte, NC

Cars shoot down Interstate 77. Buses bolt in all directions. Bikes speed off down side streets. Feet tumble toward their destination. Yes, you guessed it, people get around here. And you know how people say it's all about location? That holds true in Montclaire South.

Don't worry if you don't have a car and biking isn't your thing. Two light rail stations make getting to downtown Charlotte a breeze. Have a thing for the great outdoors? Easy access to green spaces like Park Road Park makes catching a breather a breeze too.

Move While the Market's Hot

Charlotte, as a city, is moving on up. Montclaire South is too. Now, if Michael Jordan can get those Charlotte Bobcats playing well, everything will be just dandy. Anyway, like the rest of Charlotte, there are plenty of places to rent in Montclaire South. Ample openings throughout the year make it easy to locate and land the pad you want. Come and take advantage of this gold rush. Find an apartment for rent at Lexington Green Apartments or a house rental near Archdale rail station.

A Few Notes for Renters

If you come in the summer, you'll have a better selection, as many leases end during late spring and early summer. Usually, you'll only need 10 days to find a place during that time (news sure to make procrastinators happy). If you come during a slow time, allot 15 days. In general, it's easier to search for apartments or condos for rent in Montclaire South. Compared to rental houses and townhouses, there are just more of them available. If you consider a rental house the bees knees though, just be prepared to work a little harder. It won't be so bad. It's not like trying to catch Richard Petty on the last lap of a NASCAR race after all.

The Lease Agreement

You'll have to cover one month's rent and the deposit when signing a rental agreement. Regardless of whether you are renting from an individual owner or complex, expect to have your credit checked and prepare to provide some information about your rental history. You'll also have to demonstrate that you can afford your new digs. Inquire about payment for utilities each month, as most pads in Montclaire South don't offer those super-cool all bills paid deals.

A Warning about Paying Rent on Time

A small percentage of landlords in Montclaire South have been known to show tenants the door for not paying rent on time. While this is a little nerve-racking, there is one simple way to avoid being left by the side of the curb: get that rent check sent to your landlord on time! Sometimes that's easier said than done; if your check will be a day or two late, just be sure to notify the owner.