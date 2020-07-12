AL
360 Apartments for rent in Montclaire South, Charlotte, NC

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
22 Units Available
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1257 sqft
Walk-in closets, security alarms and a variety of floor plans are offered with these apartment units. Additional amenities include a clubhouse, business center and 24-hour laundry facilities.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1003 Doveridge St.
1003 Doveridge Street, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1532 sqft
Beautiful 3 story Townhome located in the Hadley at Arrowood Station Complex! - This move in ready, end unit townhome features; a 2 car garage, 2 bedrooms and 2.

Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
824 Imperial Court
824 Imperial Court, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1532 sqft
Gorgeous New Construction, Builder's Model Townhome with Lots of Very Nice Upgrades, Never Lived In, Be First. Hadley Park at Arrowood Station, 3-Story Townhome, 2 Bedroom Suites, 2.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
534 Goldstaff Ln
534 Goldstaff Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1392 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom Townhome located in Kings Creek Subdivision! - Cozy Townhome that features a dining room area, neutral paint colors throughout, tons of natural light, new vinyl plank flooring, new ceramic tile in baths, and fresh new carpeting

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
445 Short Hills Dr
445 Short Hills Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1221 sqft
All Brick Ranch - All brick ranch with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. This cute ranch won't last long. Please call Jane Tucker for showing or more information @ 704-281-6096. *No pets Please* No Pets Allowed (RLNE2007945)

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
821-H Farmhurst Dr
821 Farmhurst Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
High Meadows Nations Ford/I-77 -Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath garden condo - Available 5.10.20 Update countertops/cabinets. Updated bathroom vanities. Updated flooring in living, dining,hallway.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
809-F High Meadow Ln
809 High Meadow Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$795
750 sqft
High Meadows - I 77/Nationsford Large 1 bedroom, 1 bath ground floor condo - AVAILABLE 4.1.20 Remodeled in 2016.
Results within 1 mile of Montclaire South
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
29 Units Available
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1307 sqft
Tyvola Centre Apartment Homes, conveniently located near I77 in Charlotte, NC, is designed for those who appreciate the difference between living and living well.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
13 Units Available
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Conveniently located close to I-77, Queens University of Charlotte and Carolinas Medical Center. Luxury units include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Residents enjoy community with 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
3 Units Available
Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,022
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
1153 sqft
Located in the Starmount Forest community, close to I-485 and just 11 miles from downtown Charlotte. Apartments feature deluxe amenities like 9-foot ceilings, garden tubs and fireplaces. Luxury features like valet services and dog park.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
13 Units Available
River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1416 sqft
River Birch is the perfect place to enjoy all the many pleasures of an apartment home community in Charlotte, NC.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
38 Units Available
Anson at the Lakes
8000 Waterford Lakes Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$878
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1208 sqft
Situated near the light rail station, I-85, I-77 and I-485, these units offer Nest Learning thermostats, gooseneck faucets and stainless steel appliances. On-site fitness classes, bocce ball court and a Starbucks coffee bar.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
10 Units Available
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,069
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
939 sqft
Welcome home to Beacon Hill, an apartment complex with a big heart in Charlotte, North Carolina. Nestled in a perfect south Charlotte location, Beacon Hill Apartments is close to I-77, the Charlotte Douglas Airport, and great shopping and dining.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
16 Units Available
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1255 sqft
Units offer residents laundry, extra storage, patio or balcony. Community features pool, tennis court, car wash area and gym. Located in Charlotte, NC, just minutes away from world-class shopping and dining.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 12:07pm
27 Units Available
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$849
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
680 sqft
Aurea Station by Cortland is close to Light Rail and commuting distance to downtown. Interiors have been updated with black appliances, brushed nickel accents and walnut cabinetry.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 12:16pm
13 Units Available
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,009
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1305 sqft
Apartment complex within minutes of I-77. On-site pool, media room, gym and business center. Spacious master bedrooms with walk-in closets and ample storage. Balconies, pet-friendly and in-unit laundry available.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 12:06pm
16 Units Available
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$892
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
910 sqft
Modern apartments located near shopping, restaurants and a movie theater. In-apartment conveniences include an ice maker, washer/dryer hookup and spacious walk-in closets. Complex has a pool, a clubhouse and a courtyard.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
547 E. Woodlawn Road
547 Woodlawn Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
950 sqft
547 Woodlawn Rd - Woodlawn 2BR/1BT. Minutes to Uptown, SouthEnd, Parking Rd Shopping Center & SouthPark. Beautiful hardwood floors! Sleek Kitchen/Bar, Laundry connections, Gas Heat, Central Air. Built in 1953. Approx 950 sqft. (RLNE5925950)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4541 Wedgewood Drive
4541 Wedgewood Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1669 sqft
4541 Wedgewood Drive - Madison Park- Gorgeous, updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom brick ranch is located on a large corner lot (.356 acre). The exterior of the home features a screened in back porch, and separate storage building.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
324 Webster Place
324 Webster Place, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1561 sqft
324 Webster Place Available 08/01/20 Remodeled Single Family Home in Collins Park! - Bright, white, and airy single-family ranch in desirable Collins Park. Great remodeled home on large flat lot with fenced in yard.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
313 E. Cama Street
313 East Cama Street, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
800 sqft
- **Month to month leases only** Cozy home in Southend area. New flooring and fresh paint throughout. Updated kitchen and oversized deck. Close to nightlife, breweries, light rail and an easy commute uptown. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5840059)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7409 Lady Liberty Lane
7409 Lady Liberty Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
2192 sqft
7409 Lady Liberty Lane-CB - Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house with garage. Master bedroom on the main floor features walk-in closet! Kitchen with all appliances. Includes washer and dryer! Convenient to Pineville.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7629 Lady Liberty Ln
7629 Lady Liberty Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1451 sqft
Coming Soon! Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
512 Northgate Avenue
512 Northgate Avenue, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1321 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,321 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Montclaire South
Neighborhood Guide
Moving to Montclaire South

Cars shoot down Interstate 77. Buses bolt in all directions. Bikes speed off down side streets. Feet tumble toward their destination. Yes, you guessed it, people get around here. And you know how people say it's all about location? That holds true in Montclaire South.

Don't worry if you don't have a car and biking isn't your thing. Two light rail stations make getting to downtown Charlotte a breeze. Have a thing for the great outdoors? Easy access to green spaces like Park Road Park makes catching a breather a breeze too.

Move While the Market's Hot

Charlotte, as a city, is moving on up. Montclaire South is too. Now, if Michael Jordan can get those Charlotte Bobcats playing well, everything will be just dandy. Anyway, like the rest of Charlotte, there are plenty of places to rent in Montclaire South. Ample openings throughout the year make it easy to locate and land the pad you want. Come and take advantage of this gold rush. Find an apartment for rent at Lexington Green Apartments or a house rental near Archdale rail station.

A Few Notes for Renters

If you come in the summer, you'll have a better selection, as many leases end during late spring and early summer. Usually, you'll only need 10 days to find a place during that time (news sure to make procrastinators happy). If you come during a slow time, allot 15 days. In general, it's easier to search for apartments or condos for rent in Montclaire South. Compared to rental houses and townhouses, there are just more of them available. If you consider a rental house the bees knees though, just be prepared to work a little harder. It won't be so bad. It's not like trying to catch Richard Petty on the last lap of a NASCAR race after all.

The Lease Agreement

You'll have to cover one month's rent and the deposit when signing a rental agreement. Regardless of whether you are renting from an individual owner or complex, expect to have your credit checked and prepare to provide some information about your rental history. You'll also have to demonstrate that you can afford your new digs. Inquire about payment for utilities each month, as most pads in Montclaire South don't offer those super-cool all bills paid deals.

A Warning about Paying Rent on Time

A small percentage of landlords in Montclaire South have been known to show tenants the door for not paying rent on time. While this is a little nerve-racking, there is one simple way to avoid being left by the side of the curb: get that rent check sent to your landlord on time! Sometimes that's easier said than done; if your check will be a day or two late, just be sure to notify the owner.

Montclaire South Sub-Neighborhoods

Where you choose to live in Montclaire South can have a mammoth impact on your lifestyle. For example, you can get a rental apartment near a rail station. Does that interest you? Or do you want something on a no-outlet street?

Tyvola: This north-side area is near Tyvola rail station, bus lines and major roads. On top of convenience, this area boasts great eateries like Sonny's BBQ and Bill Spoon's Barbecue.

Archdale: This central section features Archdale light rail station, Archdale Park and nice lakes. Find everything from one-bedroom apartments to houses.

Arrowood: In the south end of the neighborhood, Arrowood offers proximity to Interstate 77 and grocery stores.

Living in Montclaire South

Whether you're riding the bus, catching the light rail, driving a car or strolling down South Boulevard, you'll quickly discover that all of Montclaire South is moving towards a destination. Locals here visit spots like Carolinas Aviation Museum, Carowinds amusement park and Mint Museum of Art. Locals are also proud of being Montclaire South residents, and that's evident in the sight of people enjoying meals at neighborhood restaurants, sunbathing in Archdale Park and breaking the bank at Tyvola Mall. It's that balance between fun in the big city and fun in a smaller community that makes Montclaire South a sweet spot to unpack your luggage and settle in.

