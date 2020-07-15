/
Central Piedmont Community College
194 Apartments For Rent Near Central Piedmont Community College
56 Units Available
Second Ward
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,348
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,536
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,032
1203 sqft
The Uptown Charlotte skyline is once again redefined by Uptown 550 on Stonewall, an unmatched lifestyle destination designed to create the ultimate living experience.
37 Units Available
Plaza Midwood
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,077
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,193
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1116 sqft
Plaza Midwood neighborhood near Hwy 74. Plenty of cafes nearby. Apartments offer granite counters, walk-in closets and a private patio/balcony. Abundant community features, including fire pit, parking garage and 24-hour gym.
47 Units Available
Third Ward
Gateway West
902 W 4th St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,049
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1196 sqft
Gorgeous skyline views, heated saltwater pool and 24-hour fitness center. Pet-friendly community has a pet park and pet bathing station. Units equipped with granite countertops, washers and dryers, and stainless steel appliances.
118 Units Available
Commonwealth
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,102
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,322
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,042
1274 sqft
One community with three styles: historic walk-ups, modern rowhouses and urban flats. Spacious layouts with modern amenities just minutes from Uptown Charlotte and the 19-acre Veteran's Park.
61 Units Available
Optimist Park
Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,199
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1412 sqft
*Pricing starting at $1,199.00 with a 12 – 15 month lease term on all floor plans*“Look and lease” within 48 hours and receive one month FREE RENT and with a 12 – 15 month lease term. First 5 Applicants to apply will also receive a tech pack.
45 Units Available
Elizabeth
Museum Tower
525 S Church St, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,510
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1426 sqft
Luxury apartments feature modern cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and subway tile backsplash. Community has 24-hour concierge service, outdoor fireplace and grill, and business hub. Prime uptown location.
24 Units Available
Brookhill
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,199
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1137 sqft
Enjoy a smoke-free and pet-friendly community with these stylish apartments. Expect luxury features such as stainless steel finishing, in-unit laundry, and your own private patio and balcony. Amenities include valet service and dog grooming area.
147 Units Available
Brookhill
Hub South End
2250 Hawkins Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,395
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1381 sqft
At Hub South End, we’ve made it easy for you to love where you live with unparalleled details and amenities that reflect your unique lifestyle. Come home to a gourmet-style kitchen with clean finishes, open-concept living and generous closets.
69 Units Available
Second Ward
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,250
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,207
1312 sqft
Located close to the Uptown area, this development offers a variety of high-rise units and floorplans. Amenities include 10' ceilings, subway tile backsplashes and base cabinets.
34 Units Available
Brookhill
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,435
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1052 sqft
TOUR FROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOME! We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us to schedule yours today! Uncover the uncommon.
263 Units Available
Optimist Park
Bainbridge NoDa
2509 North Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,284
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1115 sqft
Bainbridge NoDa is a place where creativity blooms and comfort is second nature. Residents can find inspiration in distinctively designed modern townhomes, studios, and 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
36 Units Available
The South End
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,090
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,380
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1206 sqft
Prime South End location with easy access to highways and Lynx public transportation. Ten-foot ceilings, granite counters, stainless appliances and in-unit laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and dog park.
25 Units Available
The South End
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,019
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,249
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1134 sqft
Interstate 277 offers easy access to attractions like the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Mint Museum. Recently renovated units include granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Residents enjoy an on-site gym, clubhouse and game room.
32 Units Available
The South End
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,211
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,432
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1142 sqft
Exquisite apartments feature gorgeous skyline views, high ceilings and large rooms. There is in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and granite counters. Apartment amenities include valet service, a saltwater pool, gym and a bocce court.
13 Units Available
Myers Park
511 Queens
511 Queens Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,070
1482 sqft
511 Queens Apartments combines the appeal of city living with the quiet suburban setting of Myers Park.
41 Units Available
Uptown District
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,300
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1247 sqft
Great uptown location close to the Mint Museum, shops and entertainment. Community has a saltwater pool, club room and gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and wood plank flooring.
Contact for Availability
First Ward
The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,199
722 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1162 sqft
Prime uptown Charlotte location inside the Loop with access to all of the shopping and dining in the First Ward. Apartments feature hardwood floors, 10-foot ceilings and open layouts.
63 Units Available
Second Ward
Savoy
650 East Stonewall Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,330
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,641
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1145 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
74 Units Available
Villa Heights
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,085
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1074 sqft
New apartments in Charlotte, NC! Everyone has their own vibe and your flavor will mesh perfectly in one of our new studio, one, two or three-bedroom apartments in Charlotte.
247 Units Available
Optimist Park
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,165
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1188 sqft
Inspired by the history of Optimist Park, Alta Purl is filled with vibrant amenities that spark creativity and encourage relaxation.
61 Units Available
The South End
Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,365
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1141 sqft
Introducing Broadstone Queen City: Where SouthEnd and Uptown collide Imagine the intersection of classic style and modern appeal. Where you are surrounded by energy, passion, and beauty. It is where you thrive. It is where you live.
36 Units Available
Elizabeth
Venue
2512 Weddington Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,163
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1234 sqft
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartments near major employers, dining, shopping, public transit and US-74. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, business center.
30 Units Available
Sedgefield
Maddox South End
2630 South Boulevard, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,195
728 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1279 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointmes only. Our Virtual tours are also available.
16 Units Available
Briarcreek - Woodland
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,980
1922 sqft
Leasing Office Now Open for Tours! Charlotte's first pocket neighborhood. You want to graduate from dorm-style living, but you don’t want to take on a mortgage.