255 Apartments for rent in Belmont, NC

At one time, Belmont was filled with "mill houses" built exclusively for factory workers. Today, many have been demolished to make way for new high-end housing developments. Many people - about 60 percent - own their home. Roughly 20 percent of residents rent, according to census data. Therefore, if you're looking for apartments for rent in Belmont, you may need to start your apartment search early. Home rentals may be a better option for people looking to rent in Belmont. To make yourself as attractive as possible to potential landlords, make sure you have impeccable credit history and rental references.