Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:21 AM

255 Apartments for rent in Belmont, NC

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
502 Village Park Drive
502 Village Park Dr, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1246 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Town Home - Minutes to Downtown Belmont! - Welcome Home! This beautiful town home is just minutes to Downtown Belmont! You can't find a better location than this! Large spacious living room/dining area with hardwood floors,

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
104 Secrest Ave.
104 Secrest Avenue Ext, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
700 sqft
Minutes from downtown Belmont - 2 bedroom 1 bath all-electric. Quiet, private, and peaceful street. Minutes from downtown Belmont to the shops and restaurants. Covered carport.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
105 Faires Avenue
105 Faires Avenue, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
868 sqft
Charming updated 2 bedroom cottage, Walk to downtown BELMONT for shopping and assortment of restaurants for fine dining! Open kitchen and dining area, fresh paint, new floors throughout, big back yard, 2 car covered carport, screened in back porch.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4520 Brent Wood Drive
4520 Brent Wood Drive, Belmont, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2639 sqft
Freshly painted and updated home in the beautiful Belle Meade neighborhood of Belmont, NC. Home is located just before a quiet culdesac off the main drive, 4BR+Bonus. Large yard with a side load garage and large rear deck.

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
212 West Woodrow Avenue
212 West Woodrow Avenue, Belmont, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1471 sqft
***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Cute 4 BR, 2 BA Bungalow minutes from Downtown Belmont. New flooring. You will love the spacious 4th BR with private BA.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1640 Perfection Ave
1640 Perfection Avenue, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
COMING SOON! 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath in Belmont - Available in MARCH! This Belmont bungalow is beautifully updated in a fantastic location! On a large lot, Updated inside and out, wood floors, 2 full bathrooms, simply a beautiful classic bungalow.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
812 Brook St
812 Brook Street, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Charming Bungalow in Belmont - Property Id: 253372 DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY to live in a Beautiful Mill House in the heart of Belmont. This home is a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath.

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
307 Ethan Lane
307 Ethan Lane, Belmont, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
Cute bungalow close to downtown Belmont, Charlotte airport, I-85. 3 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms. Nice backyard. House is much larger than it appears from the street.

Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
330 Todd Street
330 Todd Street, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$815
624 sqft
This adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home is locate in Belmont and is close to I-85 and shopping and dining. Available for a December 18, 2019 move-in.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
101 Margaret Hoffman Drive
101 Margaret Hoffman Drive, Mount Holly, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
3825 sqft
101 Margaret Hoffman Drive Available 07/01/20 Spacious pet-friendly home in Belmont with fenced yard. Easy access! - Pet-Friendly. Fenced Yard. FORMER MODEL HOME in GREAT LOCATION! MINS to I-85/Belmont/Uptown.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
103 Ferstl Avenue
103 Ferstl Avenue, Mount Holly, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
546 sqft
Bright and freshly painted 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Open living room features hardwood floors. Kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space with vinyl floors and views into the living room and dining area with back door to yard area.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
107 Ferstl Avenue
107 Ferstl Avenue, Mount Holly, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
546 sqft
Bright and freshly painted 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Open living room features hardwood floors. Kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space with vinyl floors and views into the living room and dining area with back door to yard area.
Results within 5 miles of Belmont
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Brown Road
13 Units Available
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$939
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1173 sqft
Spacious floor plans with plush carpeting, kitchen islands, crown moulding and dishwashers. Easy access to dining, shopping and grocery centers. Convenient access to I-77, I-485 and Hwy 160.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
24 Units Available
Revere Lake Wylie
1001 Wylie Spring Cir, Clover, SC
1 Bedroom
$949
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1517 sqft
Spacious units with granite kitchen countertops, walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings, electronic key fob entry and garage parking. On the outskirts of Charlotte near shopping and dining.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Dixie - Berryhill
15 Units Available
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,151
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Summer Splash in Solis Keltonwood! Receive up to 1 month Free + Waived Administrative Fee! Contact us Today to schedule your Self-Guided Tour!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
91 Units Available
The Newton
15934 White St., Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,155
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1382 sqft
Units now available! Located in the Palisades of Southwest Charlotte, The Newton Apartments are well-positioned to reap the benefits of being within a mile of Lake Wylie, adjacent to a 1,000 acre nature preserve, access to neighborhood trail systems
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Providence Country Club
27 Units Available
Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1429 sqft
Luxurious units feature granite countertops, shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Community has coffee bar, pool and fire pit. Located in the heart of Charlotte closing to shopping and restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Brown Road
18 Units Available
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,151
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,481
1399 sqft
This upscale community is near area highways and shopping. Apartments feature built-in computer desks, double sinks, and private patios or balconies. On-site pool, car care center, fitness center, and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
Yorkshire
44 Units Available
Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1193 sqft
A modern community within a short walk to area amenities. On-site pet park, bike rack, salt water pool, and fitness center. Apartments offer nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and open floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Steele Creek
24 Units Available
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1192 sqft
Apartment community near Southwest Middle School. Activities on-site include volleyball court, pool, gym and grill area. Plenty of storage and balconies or patio space. Pet-friendly. Washer/dryer hookup and updated appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Brown Road
9 Units Available
The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
996 sqft
Route 49 provides this property with several dining, entertainment and shopping options. The units in this community have been recently renovated and feature walk-in closets and extra storage. There's an on-site tennis court and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Yorkshire
22 Units Available
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$993
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
900 sqft
Located near the Steele Creek area. On-site playground, business café, fitness studio, and lanai with a grilling area. Spacious interiors with walk-in closets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
8 Units Available
The Residence at Tailrace Marina
1001 Marina Village Drive, Mount Holly, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,085
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1058 sqft
Located along the Catawba River, northwest of Charlotte. Waterfront complex of one- and two-bedroom units with access to docks and river kayaking. Finishes include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Brown Road
15 Units Available
Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,144
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,374
1171 sqft
Welcome to Avenues at Steele Creek, conveniently located in the desirable Steele Creek area.

Median Rent in Belmont

Last updated Feb. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Belmont is $646, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $754.
Studio
$584
1 Bed
$646
2 Beds
$754
3+ Beds
$1,016
City GuideBelmontBelmont was home to some 20 textile mills in the early 20th century, which were responsible for expanding the town's population from 145 in 1900 to nearly 4,000 in 1930.
Moving to Belmont
At one time, Belmont was filled with "mill houses" built exclusively for factory workers. Today, many have been demolished to make way for new high-end housing developments. Many people - about 60 percent - own their home. Roughly 20 percent of residents rent, according to census data. Therefore, if you're looking for apartments for rent in Belmont, you may need to start your apartment search early. Home rentals may be a better option for people looking to rent in Belmont. To make yourself as attractive as possible to potential landlords, make sure you have impeccable credit history and rental references.

Belmont Neighborhoods
Harbor House: Harbor House is located on the western border of Lake Wylie, giving residents easy access to water sports and fishing. The homes' yards are filled with trees and many lakefront homes have private docks. In the center of Harbor House is an enclave of mid-century homes built in the mid-1950s. The area also includes an antebellum farm house and manufactured homes the eastern border which parallels Interstate 485. You'll also find several shopping centers, three schools and a golf course in Harbor House.

Eagle Park: A traditional neighborhood design, Eagle Park offers residents a great place to call home. Swimming pools, playgrounds and a location within walking distance to downtown Belmont make Eagle Park a popular place to live. Condos, townhomes and single family homes are available here.

Southpoint Village: South of downtown you'll find Southpoint Village, a collection of single family residences. This new development offers a wide array of choices for homeowners and is conveniently located near schools and shopping.

Living in Belmont
You'll find plenty to do in Belmont and the surrounding area. From Friday night concerts in the park to the Stowe Botanical Museum, residents of Belmont stay busy. Belmont is surrounded by two rivers - the Catawba River and the South Fork Catawba River. These two form nearby Lake Wylie, which offers myriad outdoor recreational activities.

Belmont is located basically equidistant between Gastonia and Charlotte. Therefore, residents can easily reach either city for more varied shopping, sports, dining and cultural experiences. Museums in Uptown Charlotte, NFL and NBA teams as well as nationally recognized healthcare facilities are within easy reach. Just to the north, you'll find the U.S. National Whitewater Center, a spot any adventure lover should visit. The beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains are just a 2 hours' drive west and you can reach the beach in less than four hours from Belmont.

Belmont is home to Belmont Abbey College, a liberal arts school that's home to a beautiful German Gothic Revival basilica called the Abbey Basilica of Mary Help of Christians. When it was constructed, it was the largest Catholic basilica in the state. The entire campus has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since the 1970s.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Belmont?
In Belmont, the median rent is $584 for a studio, $646 for a 1-bedroom, $754 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,016 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Belmont, check out our monthly Belmont Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Belmont?
Some of the colleges located in the Belmont area include York Technical College, Catawba College, Catawba Valley Community College, Central Piedmont Community College, and Davidson College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Belmont?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Belmont from include Charlotte, Concord, Rock Hill, Huntersville, and Gastonia.

