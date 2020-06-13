255 Apartments for rent in Belmont, NC📍
1 of 16
1 of 15
1 of 10
1 of 9
1 of 15
1 of 21
1 of 1
1 of 7
1 of 9
1 of 13
1 of 10
1 of 11
1 of 25
1 of 11
1 of 41
1 of 25
1 of 20
1 of 36
1 of 16
1 of 26
1 of 22
1 of 21
1 of 37
1 of 36
At one time, Belmont was filled with "mill houses" built exclusively for factory workers. Today, many have been demolished to make way for new high-end housing developments. Many people - about 60 percent - own their home. Roughly 20 percent of residents rent, according to census data. Therefore, if you're looking for apartments for rent in Belmont, you may need to start your apartment search early. Home rentals may be a better option for people looking to rent in Belmont. To make yourself as attractive as possible to potential landlords, make sure you have impeccable credit history and rental references.
Harbor House: Harbor House is located on the western border of Lake Wylie, giving residents easy access to water sports and fishing. The homes' yards are filled with trees and many lakefront homes have private docks. In the center of Harbor House is an enclave of mid-century homes built in the mid-1950s. The area also includes an antebellum farm house and manufactured homes the eastern border which parallels Interstate 485. You'll also find several shopping centers, three schools and a golf course in Harbor House.
Eagle Park: A traditional neighborhood design, Eagle Park offers residents a great place to call home. Swimming pools, playgrounds and a location within walking distance to downtown Belmont make Eagle Park a popular place to live. Condos, townhomes and single family homes are available here.
Southpoint Village: South of downtown you'll find Southpoint Village, a collection of single family residences. This new development offers a wide array of choices for homeowners and is conveniently located near schools and shopping.
You'll find plenty to do in Belmont and the surrounding area. From Friday night concerts in the park to the Stowe Botanical Museum, residents of Belmont stay busy. Belmont is surrounded by two rivers - the Catawba River and the South Fork Catawba River. These two form nearby Lake Wylie, which offers myriad outdoor recreational activities.
Belmont is located basically equidistant between Gastonia and Charlotte. Therefore, residents can easily reach either city for more varied shopping, sports, dining and cultural experiences. Museums in Uptown Charlotte, NFL and NBA teams as well as nationally recognized healthcare facilities are within easy reach. Just to the north, you'll find the U.S. National Whitewater Center, a spot any adventure lover should visit. The beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains are just a 2 hours' drive west and you can reach the beach in less than four hours from Belmont.
Belmont is home to Belmont Abbey College, a liberal arts school that's home to a beautiful German Gothic Revival basilica called the Abbey Basilica of Mary Help of Christians. When it was constructed, it was the largest Catholic basilica in the state. The entire campus has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since the 1970s.