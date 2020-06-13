255 Apartments for rent in Belmont, NC

You'll find plenty to do in Belmont and the surrounding area. From Friday night concerts in the park to the Stowe Botanical Museum, residents of Belmont stay busy. Belmont is surrounded by two rivers - the Catawba River and the South Fork Catawba River. These two form nearby Lake Wylie, which offers myriad outdoor recreational activities.

Belmont is located basically equidistant between Gastonia and Charlotte. Therefore, residents can easily reach either city for more varied shopping, sports, dining and cultural experiences. Museums in Uptown Charlotte, NFL and NBA teams as well as nationally recognized healthcare facilities are within easy reach. Just to the north, you'll find the U.S. National Whitewater Center, a spot any adventure lover should visit. The beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains are just a 2 hours' drive west and you can reach the beach in less than four hours from Belmont.

Belmont is home to Belmont Abbey College, a liberal arts school that's home to a beautiful German Gothic Revival basilica called the Abbey Basilica of Mary Help of Christians. When it was constructed, it was the largest Catholic basilica in the state. The entire campus has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since the 1970s.