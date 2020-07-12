118 Apartments for rent in Wedgewood, Charlotte, NC

Like many American cities, Wedgewood residents typically own vehicles. In fact, most households own more than one. Morning commutes can be congested using the highways, so many people can expect to drive for 30 minutes or more on their way to work. On the other hand, individual neighborhoods have very high walking scores, as they are full of parks, hiking trails and easy access to regular public transportation. The recent addition of a light rail has also improved the face of public transit, making it easier, though still challenging, to live in Charlotte without a car.