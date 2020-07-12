Apartment List
/
NC
/
charlotte
/
wedgewood
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:35 PM

118 Apartments for rent in Wedgewood, Charlotte, NC

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
23 Units Available
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At The District Premier Apartment Homes, you'll enjoy unparalleled luxury living.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
15 Units Available
Proximity Northlake Residences
4212 Napa Oak Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,085
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1337 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
45 Units Available
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$979
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1366 sqft
Just south of the Northlake Mall. Travel throughout greater Charlotte via I-77 and I-485. Two pools with beach entry, outdoor TVs and cyber lounge. Granite counters and in-unit laundry with Bluetooth-enabled appointments in select units.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
19 Units Available
Residences at Brookline
8816 Aspinwall Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,121
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1241 sqft
Gated community within minutes of I-77 and I-85. Detailed kitchens with granite counters and Energy-Star chef-inspired kitchens. Ample closet space and in-unit washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1113 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments between I-77 and I-485, across street from Northlake Mall. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and extra storage. Amenities include pool, fitness center, bbq/grill area, playground and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,133
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1196 sqft
A relaxed yet luxurious lifestyle in the heart of vibrant Charlotte. Close to I-485 and I-77. Desirable amenities include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,085
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1359 sqft
Luxury apartments feature energy-efficient construction, tech center, clubhouse and resort-style pool. Spacious apartments offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, alarm systems and garages. Easy access to restaurants, schools and shopping. Near I-485 and I-77.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
7822 Royce Hall Lane
7822 Royce Hall Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1871 sqft
Big House in Wedgewood, Corner Lot, Huge Fenced-In Backyard for Fur-Babies. Note: Painting and Repairs in Progress, Move-In Ready Saturday June 6th. 3 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
7839 Ambleside Drive
7839 Ambleside Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
2718 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
8711 Prosser Way
8711 Prosser Way, Mecklenburg County, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
764 sqft
Spacious one-bedroom apartment with open floorplan. Cable, internet, water, sewer, valet trash, and pest control are included.

1 of 17

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
9409 Pastern Court
9409 Pastern Court, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2011 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated March 23 at 07:15pm
1 Unit Available
8213 Ainsworth Street
8213 Ainsworth Street, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2010 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 12

Last updated March 9 at 09:53pm
1 Unit Available
10207 Reindeer Way Lane
10207 Reindeer Way Lane, Mecklenburg County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1385 sqft
2 Story end unit Townhome. Desirable master down floorplan! Close to 485 & 77. Close to shopping & restaurants & Northlake Mall. 2 Bedrooms + office/loft. Loft area has door and closet. Community Pool. Fenced Yard. Patio. Very well maintained.
Results within 1 mile of Wedgewood

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5428 Henderson Oaks Drive
5428 Henderson Oaks Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1299 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,299 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
9131 Feldbank Drive
9131 Feldbank Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
992 sqft
Three bedroom one bath home off Beatties Ford Road. Minutes from I-77 and I-485. Enjoy everything Northlake has to offer just minutes North on I-77.
Results within 5 miles of Wedgewood
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
20 Units Available
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,018
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,441
1333 sqft
Furnished apartments with spacious layouts and fireplaces. Community highlights include a tennis court, fitness center and dog park. Easy access to I-77. Close to Birkdale Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 94

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
184 Units Available
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,140
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1551 sqft
Built with a soul of a farmhouse, Alta Croft Apartments offers top-of-the-line suburban living in North Charlotte. We are excited to announce the opening of this brand-new luxury community beginning February 2020.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
19 Units Available
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1540 sqft
Located close to I-85 and I-77. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Community features car wash area, courtyard, pool and BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
9 Units Available
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$884
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1092 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in Northwest University area of Charlotte. Easy access to Interstates 77, 85 and 485. Modern kitchens, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, w/d hookups. Amenities include pool, racquetball court, bbq/grill area and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
22 Units Available
Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,065
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1082 sqft
The Oaks Apartments in Charlotte, NC are just off of Highway 24 for a fast commute. Granite countertops, balconies, new flooring and updated bathrooms make these apartments a great choice for modern living.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
16 Units Available
The Hamptons
8415 University Station Cir, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1305 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,610
1386 sqft
Located just minutes away from Shoppes at Davis Lakes and a short drive to nearby malls. Gated community with pet park, fitness center and shimmering pool. New appliances and bright, light-filled apartments.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
17 Units Available
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1345 sqft
Well-situated near the I-77/I-485 interchange. Refined living accentuated by stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Relax poolside, work out in the fitness center, or hike on the wooded trail.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
14 Units Available
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,026
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1561 sqft
Community amenities include a tennis court, fire pit, playground and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and fireplaces, and have been recently renovated. Route 24 provides access to the best shopping and dining around.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly community conveniently near the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Northlake Mall. Recently renovated units have walk-in closets and well-equipped kitchens featuring the latest appliances. Tenants enjoy a swimming pool and tennis court.
Wedgewood
Neighborhood Guide
Moving to Wedgewood

When renting an apartment in Wedgewood, be sure to have income verification prepared. Many landlords request it as part of the application process. Also, be prepared to pay a rental application fee that will probably include a credit check. Standard deposits are for one month, though they can go higher. You might also find a deal, offering a lower deposit if your credit is good.

Neighborhoods in Wedgewood

Wedgewood is a popular neighborhood in Charlotte, NC with an approximate population of 7,833. Within the larger neighborhood, there are north, east, south and west districts.

North: Wedgewood North is characterized by numerous planned housing developments, with many of the homes built along the same basic plan. Houses have typically at least three bedrooms and two baths, with a range of extras. If you enjoy property built by builders such as Ryland Homes, New American Builders or Lennar Homes, this may be the ideal area for you.

East: Golf enthusiasts will enjoy having easy access to the world-class turfs of Ballantyne, along with some stunning shopping opportunities. The eastside is a short hop from the Birkdale Golf Course, designed by the renowned Arnold Palmer. There are also a range of duplexes for rent, allowing you to enjoy reasonable rent without neighbors to either side.

South: In south Wedgewood, residents are close to many professional sports venues, including the Charlotte Hounds, a Major League Lacrosse team. With football, basketball and lacrosse well represented, sports fans have plenty to cheer for in Wedgwood.

West: Find an apartment in Wedgewood's west district and enjoy plenty of water sports at the largest man-made lake in North Carolina, Lake Norman. No significant bodies of water disrupt the city layout, making it a short drive to the nearest place to enjoy a day on water.

Living in Wedgewood

Like many American cities, Wedgewood residents typically own vehicles. In fact, most households own more than one. Morning commutes can be congested using the highways, so many people can expect to drive for 30 minutes or more on their way to work. On the other hand, individual neighborhoods have very high walking scores, as they are full of parks, hiking trails and easy access to regular public transportation. The recent addition of a light rail has also improved the face of public transit, making it easier, though still challenging, to live in Charlotte without a car.

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCKannapolis, NCBelmont, NCHarrisburg, NCDenver, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCStallings, NC
Pineville, NCRanlo, NCWeddington, NCMonroe, NCLincolnton, NCClover, SCWaxhaw, NCLocust, NCNewton, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCChester, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadUniversity City NorthHidden Valley
Fourth WardWest Sugar CreekMallard Creek Withrow Downs
Highland CreekPlaza Midwood

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College