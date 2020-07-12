118 Apartments for rent in Wedgewood, Charlotte, NC
When renting an apartment in Wedgewood, be sure to have income verification prepared. Many landlords request it as part of the application process. Also, be prepared to pay a rental application fee that will probably include a credit check. Standard deposits are for one month, though they can go higher. You might also find a deal, offering a lower deposit if your credit is good.
Wedgewood is a popular neighborhood in Charlotte, NC with an approximate population of 7,833. Within the larger neighborhood, there are north, east, south and west districts.
North: Wedgewood North is characterized by numerous planned housing developments, with many of the homes built along the same basic plan. Houses have typically at least three bedrooms and two baths, with a range of extras. If you enjoy property built by builders such as Ryland Homes, New American Builders or Lennar Homes, this may be the ideal area for you.
East: Golf enthusiasts will enjoy having easy access to the world-class turfs of Ballantyne, along with some stunning shopping opportunities. The eastside is a short hop from the Birkdale Golf Course, designed by the renowned Arnold Palmer. There are also a range of duplexes for rent, allowing you to enjoy reasonable rent without neighbors to either side.
South: In south Wedgewood, residents are close to many professional sports venues, including the Charlotte Hounds, a Major League Lacrosse team. With football, basketball and lacrosse well represented, sports fans have plenty to cheer for in Wedgwood.
West: Find an apartment in Wedgewood's west district and enjoy plenty of water sports at the largest man-made lake in North Carolina, Lake Norman. No significant bodies of water disrupt the city layout, making it a short drive to the nearest place to enjoy a day on water.
Like many American cities, Wedgewood residents typically own vehicles. In fact, most households own more than one. Morning commutes can be congested using the highways, so many people can expect to drive for 30 minutes or more on their way to work. On the other hand, individual neighborhoods have very high walking scores, as they are full of parks, hiking trails and easy access to regular public transportation. The recent addition of a light rail has also improved the face of public transit, making it easier, though still challenging, to live in Charlotte without a car.