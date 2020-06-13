255 Apartments for rent in Mount Holly, NC📍
1 of 37
1 of 13
1 of 31
1 of 10
1 of 11
1 of 12
1 of 15
1 of 1
1 of 17
1 of 21
1 of 11
1 of 15
1 of 25
1 of 5
1 of 15
1 of 13
1 of 30
1 of 20
1 of 8
1 of 19
1 of 18
1 of 12
1 of 16
1 of 24
Mount Holly may not be Mayberry, but it comes so amazingly close to that iconic TV village that it's easy -- and wickedly tempting -- to confuse the two. Standing in the middle of Main Street, you might expect to see Sheriff Andy turning around the corner, but you'll soon discover that Mount Holly is a vibrant city that revels in its small town-ness, while scoffing at the idea of being a backwater. With a population of 13,656 (2012 Census estimates), the area is home to 19 manufacturing firms, including 10 major textile companies. In its own way, Mount Holly is a 21st-century version of small town America, bustling with industry, but brimming with charm and goodwill.
If you're planning to search for apartments in Mount Holly, you'll find that the area has a large number of month-to-month rental houses, condos and apartments to suit every budget and lifestyle. You'll also find plenty of pet-friendly apartments; just be prepared to pay a pet deposit. Speaking of deposits, most landlords here expect first month's rent up front, plus a refundable security deposit. Rental rates and availability stay pretty consistent from season to season here, and thanks to the mild climate, any time of year is a great time to make your move.
Whether you're looking for a rental property or a home for sale, there are a number of popular residential areas in Mount Holly. Here are a few places to consider during your search:
Riverfront: Located alongside the beautiful Catawba River, this bike-friendly area boasts a number of homes and townhouses, all conveniently close to the Tailrace Marina.
South Main Street: You'll find a number of apartments here, all within walking distance to area shops and restaurants, including Rite Aid, Food Lion and McDonald's.
Rock Ridge Lane: In this area, you'll find townhouses and homes for rent, all within a short driving distance to the area's central commercial district around Main Street.
Mount Holly has one of those climates that makes you feel glad that you're living in the South. Summers are warm, with highs hovering around 90, while winters are gratifyingly mild, with January highs in the low 50's. The area gets 44 inches of rain a year, but virtually no snow, so you can trade in your shovel for a good umbrella.
As for transportation, thanks to the Charlotte Area Transit System (rather charmingly known as CATS), you can get around just fine by bus, and CATS also has regular daily service into Charlotte.
Mount Holly has plenty to offer for a town of this size, and you'll soon discover that you're not missing out on anything here -- including white water rafting. Believe it or not, you can indulge in thrills and spills to your heart's content, thanks to the U.S. National Whitewater Center just 20 minutes away in Charlotte. It's home to the world's largest man-made recirculating river, complete with plenty of white water and rapids.
If you're up to a game of golf, head on over to the aptly-named Green Meadows Golf Course, where you can enjoy a beautifully-landscaped course that's forgiving enough for a beginner, yet still offers some challenging holes for more experienced club-wielders. If you prefer simpler pleasures, like a walk in the park, then you'll enjoy an afternoon at Mountain Island Park. The name is a bit of a misnomer, because it's neither on an island nor a mountain, but you'll still enjoy the lush green walking trail, plus water activities such as canoeing and fishing.
Hungry? When it's time to eat, locals flock to the City Cafe, which, despite its urban name, serves up platters of stick-to-your-ribs favorites like cheese biscuits, fried squash, burgers, fried chicken and salmon patties. If you're hankering for some fantastic Carolina-style barbecue, then Billy's Barbeque is the place to go. You'll find barbecue ribs and chicken, as well as Southern comfort dishes such as turkey and dressing, fried pork chops and hushpuppies, all served with gallons of sweet tea.
If you prefer something a bit stronger than tea, you'll want to join the regulars at Bull and Barrister Draft House, where you can take your pick of 33 TV screens while enjoying a huge selection of beers, specialty drinks, and treats such as oysters on the half shell.
In the end, Mayberry -- er, Mount Holly -- is a place that lingers in the mind like a graceful melody, a fragrant memory, or your first kiss (assuming, of course, it was something worth remembering). It may look (and feel) like Mayberry, but Mount Holly has an energetic vibe that helps keep the wheels of industry moving -- albeit always with a friendly smile.