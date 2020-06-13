255 Apartments for rent in Mount Holly, NC

Living in Mount Holly

Mount Holly has one of those climates that makes you feel glad that you're living in the South. Summers are warm, with highs hovering around 90, while winters are gratifyingly mild, with January highs in the low 50's. The area gets 44 inches of rain a year, but virtually no snow, so you can trade in your shovel for a good umbrella.

As for transportation, thanks to the Charlotte Area Transit System (rather charmingly known as CATS), you can get around just fine by bus, and CATS also has regular daily service into Charlotte.

Mount Holly has plenty to offer for a town of this size, and you'll soon discover that you're not missing out on anything here -- including white water rafting. Believe it or not, you can indulge in thrills and spills to your heart's content, thanks to the U.S. National Whitewater Center just 20 minutes away in Charlotte. It's home to the world's largest man-made recirculating river, complete with plenty of white water and rapids.

If you're up to a game of golf, head on over to the aptly-named Green Meadows Golf Course, where you can enjoy a beautifully-landscaped course that's forgiving enough for a beginner, yet still offers some challenging holes for more experienced club-wielders. If you prefer simpler pleasures, like a walk in the park, then you'll enjoy an afternoon at Mountain Island Park. The name is a bit of a misnomer, because it's neither on an island nor a mountain, but you'll still enjoy the lush green walking trail, plus water activities such as canoeing and fishing.

Hungry? When it's time to eat, locals flock to the City Cafe, which, despite its urban name, serves up platters of stick-to-your-ribs favorites like cheese biscuits, fried squash, burgers, fried chicken and salmon patties. If you're hankering for some fantastic Carolina-style barbecue, then Billy's Barbeque is the place to go. You'll find barbecue ribs and chicken, as well as Southern comfort dishes such as turkey and dressing, fried pork chops and hushpuppies, all served with gallons of sweet tea.

If you prefer something a bit stronger than tea, you'll want to join the regulars at Bull and Barrister Draft House, where you can take your pick of 33 TV screens while enjoying a huge selection of beers, specialty drinks, and treats such as oysters on the half shell.

In the end, Mayberry -- er, Mount Holly -- is a place that lingers in the mind like a graceful melody, a fragrant memory, or your first kiss (assuming, of course, it was something worth remembering). It may look (and feel) like Mayberry, but Mount Holly has an energetic vibe that helps keep the wheels of industry moving -- albeit always with a friendly smile.