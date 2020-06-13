Apartment List
255 Apartments for rent in Mount Holly, NC

255 Apartments for rent in Mount Holly, NC

8 Units Available
8 Units Available
The Residence at Tailrace Marina
1001 Marina Village Drive, Mount Holly, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,085
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1058 sqft
Located along the Catawba River, northwest of Charlotte. Waterfront complex of one- and two-bedroom units with access to docks and river kayaking. Finishes include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a gym.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
101 Margaret Hoffman Drive
101 Margaret Hoffman Drive, Mount Holly, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
3825 sqft
101 Margaret Hoffman Drive Available 07/01/20 Spacious pet-friendly home in Belmont with fenced yard. Easy access! - Pet-Friendly. Fenced Yard. FORMER MODEL HOME in GREAT LOCATION! MINS to I-85/Belmont/Uptown.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
332 Rock Ridge Ln
332 Rock Ridge Lane, Mount Holly, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1926 sqft
Welcome to Riverfront Townhomes! This wonderful 4 bedroom townhome has so much to offer! Nice bonus room downstairs gives you that extra space everyone always needs that leads out to a patio which is perfect for entertaining guests or just relaxing

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
103 Ferstl Avenue
103 Ferstl Avenue, Mount Holly, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
546 sqft
Bright and freshly painted 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Open living room features hardwood floors. Kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space with vinyl floors and views into the living room and dining area with back door to yard area.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
107 Ferstl Avenue
107 Ferstl Avenue, Mount Holly, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
546 sqft
Bright and freshly painted 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Open living room features hardwood floors. Kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space with vinyl floors and views into the living room and dining area with back door to yard area.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
318 Highland Street
318 Highland Street, Mount Holly, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
965 sqft
The Townhomes at Highland-Glen located in Mount Holly - Fully Renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, washer/dryer hookups, kitchen with refrigerator and stove. New windows, new kitchen, new bathrooms, flooring and appliances.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
216 Brookstone Drive
216 Brookstone Drive, Mount Holly, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1356 sqft
Move In Ready - You won't believe this beautiful home in Mount Holly. Located in the Runnymeade subdivision, this home has so many great features.
1 Unit Available
Harwood Lane
1 Unit Available
1401 Bray Dr
1401 Bray Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single family home - Property Id: 297279 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297279 Property Id 297279 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5844952)

1 Unit Available
Harwood Lane
1 Unit Available
12144 Goff House Court
12144 Goff House Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1748 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1640 Perfection Ave
1640 Perfection Avenue, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
COMING SOON! 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath in Belmont - Available in MARCH! This Belmont bungalow is beautifully updated in a fantastic location! On a large lot, Updated inside and out, wood floors, 2 full bathrooms, simply a beautiful classic bungalow.

1 Unit Available
Harwood Lane
1 Unit Available
10620 Turkey Point Dr
10620 Turkey Point Drive, Mecklenburg County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1800 sqft
Close To The National Whitewater Center - This home is a lovely 4 Bedroom and 2.5 bathroom with a 2 car garage Listed by "Real Estate Managers Inc" No Pets Allowed (RLNE4586818)

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
111 Green Acres Road
111 Green Acres Road, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1239 sqft
Available soon is this charming 3-bedroom/2-bath home on a large lot in Mt. Holly. This home has beautiful new hardwood floors and many other upgrades throughout.
8 Units Available
Mountain Island
8 Units Available
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW OPEN!  Lease your new apartment today!  Preserve at Mountain Island Lake Apartment Homes is a uniquely designed, inclusive community in Charlotte, NC.

1 Unit Available
Coulwood West
1 Unit Available
1111 Delander Lane
1111 Delander Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1765 sqft
3 Bedroom for Rent in Coulwood West! - Great open floor plan. Fresh paint and floors. Master suite with bath. Hurry and apply this property will not last long. (RLNE5762618)

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
104 Secrest Ave.
104 Secrest Avenue Ext, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
700 sqft
Minutes from downtown Belmont - 2 bedroom 1 bath all-electric. Quiet, private, and peaceful street. Minutes from downtown Belmont to the shops and restaurants. Covered carport.

1 Unit Available
Pawtuckett
1 Unit Available
4725 Opus Ln.
4725 Opus Ln, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1450 sqft
Cul De Sac Lot with Easy Access to I485/I85 - Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths with garage on cul de sac. Enjoy granite countertops and stainless appliances in kitchen. Storage Shed. Easy access to I485 and I85. Easy commute to uptown.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
6607 Park Meadows Place
6607 Park Meadows Place, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1546 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,546 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 Unit Available
Tanners Creek
1 Unit Available
7324 April Mist Trail
7324 April Mist Trail, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Spacious Two Story Home in Huntersville - Two story home in Tanners Creek. Features 3BR/2.5BA, dining room, kitchen that opens up to the living room. Kitchen has a pantry and all appliances.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2813 Lowell Road Unit X
2813 Lowell Road, Lowell, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
625 sqft
Move In Ready - Cute 2 bed 1 bath house in Lowell. Just updated with new flooring and paint. Water included in the rent price. Convenient to I-85, shopping and restaurants.

1 Unit Available
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
6630 Pennacook Drive
6630 Pennacook Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1437 sqft
Wonderful two story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. - Main floor has a spacious great room that leads around to an open dinette and kitchen.

1 Unit Available
Coulwood West
1 Unit Available
10107 Northwoods Forest Drive
10107 Northwoods Forest Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1387 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed/2 Bath Home in Northwoods Available for Immediate Rent! - Stunning wide plank hardwood floors greet you as you enter this property and continue through the kitchen. Updated fixtures throughout, elegant and updated bathrooms.

1 Unit Available
Bethesda Oaks
1 Unit Available
2467 Bethesda Oaks Drive
2467 Bethesda Oaks Drive, Gastonia, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2503 sqft
4BR Home In Bethesda Oaks - This home has a beautiful front entrance with columns in the foyer separating the formal living room and formal dining room.

1 Unit Available
Oakdale South
1 Unit Available
6211 Whispering Brook Court
6211 Whispering Brook Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1235 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 Unit Available
Barkley
1 Unit Available
6600 Barkley Farm Road
6600 Barkley Farm Road, Huntersville, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2663 sqft
6600 Barkley Farm Road Available 07/01/20 Big 5br/2.5bth 2-Story Traditional in (Barkley) Huntersville w/Fenced Yard - Big 2-Story Stone-Front Traditional in Barkley Subdivision in Huntersville. 5 Bedrooms, 2.

Median Rent in Mount Holly

Last updated Apr. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Mount Holly is $621, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $724.
Studio
$561
1 Bed
$621
2 Beds
$724
City GuideMount Holly
Mount Holly, North Carolina was named in 1875 after the Mount Holly Cotton Mill, one of the town's major employers. Today, the area boasts 10 major textile firms, including American and Efird, the second-largest thread manufacturer in the world.

Mount Holly may not be Mayberry, but it comes so amazingly close to that iconic TV village that it's easy -- and wickedly tempting -- to confuse the two. Standing in the middle of Main Street, you might expect to see Sheriff Andy turning around the corner, but you'll soon discover that Mount Holly is a vibrant city that revels in its small town-ness, while scoffing at the idea of being a backwater. With a population of 13,656 (2012 Census estimates), the area is home to 19 manufacturing firms, including 10 major textile companies. In its own way, Mount Holly is a 21st-century version of small town America, bustling with industry, but brimming with charm and goodwill.

Moving to Mount Holly

If you're planning to search for apartments in Mount Holly, you'll find that the area has a large number of month-to-month rental houses, condos and apartments to suit every budget and lifestyle. You'll also find plenty of pet-friendly apartments; just be prepared to pay a pet deposit. Speaking of deposits, most landlords here expect first month's rent up front, plus a refundable security deposit. Rental rates and availability stay pretty consistent from season to season here, and thanks to the mild climate, any time of year is a great time to make your move.

Neighborhoods in Mount Holly

Whether you're looking for a rental property or a home for sale, there are a number of popular residential areas in Mount Holly. Here are a few places to consider during your search:

Riverfront: Located alongside the beautiful Catawba River, this bike-friendly area boasts a number of homes and townhouses, all conveniently close to the Tailrace Marina.

South Main Street: You'll find a number of apartments here, all within walking distance to area shops and restaurants, including Rite Aid, Food Lion and McDonald's.

Rock Ridge Lane: In this area, you'll find townhouses and homes for rent, all within a short driving distance to the area's central commercial district around Main Street.

Living in Mount Holly

Mount Holly has one of those climates that makes you feel glad that you're living in the South. Summers are warm, with highs hovering around 90, while winters are gratifyingly mild, with January highs in the low 50's. The area gets 44 inches of rain a year, but virtually no snow, so you can trade in your shovel for a good umbrella.

As for transportation, thanks to the Charlotte Area Transit System (rather charmingly known as CATS), you can get around just fine by bus, and CATS also has regular daily service into Charlotte.

Mount Holly has plenty to offer for a town of this size, and you'll soon discover that you're not missing out on anything here -- including white water rafting. Believe it or not, you can indulge in thrills and spills to your heart's content, thanks to the U.S. National Whitewater Center just 20 minutes away in Charlotte. It's home to the world's largest man-made recirculating river, complete with plenty of white water and rapids.

If you're up to a game of golf, head on over to the aptly-named Green Meadows Golf Course, where you can enjoy a beautifully-landscaped course that's forgiving enough for a beginner, yet still offers some challenging holes for more experienced club-wielders. If you prefer simpler pleasures, like a walk in the park, then you'll enjoy an afternoon at Mountain Island Park. The name is a bit of a misnomer, because it's neither on an island nor a mountain, but you'll still enjoy the lush green walking trail, plus water activities such as canoeing and fishing.

Hungry? When it's time to eat, locals flock to the City Cafe, which, despite its urban name, serves up platters of stick-to-your-ribs favorites like cheese biscuits, fried squash, burgers, fried chicken and salmon patties. If you're hankering for some fantastic Carolina-style barbecue, then Billy's Barbeque is the place to go. You'll find barbecue ribs and chicken, as well as Southern comfort dishes such as turkey and dressing, fried pork chops and hushpuppies, all served with gallons of sweet tea.

If you prefer something a bit stronger than tea, you'll want to join the regulars at Bull and Barrister Draft House, where you can take your pick of 33 TV screens while enjoying a huge selection of beers, specialty drinks, and treats such as oysters on the half shell.

In the end, Mayberry -- er, Mount Holly -- is a place that lingers in the mind like a graceful melody, a fragrant memory, or your first kiss (assuming, of course, it was something worth remembering). It may look (and feel) like Mayberry, but Mount Holly has an energetic vibe that helps keep the wheels of industry moving -- albeit always with a friendly smile.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Mount Holly?
In Mount Holly, the median rent is $561 for a studio, $621 for a 1-bedroom, $724 for a 2-bedroom, and $976 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Mount Holly, check out our monthly Mount Holly Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Mount Holly?
Some of the colleges located in the Mount Holly area include York Technical College, Catawba College, Catawba Valley Community College, Central Piedmont Community College, and Davidson College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Mount Holly?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mount Holly from include Charlotte, Concord, Rock Hill, Huntersville, and Gastonia.

